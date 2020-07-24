Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Forebase International Holdings Limited    2310   HK2310012334

FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2310)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forebase International : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE; AND (4) CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 07:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES UNIVERSAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 代 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Forebase International Holdings Limited申基國際控股有限公司 )

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2310)

  1. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME;
  2. CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME;
  3. CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE; AND
  4. CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Forebase International Holdings Limited" to "Times Universal Group Holdings Limited", and the Chinese name of the Company has been changed from "申基國際控股有限公司" to "時代 環球集團控股有限公司", both with effect from 16 July 2020.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will be changed from "FOREBASE INTL" to "TIMES UNI GP" in English and from "申基國際" to "時代環球集團" in Chinese, with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2020. The stock code of the Company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "2310".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www.forebase.com.hk" to "www.timesuniversal.com" with effect from 27 July 2020.

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

The logo of the Company will be changed to with effect from 27 July 2020.

- 1 -

Reference is made to the announcement of Times Universal Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Forebase International Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 19 May 2020 and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 26 May 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 29 June 2020 relating to the poll results of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 29 June 2020, in relation to, among other matters, the Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Forebase International Holdings Limited" to "Times Universal Group Holdings Limited", and the Chinese name of the Company has been changed from "申基國際控股有限公司" to "時代環球 集團控股有限公司", both with effect from 16 July 2020.

Subsequent to the passing of a special resolution to approve the Change of Company Name at the AGM held on 29 June 2020, the Certificate of Change of Name has been issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong, certifying the change of the English name and Chinese name of the Company to "Times Universal Group Holdings Limited" and "時代環球集團控股有限公司" respectively with effect from 16 July 2020.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the holders of securities of the Company or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position.

All existing share certificates in issue bearing existing name of the Company will continue to be evidence of legal title and valid for all purposes (including for the purposes of trading, settlement, registration and delivery). Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the exchange of the share certificates of the Company under its existing name for new share certificates under the new name of the Company. New share certificates of the Company will be issued under the new name of the Company with effect from 29 July 2020.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will be changed from "FOREBASE INTL" to "TIMES UNI GP" in English and from "申基國際" to "時代環球集團" in Chinese, with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2020. The stock code of the Company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "2310".

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "www. forebase . com . hk" to "www.timesuniversal.com" with effect from 27 July 2020.

- 2 -

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

The logo of the Company will be changed to with effect from 27 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

Times Universal Group Holdings Limited

CHOI YUN CHOR

Co-Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 July 2020

As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Ms. YEUNG So Mui, Mr. CHOI Yun Chor, Mr. NG Kwai Wah Sunny, Mr. CHEN Jian, Mr. TAI Kwok Keung Kenny and Mr. LIN Junwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LAI Cheuk Yu Cherrie, Mr. TING Wong Kacee and Dr. LOKE Yu (alias LOKE Hoi Lam).

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Forebase International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:50:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOL
07:51aFOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : (1) change of company name; (2) change of stock short n..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement in relation to second supplemental letter ..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Poll result of the extraordinary general meeting held o..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securit..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meet..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : (1) proposed removal of directors; (2) proposed re-elec..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Requisition for extraordinary general meeting to remove..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of directors and resignation of chief execu..
PU
2019FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement despatch of the response document an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 92,2 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2019 -30,4 M -3,93 M -3,93 M
Net Debt 2019 102 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,96x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 197 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Forebase International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
So Mui Yeung Co-Chairman
Yun Chor Choi Co-Chairman
Tak Chee Leung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.41%25
GENTING MALAYSIA-27.96%3 148
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP-33.63%1 182
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-57.98%475
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION-38.59%460
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-7.01%459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group