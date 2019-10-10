Log in
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 3Q19 Export Announcement

0
10/10/2019 | 03:46am EDT

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

Atilla Sokak, No:10, Altunizade 34676 İSTANBUL/TÜRKİYE Tel.: (0216) 3182994/6Hat Fax: (0216) 3219497

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

E-Mail:osd@osd.org.trInternet: www.osd.org.tr

Re: 2019 9M Export Details (January - September)

Vehicle Type

Units

Value ($)

Passenger Car

17,660

$ 192,526,482.74

Trailer

527

$ 34,867,689.26

Truck

867

$ 61,030,700.42

Van

191,785

$ 3,073,373,639.08

Bus

Minibus

36,366

$ 725,094,851.53

Midibus

Tractor

Total

247,205

$ 4,086,893,363.03

Spare Parts

$ 238,062,709.35

Product Development Services

$ 10,453,930

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:45:03 UTC
