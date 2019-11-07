Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Full STEAM Ahead: Ford Advances Children's Science Program with STEAM Machine Unveiling at The Henry Ford

0
11/07/2019 | 08:55pm EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Full STEAM Ahead: Ford Advances Children's Science Program with STEAM Machine Unveiling at The Henry Ford

Ford STEAM Machine - a Transit XL outfitted as a mobile learning lab on wheels - to be revealed at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on National STEAM Day on Friday, November 8

The fun will continue through Sunday, with free admission to The Henry Ford on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Event will feature Dr. Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, entertaining children with a theatrical and hands- on demonstration of STEAM activities; she will also show kids how they can create their own STEAM box to continue learning at home

In the spirit of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, STEAM initiatives are designed to inspire children to seek knowledge, be curious, make dreams of a better world come true and become the next generation of Ford problem solvers

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 - Ford knows a thing or two about building dream machines. As part of the Ford STEAM initiative, the automaker is revealing its first-ever STEAM Machine - a Transit XL decked out as a mobile science lab on wheels. Headlining National STEAM Day, the STEAM Machine will be unveiled at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, with activities continuing throughout the weekend. In celebration of National STEAM Day, those attending Saturday will have free access to The Henry Ford.

Ford created its STEAM Machine to engage children in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. In the spirit of company founder Henry Ford, STEAM initiatives are designed to inspire children to seek knowledge, be curious, make dreams of a better world come true and become the next generation of Ford problem solvers. This investment in STEAM education and programs is crucial in order to fill the large gap between STEAM talent needs of the future and the skilled workforce currently available.

STEAM Day activities include a collaborative string art wall and fun games that teach children about magnetism, Newton's laws of motion, air pressure and kinetic energy. Also featured is chemistry professor and television personality Dr. Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, who will entertain and engage children with her theatrical and hands-on approach to science, showing them how to create their own STEAM box to inspire learning at home.

"One of my favorite things about collaborating with Ford is that they understand the importance of exposing children to science, all while giving back to our community," said Biberdorf. "Their STEAM Machine allows kids to experience science in such a fun way - they don't even realize they are learning!"

National STEAM Day is the perfect opportunity for visitors to dive into STEAM activities and innovation, exploring the

museum including the limited-engagement exhibition LEGO® blocks Towers of Tomorrow. Ford's STEAM Machine will make its West Coast debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.

For more information on the Ford STEAM experience program, please visit fordsteamexperience.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally-recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thehenryford.org, its national television programs, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Did I Mention Invention? and other resources, The Henry Ford helps individuals of all kinds to unlock their potential and help shape a better future. The Henry Ford advanced its role as a catalyst for change in education with the acquisition of Invention Convention Worldwide, a growing affiliation of organizations dedicated to fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in students, K-12. With this merger, The Henry Ford is now home to the Michigan Invention Convention and the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, during which thousands of students from across the United States participate.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 01:54:00 UTC
