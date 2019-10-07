MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Forebase International Holdings Limited 2310 HK2310012334 FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (2310) Add to my list Manage my lists End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/04 0.34 HKD +3.03% 06:57p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement despatch of the offer document relating to mandatory unconditional cash offers by red sun capital limited for and on behalf of the joint offerors to acquire all the issued shares (other than those already owned and agreed to be acquired by the joint offerors and pa.. PU 06:52p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Pink form of option offer acceptance and cancellation of share options issued by forebase international holdings limited PU 06:47p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : White form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) in the issued share capital of forebase international holdings limited PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Forebase International : OFFER DOCUMENT MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS BY RED SUN CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH ANY OF THEM) AND TO CANCEL ALL THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS OF FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0 10/07/2019 | 06:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offers, this Offer Document and/or the accompanying Forms of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Forebase International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. This Offer Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Forms of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the Offers. GREAT MATCH RICH VISION INTERNATIONAL LIMITED DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with (incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability) limited liability) OFFER DOCUMENT MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS BY RED SUN CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH ANY OF THEM) AND TO CANCEL ALL THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS OF FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Financial Adviser to the Joint Offerors Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in this Offer Document. A letter from Red Sun Capital Limited, containing, among others, the details of the terms and conditions of the Offers, is set out on pages 5 to 14 of this Offer Document. The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Share Offer are set out in Appendix I to this Offer Document and in the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. Acceptances of the Share Offer must be received by the Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce with the consent of the Executive and in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Option Offer are set out in Appendix I to this Offer Document and in the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. Acceptances of the Option Offer must be received by the company secretary of the Company at Room 3805, 38/F, The Lee Gardens, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce with the consent of the Executive and in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Any persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this Offer Document and/or the accompanying Forms of Acceptance to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong should read the section headed "Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders" in the "Letter from Red Sun Capital" and Appendix I to this Offer Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of the Overseas Shareholders and/or Overseas Optionholders who wish to accept the Offers to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the Offers, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities, or legal and regulatory requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether to accept the Offers. 8 October 2019 CONTENT Page Expected Timetable. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii Important Notice. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . iv Definitions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from Red Sun Capital.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Appendix I - Further Terms and Procedures of Acceptance of the Offers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 Appendix II - Directors' Biography. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-1 Appendix III - General Information of the Joint Offerors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 Accompanying documents - Forms of Acceptance - i - EXPECTED TIMETABLE Expected Timetable All references to date and time contained in this Offer Document and the Forms of Acceptance refer to Hong Kong date and time. The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and is subject to changes. Any changes to the timetable will be announced by the Joint Offerors as and when appropriate. Despatch date of this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance and commencement date of the Offers (Note 1). . . . . . . .Tuesday, 8 October 2019 Latest date for the posting of the Response Document (Note 2). . . . . . . Tuesday, 22 October 2019 Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offers on the Closing Date (Notes 3 and 4). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 Announcement of the results of the Offers as at the Closing Date to be posted on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company (Note 3).. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . no later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 Latest date for posting of remittances for the amount due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offers on or before 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date (Notes 4 and 5) . . . . . . . Thursday, 14 November 2019 Notes: The Offers, which is unconditional, is open for acceptance on and from Tuesday, 8 October 2019, being the date of this Offer Document, and are capable of acceptance on and from that date until 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Company is required to post the Response Document within 14 days from the posting of this Offer Document, unless the Executive consents to a later date and the Joint Offerors agree to extend the closing date by the number of days in respect of which the delay in the posting of the Response Document is agreed In accordance with the Takeovers Code, where the Response Document is posted after the date on which this Offer Document is posted, the Offers must initially be open for acceptance for at least 28 days following the date on which this Offer Document is posted. The latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 unless the Joint Offerors revise or extend the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code. An announcement will be issued on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company by 7:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, stating whether the Offers have been extended, revised or expired. In the event that the Joint Offerors decide to extend the Offers and the announcement does not specify the next closing date, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offers are closed in accordance with the Takeovers Code. - iii - EXPECTED TIMETABLE If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal in force on the Closing Date or the date for posting of remittances and it has (i) not been cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offers or the posting of remittances will be postponed to 4:00 p.m. on the next Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force in Hong Kong or such other day as the Executive may approve; or (ii) been cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offers or the posting of remittances will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares and/or Share Options tendered under the Offers will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders and/or Optionholders accepting the Offers by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of all relevant documents (receipt of which renders such acceptance complete and valid) in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Acceptances of the Offers shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the section headed "7. Right of withdrawal" in Appendix I to this Offer Document. Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for the acceptance of the Offers and the posting of remittances do not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected. The Joint Offerors will notify the Shareholders and Optionholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable. - iv - IMPORTANT NOTICE NOTICE TO THE OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS AND OVERSEAS OPTIONHOLDERS The making of the Offers to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders and overseas Optionholders who are citizens or residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory requirements. It is the responsibility of any such person who wishes to accept the Offers to satisfy himself/ herself/itself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal and regulatory requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdiction. The Joint Offerors and the parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital, or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents, advisers and associates and any other person involved in the Offers shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by such person for any taxes as such person may be required to pay. Please see the paragraph headed "Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders" in the "Letter from Red Sun Capital" in this Offer Document. