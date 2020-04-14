Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q20 Export Announcement

|
Re: 2020 1Q Export Details (January-March)
Vehicle Type
Units
Value ($)
Passenger Car
1,955
$23,063,984.93
Trailer
Truck
456
$32,841,900.77
Van
54,606
$904,925,724.85
Bus
Minibus
9,563
$197,314,419.39
Midibus
Tractor
Total
66,580
$1,158,146,029.95
Spare Parts
|
$75,106,464.37
Product Development Services
|
$15,003,720
Notes:
Only units of Turkish origin are reported.
All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.
