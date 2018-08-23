Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 06:49:50 pm
9.615 USD   -0.77%
06:12pNAFTA AUTOS RUL : trade group chief
RE
06:03pFORD MOTOR : Pompeo says will travel to North Korea next week
AQ
05:57pNAFTA autos rules to keep Detroit carmakers competitive - trade g..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NAFTA autos rules to keep Detroit carmakers competitive: trade group chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - Vehicles are covered with protective wrap as workers prepare the General Motors automakers display ahead of the media preview of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stronger automotive content rules that are emerging from NAFTA negotiations are expected to keep North America competitive as a production base and allow General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to remain competitive globally, the head of their trade group said on Thursday.

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, told reporters on a conference call that he was "very encouraged" by the direction of U.S.-Mexico bilateral talks on North American Free Trade Agreement rules of origin, and that the three domestic companies will be able to meet the new rules over time.

"We certainly reserve the right to see the final details, but we are hopeful that the rule of origin discussion will wrap up in the near future," Blunt said. "And based on our understanding of those discussions, it's something that would allow North America to remain competitive and our companies to be competitive in the global automotive economy."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.10% 14.034 End-of-day quote.-3.68%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.83% 9.615 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.99% 35.785 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:12pNAFTA AUTOS RULES TO KEEP DETROIT CA : trade group chief
RE
06:03pFORD MOTOR : Pompeo says will travel to North Korea next week
AQ
05:57pNAFTA autos rules to keep Detroit carmakers competitive - trade group chief
RE
05:11pFORD MOTOR : Pompeo to visit NKorea next week, names Ford exec as envoy
AQ
04:07pFORD MOTOR : Names New Leaders in Manufacturing, Government Affairs
PU
02:37pFORD MOTOR : How a Ford dealership in Puerto Rico became a rescue site
AQ
02:36pFORD MOTOR : The work Ford is quietly doing in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
AQ
04:53aFORD MOTOR : case defined role of business
AQ
08/22FORD MOTOR : Issues Two Safety Recalls in North America
PU
08/22Conversations Between Cars and Their Environment Complement Sensor Systems fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:17aIs It Time To Back Up The Truck On Ford? 5 Things Investors Need To Know 
06:53aOwn A Bond Instead Of Ford - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/18) 
08/22Environmental Impacts Of The Electric Vehicle 
08/22Convertible Bond Hedge Could Comprise Large Part Of Tesla's Massive Equity Sh.. 
08/21Bursting The Micro-Bubble - Part 1 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 577 M
Net income 2018 5 523 M
Finance 2018 9 921 M
Yield 2018 7,14%
P/E ratio 2018 6,87
P/E ratio 2019 6,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 39 299 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-21.06%39 299
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.77%202 330
VOLKSWAGEN-16.60%80 578
DAIMLER-21.89%68 510
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.23%61 805
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.78%55 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.