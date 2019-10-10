Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 3Q19 Export Announcement
10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT
OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ
Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497
AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION
E-Mail:
osd@osd.org.trInternet: www.osd.org.tr
Re: 2019 9M Export Details (January - September)
Vehicle Type
Units
Value ($)
Passenger Car
17,660
$ 192,526,482.74
Trailer
527
$ 34,867,689.26
Truck
867
$ 61,030,700.42
Van
191,785
$ 3,073,373,639.08
Bus
Minibus
36,366
$ 725,094,851.53
Midibus
Tractor
Total
247,205
$ 4,086,893,363.03
Spare Parts
$ 238,062,709.35
Product Development Services
$ 10,453,930
Notes:
Only units of Turkish origin are reported.
All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.
OSD "OICA" Üyesidir
OSD is a Member of "OICA"
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:45:03 UTC
Latest news on FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS
Sales 2019
38 677 M
EBIT 2019
2 550 M
Net income 2019
1 976 M
Debt 2019
2 861 M
Yield 2019
6,16%
P/E ratio 2019
11,1x
P/E ratio 2020
7,85x
EV / Sales2019
0,62x
EV / Sales2020
0,52x
Capitalization
20 967 M
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
68,64 TRY
Last Close Price
59,75 TRY
Spread / Highest target
29,9%
Spread / Average Target
14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.