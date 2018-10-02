FORD MEDIA CENTER

Soundbites: 2018 September Sales

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 2, 2018 -- For the industry, September presented a tough scenario for comparison due to strong performance a year ago resulting from pent-up and replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey in Houston, while September 2018 experienced some weather-related impact due to Hurricane Florence. Ford Motor Company's September U.S. sales declined 11.2 percent on total sales of 197,404 vehicles. Here to explain is Ford Sales Analyst Erich Merkle.

Cut#1 "It was kind of the tale of two hurricanes, so if you look at September of this year, presented a tough scenario for comparison, due to strong performance from a year ago resultingfrom pent up and replacement demand, following Hurricane Harvey in Houston. So September of 2018 was always going to be a very difficult comparison to a year ago, and we alsoas everyone knows, there were some storms that the industry and folks in the Atlantic region suffered from Hurricane Florence, particularly in the Carolinas." :32 sec.

But despite the storms, F-Series was able to hold its own, and increase sales topping the 70,000 truck mark for the seventh straight month, in September sales.

Cut#2 "F-Series did very well all things considered, when you take a look at the weather related comparison, F-Series we sold over 75,000 of them in the month of September." :10 sec.

F-Series was not the only line that sold well, the Ford Expedition saw its sales increase over 27 percent.

Cut#3 "Expedition is doing very well for us. sales were up 27.4 percent with a total of just over 3600 vehicles. We're very pleased with the vehicle, especially we're seeing consumers,really demanding high end Platinum Expeditions." :13 sec.

Lincoln Navigator however is out doing them all, by staying on lots just 12 days, with the hottest market for Navigator sales in California.

Cut#4 "Navigator is really the hottest product in America right now with overall sales up 77.3 percent for the month, that's really with an incredible high trim series demand coming out ofNavigator. Trim series like Black Label and Reserve, very high-end products for Navigator represented about 88 percent of their sales last month so we're very pleased with the performance that we're seeing from Navigator." :25 sec.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.