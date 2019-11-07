FORD MEDIA CENTER

Full STEAM Ahead: Ford Advances Children's Science Program with STEAM Machine Unveiling at The Henry Ford

Ford STEAM Machine - a Transit XL outfitted as a mobile learning lab on wheels - to be revealed at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on National STEAM Day on Friday, November 8

The fun will continue through Sunday, with free admission to The Henry Ford on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Event will feature Dr. Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, entertaining children with a theatrical and hands- on demonstration of STEAM activities; she will also show kids how they can create their own STEAM box to continue learning at home

In the spirit of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, STEAM initiatives are designed to inspire children to seek knowledge, be curious, make dreams of a better world come true and become the next generation of Ford problem solvers

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 - Ford knows a thing or two about building dream machines. As part of the Ford STEAM initiative, the automaker is revealing its first-ever STEAM Machine - a Transit XL decked out as a mobile science lab on wheels. Headlining National STEAM Day, the STEAM Machine will be unveiled at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, with activities continuing throughout the weekend. In celebration of National STEAM Day, those attending Saturday will have free access to The Henry Ford.

Ford created its STEAM Machine to engage children in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. In the spirit of company founder Henry Ford, STEAM initiatives are designed to inspire children to seek knowledge, be curious, make dreams of a better world come true and become the next generation of Ford problem solvers. This investment in STEAM education and programs is crucial in order to fill the large gap between STEAM talent needs of the future and the skilled workforce currently available.

STEAM Day activities include a collaborative string art wall and fun games that teach children about magnetism, Newton's laws of motion, air pressure and kinetic energy. Also featured is chemistry professor and television personality Dr. Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, who will entertain and engage children with her theatrical and hands-on approach to science, showing them how to create their own STEAM box to inspire learning at home.

"One of my favorite things about collaborating with Ford is that they understand the importance of exposing children to science, all while giving back to our community," said Biberdorf. "Their STEAM Machine allows kids to experience science in such a fun way - they don't even realize they are learning!"

National STEAM Day is the perfect opportunity for visitors to dive into STEAM activities and innovation, exploring the

museum including the limited-engagement exhibition LEGO® blocks Towers of Tomorrow. Ford's STEAM Machine will make its West Coast debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.