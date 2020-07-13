Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 2Q19 Export Announcement

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497

E-Mail: osd@osd.org.tr Internet: www.osd.org.tr

Re: 2020 1H Export Details (January - June)

Vehicle Type Units Value ($) Passenger Car 2,992 $35,799,360.61 Trailer 424 $29,435,728.95 Truck 491 $37,128,523.12 Van 78,330 $1,317,889,623.92 Bus Minibus 14,211 $296,975,849.81 Midibus Tractor Total 96,448 $1,717,229,086.41 Spare Parts $112,440,638.04 Product Development Services $24,460,905

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"