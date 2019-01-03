Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Soundbites: December and Full-Year Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:09pm CET

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Soundbites: December and Full-Year Sales

Full-year Ford U.S. sales totaled 2,497,318 vehicles, with Ford marking its ninth straight year as America's favorite brand. Here to discuss that is Ford Sales Analyst Erich Merkle.

Cut #1 "We had a record year for Ford brand SUVs, we sold almost 800,000, and really this comes from the real success we've had all year long with Expedition, and also with the introduction of our new EcoSport at the beginning of 2018, they really push the needle." :17 sec.

DOWNLOAD CLIP

The Ford F-Series truck finished 2018 with a record 10 straight months of selling above 70,000 pickups.

Cut #2 "Ford F-Series trucks marked their 42nd straight year of best-selling truck in America. We sold 909,330 trucks in 2018, that's our 3rd best year in F-Series history. So it continues to do great things for us with F-Series pickups we had a record 10 straight months where we sold above the 70,000 truck mark, and in December to cap it all off, we sold just over 87,000 trucks." :36 sec.

DOWNLOAD CLIP

In another segment, commercial vans had another really strong year according to Merkle.

Cut #3 "Commercial vans had just another really strong year. We sold 217, 653 commercial vans, and that makes Ford the best-selling line of commercial vans for 40 straight years." :15 sec.

DOWNLOAD CLIP

When it comes to luxury vehicles, Lincoln continues to set its own records according to Merkle.

Cut#4 "Lincoln dealers reported their best retail sales month since March of 2007, over a decade. That was really on strong SUV performance, as Lincoln SUVs were up across the board. We had great performance from Navigator, which had almost a 44 percent gain for the month and at retail, if you take a look at Nautilus , the new Nautilus was up 28 percent in the month off December so we continue to see really good momentum out of Lincoln, particularly with our new SUV offering, it really sets us up nicely for the introduction of the Aviator in the summer of this year." :37 sec.

DOWNLOAD CLIP

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 21:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:16pFORD MOTOR : Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Ba..
BU
10:09pSOUNDBITES : December and Full-Year Sales
PU
08:41pFORD MOTOR CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38pMajor automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
06:38pMajor automakers bullish on U.S. market despite rising interest rates
RE
06:29pFORD MOTOR : Achieves 40th Consecutive Year as America's Best-Selling Commercial..
PU
04:04pFORD MOTOR : U.S. December Sales
PU
03:46pFORD MOTOR : F-Series Marks 42 Straight Years as America's Best-Selling Pickup, ..
BU
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 511 M
Net income 2018 5 091 M
Finance 2018 10 144 M
Yield 2018 8,91%
P/E ratio 2018 6,10
P/E ratio 2019 6,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 31 425 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%31 425
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%195 566
VOLKSWAGEN-1.91%77 625
DAIMLER-1.44%55 029
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.36%51 576
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%49 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.