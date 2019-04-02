Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Former UAW official pleads guilty in U.S. corruption case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 05:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell addresses their Special Bargaining Convention held at COBO Hall in Detroit

DETROIT (Reuters) - A former top United Auto Workers official in charge of the union's relations with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a U.S. federal court in Detroit to misusing the automaker's funds for lavish spending on UAW officials.

As part of a plea agreement, Norwood Jewell, who headed the UAW's FCA department from 2014 until his retirement in January 2018, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring to violate the Labor Relations Management Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Jewell is the highest-ranking former UAW official charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials by FCA. To date, seven people linked to the union and the automaker have been sentenced in the government's corruption investigation.

Jewell's court appearance comes at a sensitive time for the UAW, which faces contract talks later this year with FCA, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Prosecutors say FCA officials conspired to divert to UAW officials more than $4.5 million in training center funds intended to pay for training for union members.

Both the UAW and FCA have repeatedly said that only a few individuals were involved and that this did not affect contract talks between the two in 2015.

Dressed in a black suit, charcoal gray shirt and a black-and-blue striped tie, Jewell told the court he failed to properly apportion funds between his two roles at the UAW and the National Training Center funded by the FCA to train workers.

"I own up to what I did and I am taking responsibility for my actions," Jewell said.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 12 months to 18 months.

According to court documents, Jewell used the FCA's National Training Center credit card and approved the use of the credit cards by other UAW officials to make more than $40,000 worth of charges for items such as travel and meals.

Defense attorney Michael Manley told reporters the corrupt practices preceded Jewell's appointment in 2014, that he had worked to halt those practices and "that he did not take anything for personal gain."

"My hope is that he will not go to jail," Manley said.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Nick Carey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.99% 13.724 End-of-day quote.7.16%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.33% 9.01 Delayed Quote.17.39%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.13% 37.81 Delayed Quote.12.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:00pFormer UAW official pleads guilty in U.S. corruption case
RE
11:59aFORD MOTOR : Europe to Take 'Hard Look' at UK Operations Under No-Deal Brexit -S..
DJ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
10:57aFORD MOTOR : All-New Ford Escape Brings Style and Substance to Small SUVs with C..
PU
10:46aFORD MOTOR : GM U.S. new vehicle sales fall 7 percent in first quarter
RE
09:36aTHE LATEST : UK lawmakers seek to prevent no-deal Brexit
AQ
08:57aFORD MOTOR : would take 'long, hard look' at UK operations after any no-deal Bre..
RE
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
04/01FORD MOTOR : Releases Environmental Protection Plan for Former Brass Factory Pro..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 193 M
Net income 2019 4 871 M
Finance 2019 8 602 M
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 6,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 35 826 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,64 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.39%34 926
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.54%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN3.99%80 485
DAIMLER AG18.49%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.88%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-1.41%50 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About