FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
My previous session
News 
News

Spare the Flat Tire Fiascos: All-New Ford Explorer Introduces Michelin Selfseal Tires Designed to Keep Road Trips Rolling

03/12/2019 | 07:17am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Spare the Flat Tire Fiascos: All-New Ford Explorer Introduces Michelin Selfseal Tires Designed to Keep Road Trips Rolling

All-new Ford Explorer is available with new Michelin® Selfseal® tires; these proprietary tires are lined with an environmentally friendly rubber sealant designed to fill most common tread punctures from nails and screws, dramatically slowing the rate at which air leaks

Michelin Selfseal tires seal 90 percent of tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter, helping keep vacations on track as families #ExploreOurAmerica; Selfseal tires are designed to help commuters avoid potentially dangerous side-of-the-road repairs, lost time and loss of vehicle control

Selfseal tires are standard on all-new Explorer Platinum and Explorer Limited Hybrid four-wheel-drive models, and optional on Explorer Limited two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models

DEARBORN, Mich., March 12, 2019 - In the time it takes you to read this sentence, another vehicle tire was punctured.

Road trip sidetracked. Commute delayed. Across the United States, flat tires will leave millions of motorists every year on the side of the road, jack in hand and gravel on knees.

Now, the all-new Ford Explorer offers a way to keep road-trippers on track as they #ExploreOurAmerica in the form of new Michelin Selfseal® tires. Designed to withstand common nail and screw punctures, these environmentally friendly tires are lined with a natural rubber sealant to fill most tread punctures and dramatically slow the rate at which air leaks - helping ensure your road trip continues without interruption.

"Nothing derails a family vacation like a flat tire," said Joseph Billman, Ford wheel and tire engineer. "Explorer is the ultimate road trip family hauler - and it's the perfect fit for these new Michelin Selfseal tires."

Michelin Selfseal tires seal 90 percent of tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter, slowing the loss of air pressure to less than 15 pounds per square inch per week. Results are based on Michelin internal analytical testing. Actual results may vary.

Explorer is the first SUV in the world to offer Michelin Selfseal tires, which are standard on Explorer Platinum and Explorer Limited Hybrid four-wheel-drive models, and optional on Explorer Limited two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models. Tire size for all models is 255/55R-20. All Explorer models are equipped with a spare tire.

If a nail or screw punctures a Selfseal tire and remains in place, the sealant surrounds the object to help seal the puncture and avoid air loss. If the object punctures the tire and comes back out, the sealant is designed to fill tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter.

The sealant is designed to enable drivers to continue their journey uninterrupted. If a tread puncture or low pressure is detected, the tire should be inspected and repaired by a qualified tire professional.

Michelin Selfseal tires are designed to help avoid:

Dangerous side-of-the-road stops

Lost time

Loss of vehicle control

"The all-new Explorer is designed to help our customers feel unstoppable and worry-free," said Craig Patterson, Explorer marketing manager. "The availability of these new Michelin Selfseal tires is another great example of that."

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:31 UTC
