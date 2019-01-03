FORD MEDIA CENTER

Soundbites: December and Full-Year Sales

Full-year Ford U.S. sales totaled 2,497,318 vehicles, with Ford marking its ninth straight year as America's favorite brand. Here to discuss that is Ford Sales Analyst Erich Merkle.

Cut #1 "We had a record year for Ford brand SUVs, we sold almost 800,000, and really this comes from the real success we've had all year long with Expedition, and also with the introduction of our new EcoSport at the beginning of 2018, they really push the needle." :17 sec.

The Ford F-Series truck finished 2018 with a record 10 straight months of selling above 70,000 pickups.

Cut #2 "Ford F-Series trucks marked their 42nd straight year of best-selling truck in America. We sold 909,330 trucks in 2018, that's our 3rd best year in F-Series history. So it continues to do great things for us with F-Series pickups we had a record 10 straight months where we sold above the 70,000 truck mark, and in December to cap it all off, we sold just over 87,000 trucks." :36 sec.

In another segment, commercial vans had another really strong year according to Merkle.

Cut #3 "Commercial vans had just another really strong year. We sold 217, 653 commercial vans, and that makes Ford the best-selling line of commercial vans for 40 straight years." :15 sec.

When it comes to luxury vehicles, Lincoln continues to set its own records according to Merkle.

Cut#4 "Lincoln dealers reported their best retail sales month since March of 2007, over a decade. That was really on strong SUV performance, as Lincoln SUVs were up across the board. We had great performance from Navigator, which had almost a 44 percent gain for the month and at retail, if you take a look at Nautilus , the new Nautilus was up 28 percent in the month off December so we continue to see really good momentum out of Lincoln, particularly with our new SUV offering, it really sets us up nicely for the introduction of the Aviator in the summer of this year." :37 sec.

