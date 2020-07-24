Forebase International : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE; AND (4) CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

Reference is made to the announcement of Times Universal Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Forebase International Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 19 May 2020 and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 26 May 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 29 June 2020 relating to the poll results of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 29 June 2020, in relation to, among other matters, the Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Forebase International Holdings Limited" to "Times Universal Group Holdings Limited", and the Chinese name of the Company has been changed from "申基國際控股有限公司" to "時代環球 集團控股有限公司", both with effect from 16 July 2020.

Subsequent to the passing of a special resolution to approve the Change of Company Name at the AGM held on 29 June 2020, the Certificate of Change of Name has been issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong, certifying the change of the English name and Chinese name of the Company to "Times Universal Group Holdings Limited" and "時代環球集團控股有限公司" respectively with effect from 16 July 2020.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the holders of securities of the Company or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position.

All existing share certificates in issue bearing existing name of the Company will continue to be evidence of legal title and valid for all purposes (including for the purposes of trading, settlement, registration and delivery). Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the exchange of the share certificates of the Company under its existing name for new share certificates under the new name of the Company. New share certificates of the Company will be issued under the new name of the Company with effect from 29 July 2020.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will be changed from "FOREBASE INTL" to "TIMES UNI GP" in English and from "申基國際" to "時代環球集團" in Chinese, with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2020. The stock code of the Company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "2310".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www. forebase . com . hk" to "www.timesuniversal.com" with effect from 27 July 2020.