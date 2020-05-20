Industrials Up As Reopening Optimism Builds -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as investors bet states' gambles to reopen economies would pay off.

Investors are reassured that the central bank and U.S. Treasury will continue providing support for the economy throughout the U.S. during the transition from lockdown to full commercial reopening, strategists say.

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery once commercial activity resumes. Extraordinary measures could include a statement about how long the central bank anticipates keeping rates near zero.

Ford Motor stopped assembly lines at its Chicago assembly plant for the second straight day, an early indication of the challenges the auto industry faces as production resumes after a two-month shutdown. Ford sent workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant home in the late morning Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A day earlier, positive Covid tests had prompted managers at the same plant to send workers home, and Ford's Chicago struggles may reflect the two-steps-forward, one-step-back prospects for reopening factories around the world.