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Offer Document contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "would" or words of similar meaning, that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital and the Registrar assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable laws and Takeovers Code. - v - DEFINITIONS In this Offer Document, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meaning: "2018 Annual Report" means the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018; "2019 Interim Result Announcement" means the interim result announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019; "acting in concert" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code; "Announcement" means the announcement issued by the Joint Offerors dated 17 September 2019 in relation to, among others, the completion of the Deed of Share Purchase and Offers; "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code; "Board" means the board of Directors; "Business Day" means a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business; "CCASS" means the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and operated by the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited; "Closing Date" means Tuesday, 5 November 2019, the closing date of the Offers, which is 28 days following the date on which this Offer Document is posted, or if the Offers are extended, any subsequent closing date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce with the consent of the Executive and in accordance with the Takeovers Code; "Company" means Forebase International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2310), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; "Completion" means completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Deed of Share Purchase, which took place on 6 September 2019; "Deed of Share Purchase" means the deed of share purchase dated 3 September 2019 entered into among the Joint Offerors and the Receivers in relation to the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares; - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Director(s)" means the director(s) of the Company; "Executive" means the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the SFC or any delegate of the Executive Director; "Form(s) of Acceptance" means the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and the PINK Form of Option Offer Acceptance, and "Form of Acceptance" shall mean any one of them; "Great Match" means Great Match International Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is beneficially wholly-owned by Mr. Choi; "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time; "Hong Kong" means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Independent Shareholder(s)" means Shareholder(s) other than the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them; "Joint Offerors" means Great Match and Rich Vision; "Last Trading Day" means 3 September 2019, being the last trading day of the Shares on the Stock Exchange prior to the issuance of the Announcement; "Latest Practicable Date" means 4 October 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this Offer Document for ascertaining certain information contained herein; "Listing Rules" means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; "Mr. Cheng" means Mr. Cheng Ting Kong; "Mr. Choi" means Mr. Choi Yun Chor; "Offer Document" means this offer document issued by or on behalf of the Joint Offerors to all Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders in accordance with the Takeovers Code containing, among others, details of the Offers; "Offer Period" means the period commencing from 17 September 2019, being the date of the Announcement, until the Closing Date, or such other time and/or date to which the Joint Offerors may decide to extend or revise the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code; - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Offer Share(s)" means all the issued Shares (other than those already beneficially owned and agreed to be acquired by the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them); "Offers" means, collectively, the Option Offer and the Share Offer; "Option Offer" means the mandatory unconditional cash offer to be made by Red Sun Capital for and on behalf of the Joint Offerors to cancel all the Share Options in accordance with the Takeovers Code; "Optionholder(s)" means the holder(s) of the Share Option(s); "Overseas Shareholder(s)" means Independent Shareholder(s) whose address(es), as shown on the register of members of the Company, is/are outside Hong Kong; "Overseas Optionholder(s)" means Optionholder(s) whose address(es), as shown on the register of members of the Company, is/are outside Hong Kong; "PRC" means the People's Republic of China; "Red Sun Capital" means Red Sun Capital Limited, a corporation licensed by the SFC to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being the financial adviser to the Joint Offerors in respect of the Offers; "Receivers" means Yen Ching Wai David and So Kit Yee Anita, both of Ernst & Young Transactions Limited, the joint and several receivers and managers of the Sale Shares; "Registrar" means Tricor Standard Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, with its address at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong "Relevant Period" means the period from 3 March 2019, being the date falling six months prior to the date of the Deed of Share Purchase, and up to and including the Latest Practicable Date; "Response Document" means the document required to be issued by the Company to all the Shareholders and the Optionholders in accordance with the Takeovers Code containing, amongst other things, a letter from the Board, a letter from the independent board committee in relation to the Offers and a letter from the independent financial adviser in relation to the Offers - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Rich Vision" means Rich Vision Developments Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is beneficially wholly-owned by Mr. Cheng; "Sale Shares" means an aggregate of 438,422,315 Shares acquired by the Joint Offerors pursuant to the Deed of Share Purchase; "SFC" means the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong; "SFO" means Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time; "Share(s)" means ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company; "Share Offer" means the mandatory unconditional cash offer to be made by Red Sun Capital for and on behalf of the Joint Offerors to acquire all the Offer Shares in accordance with the Takeovers Code; "Share Offer Price" means the price of HK$0.3194 per Offer Share payable in cash by the Joint Offerors on the terms of the Share Offer; "Share Option Scheme" means the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 3 June 2013 and refreshed on 3 August 2017; "Shareholder(s)" means holder(s) of the Share(s); "Stock Exchange" means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Takeovers Code" means the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers; "HK$" means Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong; and "%" means per cent The English text of this Offer Document and the Forms of Acceptance shall prevail over their respective Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation. * For identification purposes only - 4 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL 8 October 2019 To the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders, Dear Sir or Madam, MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS BY RED SUN CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE JOINT OFFERORS AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH ANY OF THEM) AND TO CANCEL ALL THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS OF FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the Announcement in relation to, among others, the completion of the Deed of Share Purchase and the Offers. On 3 September 2019, the Joint Offerors and the Receivers entered into the Deed of Share Purchase, pursuant to which the Receivers agreed to sell and the Joint Offerors agreed to purchase the Sale Shares, representing approximately 60.175% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the Announcement at the aggregate consideration of HK$140,000,000 (representing approximately HK$0.3193 per Sale Share). Completion of the Deed of Share Purchase took place on 6 September 2019 and the Sale Shares were transferred to the respective securities accounts of the Joint Offerors on 9 September 2019. Immediately prior to the Completion, none of the Joint Offerors and the parties acting in concert with any of them held, owned, controlled or had the right of direction over any Shares or other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company. Immediately following Completion and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them are in aggregate interested in a total of 438,422,315 Shares, representing approximately 60.175% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, upon Completion, the Joint Offerors are required to make a mandatory unconditional cash offers (i) for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned or to be acquired by the Joint Offerors and the parties acting in concert with any of them); and (ii) in compliance with Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code, to cancel all the Share Options. - 5 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has 728,584,797 Shares in issue and 78,030,527 outstanding Share Options which entitle the Optionholders to subscribe for 78,030,527 new Shares, based on the publicly available information. Save as disclosed above and based on the publicly available information, there is no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in issue. This letter forms part of this Offer Document and sets out, among others, details of the principal terms of the Offers, information on the Joint Offerors and the intention of the Joint Offerors regarding the Group. The terms and procedures of acceptance of the Offers are set out in this letter, Appendix I to this Offer Document, and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. The Company is required to despatch the Response Document within 14 days after the posting of this Offer Document. Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders are advised to read this Offer Document and the Response Document before taking any action in respect of the Offers. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE OFFERS Red Sun Capital, for and on behalf of the Joint Offerors and in compliance with the Takeovers Code, is making the Offers to acquire all the Offer Shares and to cancel all the Share Options on the following basis: The Share Offer For each Offer Share HK$0.3194 in cash The Share Offer Price of HK$0.3194 per Offer Share is approximately equal to but not lower than the purchase price per Sale Share under the Deed of Share Purchase which was arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the parties to the Deed of Share Purchase. Comparison of value The Offer Price of HK$0.3194 per Offer Share represents: a discount of approximately 3.2% to the closing price of HK$0.330 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Latest Practicable Date; a premium of approximately 6.47% over the closing price of HK$0.300 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; a premium of approximately 12.07% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.285 per Share based on the daily closing prices as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; a premium of approximately 12.86% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.283 per Share based on the daily closing prices as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 10 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; - 6 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL a premium of approximately 15.72% over the average closing price of approximately HK$0.276 per Share based on the daily closing prices as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 30 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; a premium of approximately 262.95% over the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$0.0880 per Share (based on the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date) as at 31 December 2018 as set out in the 2018 Annual Report; and a premium of approximately 172.76% over the unaudited consolidated net asset value attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$0.1171 per Share (based on the total number of issued Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date) as at 30 June 2019, as set out in the 2019 Interim Result Announcement. Highest and lowest Share prices During the Relevant Period, the highest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.425 on 20 June 2019; and the lowest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.220 on 15 August 2019. The Option Offer For cancellation of each Share Option HK$0.0001 in cash - 7 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL As the exercise price in the range of HK$0.415 to HK$0.47 per Shares for the Share Options is above the Share Offer Price, the Share Options are out-of-money and the offer price for each Share Option is set at a nominal price of HK0.0001. Details of the outstanding and exercisable Share Options, as extracted from the 2018 Annual Report, were as below: Outstanding Share Options as at 31 December Exercise price Exercise period 2018 per Share HK$ Directors Mr. Gan Lin 4.5.2019 - 3.5.2028 3,240,499 0.415 Mr. Huang Xiang Yang 20.1.2020 - 19.1.2027 2,105,330 0.47 Mr. Shen Yong 20.1.2020 - 19.1.2027 323,898 0.47 4.5.2019 - 3.5.2028 456,408 0.415 Mr. Shen Ke 20.1.2020 - 19.1.2027 3,238,970 0.47 4.5.2019 - 3.5.2028 4,564,083 0.415 Continuous contract employees Employees 4.5.2019 - 3.5.2028 28,251,678 0.415 Employees 20.1.2020 - 19.1.2027 26,721,495 0.47 Other eligible participants 4.5.2019 - 3.5.2028 9,128,166 0.415 Total 78,030,527 Following acceptance of the Option Offer, the relevant Share Options together with all rights attaching thereto will be entirely cancelled and renounced. The consideration for acquiring the Offer Shares and the Share Options shall be funded by the Joint Offerors in accordance with the same proportion of shareholdings acquired by each of the Joint Offerors under the Deed of Share Purchase. Each of the Joint Offerors will entitle to equal Shares at the close of the Offers. In the case that the total number of Shares jointly owned by the Joint Offerors is odd number at the close of the Offers, Great Match shall entitle one Share in excess of the total number of Shares owned by Rich Vision. The Offers are unconditional in all aspects. The Joint Offerors confirm that the Share Offer Price and cancellation price of the Share Options are final and will not be increased. Following acceptance of the Option Offer, the relevant Share Options together with all rights attaching thereto will be entirely cancelled and renounced. - 8 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL Dealings in securities in the Company Save for the acquisition of the Sale Shares, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them have not dealt in the Shares, Share Options, convertible securities, warrants or derivatives of the Company during the Relevant Period. Value of the Offers As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 728,584,797 Shares in issue. On the basis of the Offer Price of HK$0.3194 per Offer Share, the entire issued share capital of the Company is valued at approximately HK$232,709,984.16. On the basis that there are 290,162,482 Shares subject to the Share Offer and assuming there is no change in the number of issued Shares before the close of the Offers, the value of the Share Offer is HK$92,677,896.75 (assuming no Share Option is exercised prior to the close of the Share Offer). Assuming none of the Share Options is exercised prior to the close of the Offers, 78,030,527 Share Options will be subject to the Option Offer and the Option Offer will be valued at approximately HK$7,803.05 based on the option offer price of HK$0.0001 per Share Option. Based on the above, the aggregate value of the Offers will be approximately HK$92,685,699.80. Assuming that all the Share Options are exercised by the Optionholders prior to the close of the Offers, a total of 368,193,009 Shares will be subject to the Share Offer and the Share Offer will be valued at approximately HK$117,600,847.07. CONFIRMATION OF FINANCIAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THE OFFERS Great Match and Rich Vision intend to finance the entire consideration payable under the Offers through the shareholder's loans provided by Mr. Choi and Mr. Cheng, respectively, which in turn, is financed by the internal resources of Mr. Choi and Mr. Cheng, respectively. Red Sun Capital, being the financial adviser to the Joint Offerors, is satisfied that sufficient financial resources are available to the Joint Offerors to satisfy the total consideration payable by the Joint Offerors upon full acceptance of the Offers. FURTHER TERMS OF THE OFFER Effect of accepting the Offers By accepting the Share Offer, the Shareholders will sell their Shares to the Joint Offerors free from all encumbrances together with all rights attached thereto, including but not limited to all rights to any dividend or other distribution declared, made or paid on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of the despatch of the Offer Document. As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Result Announcement, no dividend was paid or proposed for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019, respectively. - 9 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL By accepting the Option Offer, the Optionholders will agree to the cancellation of their tendered Share Options and all rights attached thereto with effect from the date on which the Option Offer is made, being the date of the despatch of this Offer Document. Acceptances of the Offers shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except as otherwise permitted under the Takeovers Code. In accordance with the Share Option Scheme, the Share Options will lapse automatically (to the extent not exercised) upon the close of the Offers. Further details please refer to the paragraph headed "5. Lapse of Share Options" in Appendix I of this Offer Document. Payment Payment in cash in respect of acceptances of the Offers will be made as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days (as defined in the Takeovers Code) of the date on which the duly completed acceptances of the Offers and the relevant documents of title in respect of such acceptances are received by the Joint Offerors (or their agent) to render each such acceptance complete and valid. No fractions of a cent will be payable and the amount of cash consideration payable to an Independent Shareholder or Optionholder who accept the Share Offer and Option Offer, respectively, will be rounded up to the nearest cent. Stamp Duty Sellers' Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty on acceptances of the Share Offer at a rate of 0.1% of the consideration payable in respect of the relevant acceptances or, if higher, the market value of the Offer Shares subject to such acceptance, will be deducted from the amount payable to the Independent Shareholders who accept the Share Offer. The Joint Offerors will arrange for payment of sellers' ad valorem stamp duty on behalf of the Independent Shareholders who accept the Share Offer and pay the buyer's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty in connection with the acceptance of the Share Offer and the transfers of the relevant Offer Shares in accordance with the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong). No stamp duty is payable in connection with the Option Offer. Taxation Advice Independent Shareholders and Optionholders are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the taxation implications of accepting or rejecting the Offers. None of the Joint Offerors, parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital, and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the Offers accepts responsibility for any taxation effects on, or liabilities of, any persons as a result of their acceptance or rejection of the Offers. - 10 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders The availability of the Offers to any Overseas Shareholders or Overseas Optionholders may be affected by the applicable laws and regulations of their relevant jurisdictions of residence. Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders should observe any applicable legal and regulatory requirements and, where necessary, consult their own professional advisers. It is the responsibilities of the Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders who wish to accept the Offers to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with the acceptance of the Offers (including the obtaining of any governmental or other consent which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due by such Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders in respect of such jurisdiction). The Joint Offerors and the parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, associates, agents or any other person involved in the Offers shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by the Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders for any taxes as such persons may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Offers by any Overseas Shareholder or Overseas Optionholders will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such Overseas Shareholder or Overseas Optionholders to the Joint Offerors that the local laws and requirements have been complied with. The Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders should consult their professional advisers if in doubt. Nominee registration To ensure equality of treatment of all Independent Shareholders and Optionholders, those Independent Shareholders and Optionholders who hold Shares and Options as nominees on behalf of more than one beneficial owner should, as far as practicable, treat the holding of each beneficial owner separately. In order for beneficial owners of Shares whose investments are registered in the names of nominees, to accept the Offers, it is essential that they provide instructions of their intentions with regard to the Offers to their nominees. Procedures for acceptance Your attention is drawn to "Further terms and procedures of acceptance of the Offers" as set out in Appendix I to this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance. INFORMATION ON THE JOINT OFFERORS Information on Great Match Great Match was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability as an investment holding company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Great Match is wholly-owned by Mr. Choi. Mr. Choi is the sole director of Great Match. Please refer to Appendix II to this Offer Document for further details of Mr. Choi. Great Match is interested in a total of 219,211,158 Shares, representing approximately 30.088% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 11 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL Information on Rich Vision Rich Vision was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability as an investment holding company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Rich Vision is wholly-owned by Mr. Cheng. Mr. Cheng is the sole director of Rich Vision. Rich Vision is interested in a total of 219,211,157 Shares, representing approximately 30.087% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Information on Mr. Cheng Mr. Cheng is the chairman and an executive director of Sun International Group Limited (Stock code: 8029), a company principally engaged in money lending, securities, trading of bloodstocks, provision of equine related services and investment in stallions and the issued shares of which are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheng is also the chairman and an executive director of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (Stock code: 776), a company principally engaged in household furnishings business which also operates property investment and various loan products and services, as well as the mobile game business, and the issued shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. INTENTION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS REGARDING THE GROUP Following the close of the Offers, it is the intention of the Joint Offerors that the Company and the Group will continue to focus on the development of its existing businesses. The Joint Offerors do not intend to introduce any major changes to the existing operations and business and do not have any intention, understanding, negotiation or arrangement (concluded or otherwise) to downsize, cease or dispose of any of the existing businesses and/or fixed assets. Nevertheless, the Joint Offerors will conduct a detailed review on the existing principal businesses and operations, and the financial position of the Group for the purpose of formulating business plans and strategies for the Group's long-term business development and will explore other business opportunities for the Group. Subject to the results of the review, and should suitable investment or business opportunities arise, the Joint Offerors may consider whether any assets and/or business acquisitions or disposals by the Group will be appropriate in order to enhance its growth. As at the Latest Practicable Date of this announcement, no investment or business opportunity has been identified nor have the Joint Offerors entered into any agreement, arrangement, understanding or negotiation in relation to the injection of any assets or business into the Group. Save for the potential change(s) to the composition of the Board as mentioned below, the Joint Offerors have no plan to terminate the employment of any other employees or other personnel of the Group. However, the Joint Offerors reserve the right to make any changes that they deem necessary or appropriate to the benefit of the Group. - 12 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE BOARD COMPOSITION OF THE COMPANY As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Board consists of seven Directors, comprising of Mr. Shen Yong, Mr. Pang Huan Kun and Ms. Wang Yi Ya as executive Directors; Mr. Huang Xiang Yang as the non-executive Director and Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam), Mr. Yu Lei and Mr. Ernst Rudolf Zimmermann as the independent non-executive Directors. The Joint Offerors propose to nominate new Directors to the Board subject to compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, including the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules. Such nominees are Ms. Yeung So Mui and Mr. Choi Yun Chor as new executive Directors and co-chairman of the Board, Mr. Chen Jian, Mr. Lin Junwei, Mr. Ng Kwai Wah Sunny, Mr. Tai Kwok Keung Kenny as new executive Directors, and Ms. Lai Cheuk Yu Cherrie and Mr. Ting Wong Kacee as new independent non- executive Directors. Details of the existing Directors and the above-mentioned nominated Directors are set out in Appendix II to this Offer Document. Any changes to the Board will be made in compliance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules and further announcements will be made as and when appropriate. MAINTAINING THE LISTING STATUS OF THE COMPANY The Stock Exchange has stated that if, at the close of the Offers, less than the minimum prescribed percentage applicable to the Company, being 25% of the Shares, are held by the public, or if the Stock Exchange believes that (i) a false market exists or may exist in the trading of the Shares; or (ii) there are insufficient Shares in public hands to maintain an orderly market, it will consider exercising its discretion to suspend dealings in the Shares until the prescribed level of public float is restored. The Joint Offerors intend the Company to remain listed on the Stock Exchange after the close of the Offers. The Joint Offerors and the proposed new Directors to be appointed to the Board have jointly and severally undertaken to the Stock Exchange to take appropriate steps to ensure that sufficient public float exists in the Shares, such as disposal of Shares held by the Joint Offerors or parties acting in concert with any of them and/or issue of additional Shares by the Company for this purpose. The Company and the Joint Offerors will issue a separate announcement as and when necessary in this regard. COMPULSORY ACQUISITION The Joint Offerors do not intend to avail themselves of any powers of compulsory acquisition of Shares outstanding after the close of the Offers. GENERAL No acknowledge of receipt of any Forms of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of the Shares and Share Options will be given. - 13 - LETTER FROM RED SUN CAPITAL All documents and remittances will be sent to the Shareholders and Optionholders by ordinary post at their own risk. Such documents and remittances will be sent to the Shareholders and Optionholders at their respective addresses as appeared in the register of members of the Company or in the case of joint Shareholders, to the Shareholder whose name appears first in the said register of members of the Company. None of the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital, the Registrar, or any of their respective directors or professional advisers or any other parties involved in the Offers will be responsible for any loss or delay in transmission or any other liabilities that may arise as a result thereof. