Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford to boost profit-rich U.S. large SUV production again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A large robot nicknamed ÒKongÓ lifts the body of a Ford Expedition SUV at FordÕs Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said it will boost U.S. production of its largest sport utility vehicles in a move to grab profits in a market where consumers favor larger, more comfortable vehicles.

Ford's Kentucky Truck plant in Louisville will increase the production rate for Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator sport utility vehicles by 20 percent in July - the second 20 percent increase in a year for both models, executives said during a media briefing on Monday.

The move highlights Detroit automakers' aggressive efforts to capitalize on popular, profitable large vehicles in America's heartland, even as policymakers in California, China and Europe push for smaller, electric vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to climate change.

The Trump administration, however, has proposed freezing U.S. fuel efficiency standards - a decision that would make it easier for automakers to sell large SUVs and pickup trucks.

With gasoline relatively cheap, U.S. consumers are paying premium prices for large SUVs that seat eight people and can tow a four-ton trailer.

The average transaction price of a new Ford Expedition is $62,700, Ford U.S. marketing director Matt VanDyke said, up $11,700 from the previous year. Ford does not disclose profits by model line. Average prices for the luxury Navigator rose to $81,000 in February from $78,000 a year earlier, according to Lincoln data.

In January, Ford said transaction prices across its U.S. model lines averaged $38,400, above the $34,000 industry average.

General Motors Co, which dominates the North American large SUV segment, will launch a new generation of its large SUV Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon, models later this year. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV last month said it will re-enter the large SUV segment with new models due out in late 2020.

Ford workers and engineers redesigned portions of the Kentucky Truck assembly line to allow for the latest increase, Ford North American manufacturing chief John Savona said.

For the first time, he said, workers at certain stations will be positioned at two levels - some in pits and some on platforms - to install parts on upper and lower sections of a vehicle in unison.

The redesigned Expedition and Navigator assembly system requires 550 additional workers, and those jobs will be filled by workers currently at Ford's Louisville assembly plant, which builds small Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC SUVs, Savona said.

Ford invested $925 million to build the new generation Expedition and Navigator SUVs at the Kentucky plant. The automaker is pushing for market share in a segment it largely surrendered to rival GM over the past decade.

Since launching its new big SUVs, Ford has improved its share of the U.S. large SUV segment by 5.6 percentage points, Ford's VanDyke told reporters on Monday.

But GM still commands a 70 percent share of a market where vehicles sell for more than double the average price of a midsize sedan. Ford on Monday night launched a marketing campaign to win over customers. Their slogan: "Built to be a better big."

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Nick Carey)

By Joseph White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.87% 12.744 End-of-day quote.0.49%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.66% 8.57 Delayed Quote.12.03%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.24% 37.98 Delayed Quote.13.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:20aFORD MOTOR : Boosts Production for Expedition, Adds 550 Jobs to Meet Demand, New..
PU
05:17aFord to boost profit-rich U.S. large SUV production again
RE
02:42aFORD MOTOR : Reshall Jimmy's family 'desperate for justice on his 37th birthday'
AQ
01:32a#FORDKUGA : Reshall Jimmy's family 'desperate for justice on his 37th birthday'
AQ
03/18Former UAW vice president charged in U.S. corruption probe
RE
03/18FORD MOTOR : Releases 2019 preliminary proxy statement and announces virtual ann..
AQ
03/18FORD MOTOR : CEO given 6% pay boost
AQ
03/15FORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs Across Europe as CEO Pay Raise Disclosed
DJ
03/15FORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs Across Europe as CEO Pay Raise Disclosed
DJ
03/15BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 180 M
Net income 2019 4 874 M
Finance 2019 8 668 M
Yield 2019 7,00%
P/E ratio 2019 7,22
P/E ratio 2020 6,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 34 091 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,41 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY12.03%34 091
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.