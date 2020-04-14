Log in
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q20 Export Announcement

04/14/2020 | 04:43am EDT

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

E-Mail:osd@osd.org.trInternet: www.osd.org.tr

Re: 2020 1Q Export Details (January-March)

Vehicle Type

Units

Value ($)

Passenger Car

1,955

$23,063,984.93

Trailer

Truck

456

$32,841,900.77

Van

54,606

$904,925,724.85

Bus

Minibus

9,563

$197,314,419.39

Midibus

Tractor

Total

66,580

$1,158,146,029.95

Spare Parts

$75,106,464.37

Product Development Services

$15,003,720

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 08:42:04 UTC