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this Offer Document and the accompanying Forms of Acceptance, which form part of this Offer Document. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Red Sun Capital Limited Robert Siu Managing Director - 14 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS 1. GENERAL PROCEDURES FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS 1.1 The Share Offer To accept the Share Offer, you should complete and sign the accompanying WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, which form part of the terms of the Share Offer. If the Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of your Shares is/are in your name, and you wish to accept the Share Offer in respect of your Shares (whether in full or in part), you must send the duly completed and signed WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance together with the relevant Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), by post or by hand, to the Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, marked "Forebase International Holdings Limited - Share Offer" on the envelope, as soon as possible and in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce as a result of a revision or an extension of the Share Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code, if any. If the Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of your Shares is/are in the name of a nominee company or a name other than your own, and you wish to accept the Share Offer in respect of your holding of Shares (whether in full or in part), you must either: lodge your Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) with the nominee company, or other nominee, with instructions authorising it to accept the Share Offer on your behalf and requesting it to deliver the duly completed and signed WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance together with the relevant Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) to the Registrar; or arrange for the Shares to be registered in your name by the Company through the Registrar, and deliver the duly completed and signed WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance together with the relevant Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) to the Registrar by no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date; - I-1 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS if your Shares have been lodged with your licensed securities dealer/registered institution in securities/custodian bank through CCASS, instruct your licensed securities dealer/registered institution in securities/custodian bank to authorise HKSCC Nominees Limited to accept the Share Offer on your behalf on or before the deadline set by HKSCC Nominees Limited. In order to meet the deadline set by HKSCC Nominees Limited, you should check with your licensed securities dealer/registered institution in securities/custodian bank for the timing on the processing of your instruction, and submit your instruction to your licensed securities dealer/registered institution in securities/custodian bank as required by them; or if your Shares have been lodged with your investor participant's account maintained with CCASS, authorise your instruction via the CCASS Phone System or CCASS Internet System on or before the deadline set out by HKSCC Nominees Limited. If the Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipts and/or other document(s) of title (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of your Shares is/are not readily available and/or is/are lost, as the case may be, and you wish to accept the Share Offer in respect of your Shares, the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance should nevertheless be completed and signed and delivered to the Registrar together with a letter stating that you have lost one or more of your Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) or that it/ they is/are not readily available. If you find such document(s) or if it/they become(s) available, it/they should be forwarded to the Registrar as soon as possible thereafter. If you have lost your Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title, you should also write to the Registrar a letter of indemnity which, when completed in accordance with the instructions given, should be delivered to the Registrar. If you have lodged transfer(s) of any of your Shares for registration in your name and have not yet received your Share certificate(s), and you wish to accept the Share Offer in respect of your Shares, you should nevertheless complete and sign the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and deliver it to the Registrar together with the transfer receipt(s) duly signed by yourself. Such action will be deemed to be an irrevocable authority to the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf the relevant Share certificate(s) when issued and to deliver such Share certificate(s) to the Registrar on your behalf and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such Share certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Offer, as if it was/they were delivered to the Registrar with the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance. - I-2 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS Acceptance of the Share Offer will be treated as valid only if the duly completed WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance is received by the Registrar by no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date (or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce with the consent of the Executive) and the Registrar has recorded the acceptance and any relevant documents required by the Takeovers Code have been so received, and is: accompanied by the relevant Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/ or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) and, if that/those Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) is/are not in your name, such other documents (e.g. a duly stamped transfer of the relevant Share(s) in blank or in favour of the acceptor executed by the registered holder) in order to establish your right to become the registered holder of the relevant Shares; or from a registered Shareholder or his personal representative (but only up to the amount of the registered holding and only to the extent that the acceptance relates to the Shares which are not taken into account under another sub- paragraph of this paragraph (f)); or certified by the Registrar or the Stock Exchange. If the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance is executed by a person other than the registered Shareholder, appropriate documentary evidence of authority (e.g. grant of probate or certified copy of a power of attorney) to the satisfaction of the Registrar must be produced. No acknowledgement of receipt of any WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance, Share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. The address of the Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. - I-3 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS The Option Offer To accept the Option Offer, you should complete and sign the accompanying PINK Form of Option Offer Acceptance in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, which form part of the terms of the Option Offer. If you are an Optionholder and you wish to accept the Option Offer in respect of your Share Option, you must send the duly completed and signed PINK Form of Option Offer Acceptance together with the relevant certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) you intend to tender, stating the number of Share Options in respect of which you intend to accept the Option Offer, by post or by hand, to the company secretary of the Company at Room 3805, 38/F, The Lee Gardens, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong marked "Forebase International Holdings Limited - Option Offer", as soon as possible and in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce in compliance with the requirements of the Takeovers Code. No stamp duty will be deducted from the amount paid or payable to the Optionholder who accepts the Option Offer. No acknowledgment of receipt of any PINK Form(s) of Option Offer Acceptance, certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable) and/or any other documents of title (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity/indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of the Share Options will be given. 2. SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFERS The Share Offer Provided that a valid WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and the relevant certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of the relevant Shares are complete and in good order in all respects and have been received by the Registrar before the close of the Share Offer, a cheque for the amount (rounding up to the nearest cent) due to each of the Independent Shareholders who accepts the Share Offer less seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of the Shares tendered by him/her/it under the Share Offer will be despatched to such Independent Shareholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt by the Registrar of the duly completed acceptances of the Share Offer and all relevant documents of title which render such acceptance complete, valid and in compliance with Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code. - I-4 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS Settlement of the consideration to which any accepting Independent Shareholder is entitled under the Share Offer will be implemented in full in accordance with the terms of the Share Offer (save with respect to the payment of seller's ad valorem stamp duty), without regard to any lien, right of set-off, counterclaim or other analogous right to which the Joint Offerors may otherwise be, or claim to be, entitled against such accepting Independent Shareholder. Cheque(s) not presented for payment within six months from the date of issue of the relevant cheques will not be honoured and be of no further effect, and in such circumstance, the cheque holders should contact the Joint Offerors for payment. 