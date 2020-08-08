Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Assignment to the Board of Directors

Material Event Disclosure General

Related Companies [] Related Funds [] Material Event Disclosure General Update Notification Flag Hayır (No) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject - Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Explanations

Our Board of Directors has resolved the following in their meeting dated 07th August 2020.

Mrs. Lisa Katharine King, who was elected to the Board of Directors, nominated by Group (C) shares during the Ordinary General Assembly on March 16, 2020, left from membership of the Board of Directors as a result of assignment change in Ford Motor Company organization effective from August 07, 2020

Mrs. Kay Marie Hart nominated by Group C Shares is assigned to the membership of Board of Directors to serve until the next General Assembly of Shareholders. This assignment will be submitted to the approval of the General Assembly at the next meeting.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.