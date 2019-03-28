Media Advisory: Details of Ford Motor Company's First Quarter 2019 U.S. Sales Conference Call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its first quarter 2019 U.S.
sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET Thursday, April 4, 2019. At
10:00 a.m. ET, Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales
and Service, will host a conference call for the investment community
and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will
be joined by Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford’s chief economist.
Conference Call Access Information
Toll Free: 1-877-870-8664
International: 1-970-297-2423
Password:
“Ford Monthly Sales Call”
The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis,
at www.shareholder.ford.com.
Replays – Available after 12:45 p.m. ET the day
of the event through April 11, 2019
Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-800-585-8367
International:
1-404-537-3406
Passcode: 2096165
The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.