2.2 The Option Offer Provided that a valid PINK Form of Option Offer Acceptance and the relevant certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) are complete and in good order in all respects and have been received by the company secretary of the Company before the close of the Option Offer, a cheque for the amount (rounding up to the nearest cent) due to each of the Optionholders who accepts the Option Offer in respect of the Share Option tendered by him/her/it under the Option Offer will be despatched to such Optionholder by ordinary post at his/her/its own risk as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt by the company secretary of the Company of the duly completed acceptances of the Option Offer and all relevant documents which render such acceptance complete, valid and in compliance with Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code. Settlement of the consideration to which any accepting Optionholder is entitled under the Option Offer will be implemented in full in accordance with the terms of the Option Offer, without regard to any lien, right of set-off, counterclaim or other analogous right to which the Joint Offerors may otherwise be, or claim to be, entitled against such accepting Optionholder. 3. ACCEPTANCE PERIOD AND REVISIONS The Offers are made on Tuesday, 8 October 2019, being the date of despatch of this Offer Document, and are capable of acceptance on and from this date until 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date. In order to be valid for the Offers, the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and the PINK Form of Option Offer Acceptance must be received by the Registrar (in respect of the Share Offer) or the company secretary of the Company (in respect of the Option Offer) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, unless the Offers are extended or revised with the consent of the Executive. - I-5 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS The Joint Offerors reserves the right to revise the terms of the Offers after the despatch of this Offer Document until such day as he may determine and in accordance with the Takeovers Code. If the Joint Offerors revises the terms of the Offers, all the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders, whether or not they have already accepted the Offers, will be entitled to accept the revised Offers under the revised terms. If the Offers are extended or revised, the announcement of such extension or revision will state the next closing date or the Offers will remain open until further notice. In the latter case, at least 14 days' notice in writing will be given before the Offers are closed to the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders who have not accepted the Offers, and an announcement will be released. The revised Offers will be kept open for at least 14 days thereafter. If the Closing Date of the Offers is extended, any reference in this Offer Document and in the Form(s) of Acceptance to the Closing Date shall, except where the context otherwise requires, be deemed to refer to the closing date of the Offers as so extended. 4. EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS Optionholders who wish to accept the Share Offer may (i) exercise his/her/its Share Options (to the extent exercisable) by completing, signing and delivering a notice for exercising the Share Options together with a cheque for payment of the subscription monies and the related certificates (if applicable) for the Share Options to the company secretary of the Company before the Offers is closed; and (ii) at the same time, or in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, complete and sign the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance and deliver it to the Registrar together with a copy of the set of documents delivered to the Company for exercising the Share Options. Exercise of the Share Options is subject to the respective terms and conditions of the Share Option Scheme and the terms attaching to the grant of the relevant Share Options. Delivery of the completed and signed the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance to the Registrar will not serve to complete the exercise of the Share Options but will only be deemed to be an irrevocable authority to the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital and/or any of their respective agent(s) or such other person(s) as they may directly collect from the Company or the Registrar on his/her/its behalf the relevant Share certificate(s) when issued on exercise of the Share Options as if it/they were delivered to the Registrar with the WHITE Form of Share Offer Acceptance. If the Optionholder fails to exercise his/ her/its Share Options as aforesaid and in accordance with the respective terms and conditions of the Share Option Scheme, there is no guarantee that the Company may issue the relevant Share certificate in respect of the Shares allotted pursuant to his/her/its exercise of the Share Option(s) to such Optionholder in time for it to accept the Share Offer as a Shareholder of such Shares under the terms of the Share Offer. - I-6 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS 5. LAPSE OF SHARE OPTIONS Nothing in this Offer Document will serve to extend the life of any Share Option which lapses under the Share Option Scheme. In accordance with the Share Option Scheme, the Share Options will lapse automatically (to the extent not exercised) upon the close of the Offers. No exercise of Share Options or acceptance of the Option Offer may be made in relation to any Share Option that has lapsed. Optionholders are recommended to consult their own professional advisers as to the exercise of the Share Options pursuant to the rules of the Share Option Scheme. 6. ANNOUNCEMENTS By 6:00 p.m. on the Closing Date (or such later time and/or date as the Executive may in exceptional circumstances permit), the Joint Offerors must inform the Executive and the Stock Exchange of his decision in relation to the revision, extension or expiry of the Offers, if any. In such circumstance, the Joint Offerors must post an announcement on the Stock Exchange's website by 7:00 p.m. on the Closing Date stating, amongst other information required under Rule 19.1 of the Takeovers Code, whether the Offers have been revised, extended, or have expired.

The announcement will state the total number of Shares and Share Options: for which acceptances of the Offers have been received; held, controlled or directed by the Joint Offerors and/or parties acting in concert with any of them before the Offer Period; and acquired or agreed to be acquired during the Offer Period by the Joint Offerors and/or parties acting in concert with any of them. The announcement must include details of any relevant securities (as defined in the Takeovers Code) in the Company which the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them have borrowed or lent, save for any borrowed shares which have been either on lent or sold. The announcement must also specify the percentages of the issued share capital of the Company and the percentages of voting rights of the Company represented by these numbers. In computing the total number of Shares and Share Options represented by acceptances, only valid acceptances that are in all respects complete, in good order and fulfil the acceptance conditions set out in paragraph headed "1. General Procedures for Acceptance of the Offers" of this Appendix, and which have been received by the Registrar (in respect of the Share Offer) or the company secretary of the Company (in the case of the Option Offer) no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, unless the Offers are extended or revised with the consent of the Executive, shall be included. - I-7 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS As required under the Takeovers Code, all announcements in relation to the Offers must be made in accordance with the requirements of the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules, where appropriate. 7. RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL Acceptance of the Share Offer and the Option Offer tendered by Independent Shareholders and Optionholders, respectively, shall be irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the subparagraph (b) below; in the circumstances set out in Rule 19.2 of the Takeovers Code (which is to the effect that if the Joint Offerors is unable to comply with any of the requirements of making announcements relating to the Offers as described under the paragraph headed "6. Announcements" above), the Executive may require that acceptors be granted a right of withdrawal, on terms acceptable to the Executive, until such requirements can be met. In such case, when the Independent Shareholders and/or Optionholders withdraw their acceptance(s), the Joint Offerors shall, as soon as possible but in any event within 10 days thereof, return by ordinary post the share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or the certificate(s) of the Share Options and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) lodged with the Form(s) of Acceptance to the relevant Independent Shareholders and/or Optionholders at their own risks. 