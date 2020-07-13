Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 2Q19 Export Announcement

07/13/2020 | 10:31am EDT

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497

E-Mail: osd@osd.org.tr Internet: www.osd.org.tr

Re: 2020 1H Export Details (January - June)

Vehicle Type

Units

Value ($)

Passenger Car

2,992

$35,799,360.61

Trailer

424

$29,435,728.95

Truck

491

$37,128,523.12

Van

78,330

$1,317,889,623.92

Bus

Minibus

14,211

$296,975,849.81

Midibus

Tractor

Total

96,448

$1,717,229,086.41

Spare Parts

$112,440,638.04

Product Development Services

$24,460,905

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 14:30:07 UTC
