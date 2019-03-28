Media Advisory: Details of Ford Motor Company's First Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales Conference Call

Log in
03/28/2019

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its first quarter 2019 U.S. sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET Thursday, April 4, 2019. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford’s chief economist.

Conference Call Access Information

Toll Free: 1-877-870-8664
International: 1-970-297-2423
Password: “Ford Monthly Sales Call”

The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis, at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Replays – Available after 12:45 p.m. ET the day of the event through April 11, 2019

Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-800-585-8367
International: 1-404-537-3406
Passcode: 2096165

The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2019
