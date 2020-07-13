Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 2Q19 Export Announcement

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION
Re: 2020 1H Export Details (January - June)
|
Vehicle Type
|
Units
|
Value ($)
|
Passenger Car
|
2,992
|
$35,799,360.61
|
Trailer
|
424
|
$29,435,728.95
|
Truck
|
491
|
$37,128,523.12
|
Van
|
78,330
|
$1,317,889,623.92
|
Bus
|
Minibus
|
14,211
|
$296,975,849.81
|
Midibus
|
Tractor
|
Total
|
96,448
|
$1,717,229,086.41
|
Spare Parts
|
$112,440,638.04
|
Product Development Services
|
$24,460,905
Notes:
Only units of Turkish origin are reported.
All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.
OSD is a Member of "OICA"
