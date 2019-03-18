Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Former UAW vice president charged in U.S. corruption probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:45pm EDT
UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell addresses their Special Bargaining Convention held at COBO Hall in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in Detroit on Monday charged a former high-ranking United Auto Workers official in charge of the labor union's relations with Fiat Chrysler (FCA) of misusing funds for lavish purchases for himself and other union officials.

Norwood Jewell, who headed the UAW's FCA department from 2014 until his retirement in January 2018, was charged with conspiracy to violate labor laws and accepting improper payments in a criminal information - often a precursor to a plea agreement.

Jewell is the highest-ranking former UAW official charged so far in a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials. To date, seven people have been sentenced in the government's ongoing corruption investigation.

The court document says Jewell used a National Training Center credit card and approved UAW officials to use their credit cars to make over $40,000 in purchases for himself and others.

Prosecutors say FCA officials conspired to divert over $4.5 million in training center funds intended to pay for training for union members for use by UAW officials.

A lawyer for Jewell did not immediately comment.

The UAW said in a statement it was "deeply saddened" by the court filing, adding it has "implemented many reforms and enacted new policies to prevent any misuse of funds... we will continue to vigilantly review our practices to make sure any lax financial controls are identified and fixed going forward."

FCA said Monday it "firmly restates that it was a victim of illegal conduct by certain rogue individuals." The company said those individuals' actions were "neither at the direction nor for the benefit of the company" and had no impact on collective bargaining.

The fresh charges come at a sensitive time for the UAW, which is gearing up for contract talks later this year with FCA, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. The union has tried repeatedly to move beyond the scandal, insisting that the misuse of funds involved just a few people.

The National Training Center is a separate entity from the UAW that receives no union dues.

Prosecutors said Jewell was "responsible for administering and negotiating the collective bargaining agreements" on behalf of tens of thousands of UAW members.

A criminal information is a charging document typically filed before a defendant pleads guilty. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said no date for an arraignment or plea has been set.

Last year, Alphons Iacobelli, a former FCA vice president of employee relations, was sentenced to more than five years in prison for making at least $1.5 million in improper payments to UAW officials.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Nick Carey)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.84% 14.46 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.87% 12.744 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.71% 8.49 Delayed Quote.10.20%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.71% 37.8 Delayed Quote.13.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
01:45pFormer UAW vice president charged in U.S. corruption probe
RE
12:23pFederal charges for former UAW vice president in corruption probe
RE
12:10pFORD MOTOR : Releases 2019 preliminary proxy statement and announces virtual ann..
AQ
04:38aFORD MOTOR : CEO given 6% pay boost
AQ
03/15FORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs Across Europe as CEO Pay Raise Disclosed
DJ
03/15FORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs Across Europe as CEO Pay Raise Disclosed
DJ
03/15BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
03/15FORD MOTOR : offers 'separation packages' to German workers in bid to shed 5,000..
AQ
03/15FORD MOTOR : Slashes More Than 5,000 Jobs in Germany, Targets More Cuts Across E..
DJ
03/15FORD MOTOR : to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany, others in UK
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 180 M
Net income 2019 4 874 M
Finance 2019 8 668 M
Yield 2019 7,12%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
P/E ratio 2020 6,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 33 534 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,41 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.20%33 534
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.