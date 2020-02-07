Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in California Emissions Deal -- 2nd Update

02/07/2020 | 07:10pm EST

By Brent Kendall and Timothy Puko

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department closed its antitrust investigation of four auto makers that had reached a tailpipe-emissions deal last summer with the state of California, finding no evidence of collusion among the companies.

After examining the matter for several months, the department concluded that the auto makers -- Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW AG and Volkswagen AG -- didn't engage in conduct that violated U.S. antitrust law, according to people familiar with the matter.

Spokespeople for Ford and BMW confirmed that the Justice Department had dropped the probe, which was reported earlier by the New York Times. The other auto makers didn't respond to requests to comment.

At issue was a July agreement between the auto makers and the California Air Resources Board on fuel efficiency standards, a state-based framework that is at odds with the Trump administration's regulatory approach.

Justice Department officials questioned whether the companies had agreed among themselves on the outlines of the deal with California regulators, and the auto makers received formal civil subpoenas in the fall.

The department launched the investigation amid a heated conflict between the Republican Trump administration and California's Democratic leaders -- one that has played out over several fronts, including health care, immigration and transportation.

In a statement, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the investigation was "always a sham -- a blatant attempt by the Trump administration to prevent more auto makers from joining California and agreeing to stronger emissions standards."

"This is a big loss for the president and his weaponization of federal agencies -- and a victory for anyone who cares about the rule of law and clean air," Mr. Newsom said.

The Justice Department's top antitrust official, Makan Delrahim, appeared before the Senate in September and testified that politics played no role in the auto maker investigation, calling the investigation a fact-finding mission.

Environmental rules, especially climate policy, have been at the center of the conflict between California and the White House. Sacramento wants to sharply limit the greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change, especially from cars and trucks.

The Trump administration has moved to rescind Obama-era rules that attempted to lower emissions, and to curb California's influence in the auto industry.

The four companies announced a deal in July to support standards set by the California Air Resources Board, betting it was the best way to ensure the dispute didn't lead to two sets of emissions standards in the U.S.

Justice officials believed at the time the deal could effectively restrict competition by potentially limiting the types of cars and trucks the auto companies offer to consumers, people familiar with the department's thinking say.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation last year.

For a time, that investigation had effectively frozen any progress on negotiations to further detail or expand the pact. No other companies have announced interest in joining since the start of the investigation, and several of those that hadn't joined chose to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in October in a lawsuit over its move to strip California's authority.

The auto makers eventually met with department antitrust officials in person and formally responded to the subpoenas.

--Ben Foldy in Detroit contributed to this article.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com and Timothy Puko at tim.puko@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.47% 64.69 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.70% 8.11 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.69% 2858 End-of-day quote.-6.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.20% 54.44 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -2.93% 37.42 Delayed Quote.19.83%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.34% 166.42 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
WTI -2.00% 50.4 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 144 B
EBIT 2020 5 786 M
Net income 2020 3 439 M
Finance 2020 5 603 M
Yield 2020 7,40%
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 32 711 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,58  $
Last Close Price 8,11  $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-11.29%35 050
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.15%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.31%91 512
DAIMLER AG-10.73%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.20%47 621
BMW AG-9.31%46 690
