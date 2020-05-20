Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Industrials Up As Reopening Optimism Builds -- Industrials Roundup

05/20/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as investors bet states' gambles to reopen economies would pay off.

Investors are reassured that the central bank and U.S. Treasury will continue providing support for the economy throughout the U.S. during the transition from lockdown to full commercial reopening, strategists say.

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery once commercial activity resumes. Extraordinary measures could include a statement about how long the central bank anticipates keeping rates near zero.

Ford Motor stopped assembly lines at its Chicago assembly plant for the second straight day, an early indication of the challenges the auto industry faces as production resumes after a two-month shutdown. Ford sent workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant home in the late morning Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A day earlier, positive Covid tests had prompted managers at the same plant to send workers home, and Ford's Chicago struggles may reflect the two-steps-forward, one-step-back prospects for reopening factories around the world.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 -3 987 M
Net income 2020 -5 249 M
Debt 2020 2 029 M
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 21 078 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,57 $
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.01%21 078
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.84%164 801
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.95%74 457
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.94%41 253
DAIMLER AG-37.20%36 260
BMW AG-31.57%35 448