8. STAMP DUTY Sellers' Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty on acceptances of the Share Offer at a rate of 0.1% of the consideration payable in respect of the relevant acceptances or, if higher, the market value of the Offer Shares subject to such acceptance, will be deducted from the amount payable to the Independent Shareholders who accept the Share Offer. The Joint Offerors will arrange for payment of sellers' ad valorem stamp duty on behalf of the Independent Shareholders who accept the Share Offer and pay the buyer's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty in connection with the acceptance of the Share Offer and the transfers of the relevant Offer Shares in accordance with the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong). No stamp duty is payable in connection with the Option Offer. - I-8 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS 9. OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS AND OVERSEAS OPTIONHOLDERS The Joint Offerors intend to make the Offers available to all Independent Shareholders and Optionholders, including the Overseas Shareholders and the Overseas Optionholders. As the Offers to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be prohibited or affected by the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions, the Overseas Shareholders and the Overseas Optionholders and beneficial owners of the Shares and/or Share Options who are citizens, residents or nationals of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong should obtain information about and observe any relevant applicable legal or regulatory requirements and, where necessary, seek legal advice in respect of the Offers. It is the responsibility of the Overseas Shareholders and the Overseas Optionholders who wish to accept the Offers to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the Offers, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal and regulatory requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdictions. The Joint Offerors and the parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital, or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, associates, agents or any other person involved in the Offers shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by the Overseas Shareholders and the Overseas Optionholders for any taxes as such persons may be required to pay. Any acceptance by any Overseas Shareholders or Overseas Optionholders and overseas beneficial owners of the Shares or Share Options will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such Overseas Shareholders and the Overseas Optionholders or overseas beneficial owners of the Shares and Share Options, as applicable, to the Joint Offerors that the local laws and requirements have been complied with. Overseas Shareholders and Overseas Optionholders and overseas beneficial owners of the Shares or Share Options should consult their own licensed securities dealers, registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers if in doubt. 10. NOMINEE REGISTRATION To ensure equality of treatment of all Independent Shareholders and Optionholders, those Independent Shareholders and Optionholders who hold Shares and Share Options as nominees on behalf of more than one beneficial owner should, as far as practicable, treat the holding of each beneficial owner separately. In order for beneficial owners of Shares whose investments are registered in the names of nominees, to accept the Offers, it is essential that they provide instructions of their intentions with regard to the Offers to their nominees. - I-9 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS 11. TAXATION ADVICE Independent Shareholders and Optionholders are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the taxation implications of accepting or rejecting the Offers. None of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital (as the case may be) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the Offers accept responsibility for any taxation effects on, or liabilities of, any persons as a result of their acceptance or rejection of the Offers. 12. GENERAL All communications, notices, Form(s) of Acceptance, Share certificate(s), certificate(s) of the Share Option, transfer receipt(s), other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) and remittances to settle the consideration payable under the Offers to be delivered by or sent to or from the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders will be delivered by or sent to or from them, or their designated agents, by ordinary post at their own risk, and none of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them, Red Sun Capital and any of their respective directors or other parties involved in the Offers or any of their respective agents accept any liability for any loss in postage, delay in transmission or any other liabilities that may arise as a result thereof. The provisions set out in the Form(s) of Acceptance form part of the terms and conditions of the Offers. The accidental omission to despatch this Offer Document and/or Form(s) of Acceptance or any of them to any person to whom the Offers are made will not invalidate the Offers in any way. The Offers are, and all acceptances will be, governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. Due execution of the Form(s) of Acceptance will constitute an authority to the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital or such person or persons as the Joint Offerors may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the Offers and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Joint Offerors, or such person or persons as they may direct, the Shares or the Share Options in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the Offers. By accepting the Offers, the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders will sell their Shares to the Joint Offerors or tender their Share Options for cancellation (as the case may be) from all liens, charges, encumbrances, rights of pre-emption and any other third party rights of any nature and together with all rights accruing or attaching to them, including, without limitation, the right to receive in full all dividends and distributions (as applicable) which may be recommended, declared, made or paid by reference to a record date on or after the date on which the Offers are made, that is, the date of this Offer Document. - I-10 - APPENDIX I FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS Acceptance of the Offers by any nominee will be deemed to constitute a warranty by such nominee to the Joint Offerors that the number of Shares or Share Options in respect of which as indicated in the Form(s) of Acceptance is the aggregate number of Shares or Share Options held by such nominee for such beneficial owner who is accepting the Offers. Reference to the Offers in this Offer Document and in the Form(s) of Acceptance shall include any extension and/or revision thereof. The English text of this Offer Document and the Form(s) of Acceptance shall prevail over their respective Chinese text for the purpose of interpretation. In making their decisions, the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders must rely on their own examination of this Offer Document, in particular the terms of the Offers, and the merits and risks involved. The contents of this Offer Document, including any general advice or recommendation contained herein together with the Forms of Acceptance, shall not be construed as any legal or business advice on the part of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them and Red Sun Capital. The Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders should consult their own professional advisers for professional advice. The Offers are made in accordance with the Takeovers Code. - I-11 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY PROPOSED DIRECTORS The biographies of the proposed Directors are set out below: Ms. Yeung So Mui ("Ms. Yeung") (proposed executive Director and proposed co-chairman of the Board) Ms. Yeung, aged 43, will be appointed as an executive Director. Ms. Yeung is the spouse of Mr. Cheng. Ms. Yeung is experienced in corporate management. Ms. Yeung is an executive director of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (Stock code: 776), a company principally engaged in household furnishings business which also operates property investment and various loan products and services, as well as the mobile game business, and the issued shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Yeung was also an executive director of Suncity Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1383), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from 5 October 2010 to 20 July 2017. Ms. Yeung was appointed as a director of Yan Oi Tong Limited on 1 April 2013. Mr. Choi (proposed executive Director and proposed co-chairman of the Board) Mr. Choi, aged 37, will be appointed as an executive Director. He started as the general manager, and currently as the executive director, at Realway Investment Limited and Key Target Investments Limited, each a company principally engaged in the trading of lifestyle fast-moving consumer goods in local and overseas market. At Realway Investment Limited, Mr. Choi manages to provide professional global lifestyle fast-moving consumer goods trading services to worldwide countries. He established different distribution channels and target segment in the past 15 years. He leads a team to explore new markets in Southeast Asia and maintain a stable growth in the well- developed market in European Union and Middle East. Apart from the trading business, Mr. Choi has been and is still working in a family business in property management, with a team of about 10 talents in Hong Kong for over a decade. He is the director of the leasing and property management company and is responsible for planning business strategies and managing the local and overseas operation teams. Mr. Choi graduated from Seneca College, Toronto, Canada in General Business in 2003. Mr. Choi is also a director of the board of Yan Oi Tong, one of the biggest charity organizations in Hong Kong. - II-1 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY Mr. Ng Kwai Wah Sunny ("Mr. Ng") (proposed executive Director) Mr. Ng, aged 39, will be appointed as an executive Director. Mr. Ng is the founder and managing director of Davisons Group, a business and private equity consultancy services organization based in Hong Kong, and has over 18 years of experience in corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, project financing, loan and investment management. Mr. Ng started his career at the transaction advisory services department of Ernst and Young, and has previously served as investment director and consultant to a number of listed and unlisted companies in Hong Kong and overseas. Mr. Ng graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in actuarial studies and accounting from the University of New South Wales, Australia and is a member of both the Certified Practicing Accountants of Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chen Jian ("Mr. Chen") (proposed executive Director) Mr. Chen, aged 62, will be appointed as an executive Director. Mr. Chen joined Realway Investment Limited in 2014 as the director of sales and marketing. