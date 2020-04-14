Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q20 Export Announcement

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497 AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION E-Mail:osd@osd.org.trInternet: www.osd.org.tr

Re: 2020 1Q Export Details (January-March)

Vehicle Type Units Value ($) Passenger Car 1,955 $23,063,984.93 Trailer Truck 456 $32,841,900.77 Van 54,606 $904,925,724.85 Bus Minibus 9,563 $197,314,419.39 Midibus Tractor Total 66,580 $1,158,146,029.95 Spare Parts $75,106,464.37 Product Development Services $15,003,720

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.