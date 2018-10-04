Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK new car market hit by new emissions standards - SMMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:25am CEST
A traffic jam is seen as cars head towards the approach tunnel of Heathrow Airport, west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British car registrations dropped 20.5 percent in September compared with the same month a year earlier following the introduction of new emissions standards, industry figures showed on Thursday.

In the year to date, car sales were down 7.5 percent compared with the first nine months of 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

On Sept. 1, the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure came into force in the European Union, which led some brands to incentivise sales in August, pulling forward demand.

"These are exceptional circumstances with similar declines seen in other major European markets," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.76% 9.13 Delayed Quote.-26.90%
PEUGEOT -0.27% 22.25 Real-time Quote.31.58%
TATA MOTORS -1.04% 227.3 End-of-day quote.-47.29%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.18% 153.36 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
11:25aUK new car market hit by new emissions standards - SMMT
RE
10/03FORD MOTOR : The Jewish lawyer who led Henry Ford to close anti-Semitic paper
AQ
10/032 NAFTA 2 Furious!
AC
10/03FORD MOTOR : F-series tops 70,000-truck mark for seventh consecutive month, whil..
AQ
10/03PRIME AMAZON : In praise of the internet giant's $15 hourly wage
AQ
10/03FORD MOTOR : 2019 Transit Connect Has Highest Overall EPA-Estimated Fuel Economy..
PU
10/03Auto Sales Weaken, but Fiat Chrysler Is an Exception -- WSJ
DJ
10/02'A tale of two hurricanes' for September U.S. new car sales
RE
10/02FORD MOTOR CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02SOUNDBITES : 2018 September Sales
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Interactive Brokers - U.S. Carmakers Suffer Significant Damage As Tariffs And.. 
10/03FORD MOTOR : Say Goodbye To The Special Dividend 
10/03GM and Honda to partner on autonomous vehicles 
10/03September Carmageddon For Ford And GM 
10/02U.S. auto sales take a step back in September 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 5 138 M
Net income 2018 5 447 M
Finance 2018 9 359 M
Yield 2018 7,58%
P/E ratio 2018 6,68
P/E ratio 2019 6,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 36 390 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.90%36 390
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.60%205 768
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%88 335
DAIMLER-20.90%69 412
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%59 326
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.96%55 499
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.