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Chen worked as the sales and marketing manager of Great King International Limited. Mr. Chen worked as the sales and marketing manager of Great King International Limited from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Chen served as the marketing executive of Nippon Tsusho Co., Ltd.* (有限会社日本通商) from 2005 to 2008, and worked for Ideal Properties Corp. as the department manager from 1997 to 2005. Mr. Chen is a professional in sales and marketing. He is experienced in business development in both developed and emerging markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, Greece and Pakistan etc. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor of engineering from Shanghai Nautical College (now known as Shanghai Maritime University) in July, 1982. Mr. Tai Kwok Keung Kenny ("Mr. Tai") (proposed executive Director) Mr. Tai, aged 58, will be appointed as an executive Director. Mr. Tai started his career with his expertise in the information technology department in Hong Kong at the Bank of China Group in the 1980s. Since 2014, he is the general manager of Gold Companion International Limited, a trading company of lifestyle fast-moving consumer goods, and since 2006, the director of the Realway International (Phil.) Co. Rp., managing over 100 employees in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Mr. Tai obtained a bachelor of electronic and communication engineering from the De La Salle University, the Philippines in 1985. Mr. Tai is appointed as the deputy manager of the executive committee of The Fukienese Association Limited (香港福建同鄉會). - II-2 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY Mr. Lin Junwei ("Mr. Lin") (proposed executive Director) Mr. Lin, aged 24, will be appointed as an executive Director. Mr. Lin is currently the chief financial officer of Imperium Green Power Limited and his primary responsibilities includes the planning, implementation, managing and running of all the finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting and negotiations. Mr. Lin obtained a bachelor of science in accounting and finance from University of East Anglia in 2018. Ms. Lai Cheuk Yu Cherrie ("Ms. Lai") (proposed independent non-executive Director) Ms. Lai, aged 39, will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Ms. Lai obtained a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from University College London, United Kingdom in 2004 and qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 2013. In 2016 Ms. Lai also qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong. Ms. Lai has more than 14 years' management experience in the construction and engineering industry, both as a civil engineer and qualified legal practitioner, including project management, project planning and implementation, financing and resourcing, litigation, dispute resolution, contracts and corporate governance. Between 2016 and 2017, Ms. Lai held the position of legal counsel of SUEZ (Asia) Limited. Between 2017 and 2018, Ms. Lai held the position of legal counsel of SUEZ NWS Limited. Ms Lai is promoted to the position of senior legal counsel of SUEZ NWS Limited in 2019. Ms. Lai previously held the position of graduate engineer for Halcrow Group Limited and the position of senior engineer for Mouchel Limited, United Kingdom and Legal Counsel for Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited from 2012 to 2015 and Gammon Construction Limited from 2015 to 2016. Mr. Ting Wong Kacee ("Mr. Ting") (proposed independent non-executive Director) Mr. Ting, aged 43, will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Ting holds a Master of Laws and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from City University of Hong Kong. He is currently a member of The Hong Kong Bar Association. He is also the independent non- executive director of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (Stock code: 776), a company principally engaged in household furnishings business which also operates property investment and various loan products and services, as well as the mobile game business, and the issued shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed in this Offer Document, each of the proposed Directors has not been a director of any public company, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - II-3 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY Length of service and emolument If each of the above proposed Directors is appointed as a Director of the Company, each of them may enter into a service agreement with the Company. The proposed Directors will receive a remuneration in accordance with the policy of remuneration of the Company and set out in his/her service agreement with the Company (if any). Relationships Save as disclosed above, each of the above proposed Directors has no relationship with any Directors, supervisors or senior management or with any management Shareholders, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company. Interests in Shares Save as disclosed in the paragraph headed "2. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS" in Appendix III to this Offer Document, to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Joint Offerors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, each of the above proposed Directors does not have any interest in the Shares of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO). Matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders Each of the proposed Directors has confirmed respectively that there is no other information in respect of his/her proposed appointment that is discloseable pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. EXISTING DIRECTORS As set out in the 2018 Annual Report, the biograph details of the existing Directors are reproduced as follows: Mr. Shen Yong ("Mr. Shen") (chairman of the Board and executive Director) Mr. Shen is a director and a shareholder of Ultra Harvest Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company, holding 51% of its issued shares. Mr. Shen has more than 20 years of experience in hotel and commercial properties development, as well as investment, corporate and general management. Mr. Shen completed a postgraduate (advanced studies) course in laws (civil and commercial law) from the Southwest University of Politics and Law* (西南政法大學) in July 2000. Mr. Shen served as a deputy to the 1st to 3rd Chongqing Municipal People's Congress in the PRC. Mr. Shen is currently a member of the 4th Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of the PRC and a deputy chairman of the Chongqing Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce (General Chamber). - II-4 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY Mr. Gan Lin ("Mr. Gan") (executive Director) Mr. Gan Lin is the chief executive officer and an executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Beijing Technology and Business University (formerly Beijing Institute of Business) with a Bachelor's degree in Logistics Management in 2001. He had served as various senior management positions in different financial institution and multi-national corporations, such as Guoxin Securities, Mocon Inc. and LXE Inc.. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate finance and financial management. Mr. Huang Xiang Yang ("Mr. Huang") (non-executive Director) Mr. Huang is a senior partner of Intewig & Partners and has over 30 years of experience in Chinese law, especially economic, trade and intellectual property law. Mr. Huang is a qualified patent attorney in the Federal Republic of Germany and the PRC. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Huang was employed by Paul Hastings and China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.. Mr. Yu Lei ("Mr. Yu") (independent non-executive Director) Mr. Yu Lei has extensive experience in the real estate industry and infrastructure sectors in the PRC. Mr. Yu obtained his bachelor degree in economics and a master degree in management from the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law* (中南財經政法大學) in 1993 and 1999 respectively. Mr. Yu is also a qualified accountant conferred by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC and a Certified Internal Auditor conferred by The Institute of Internal Auditors. Mr. Yu is currently a president assistant of Shenzhen Zhuojia Industry Groups Co., Ltd.* (深圳市 卓佳實業集團有限公司), a company specializing in real estate, healthcare and infrastructure development and the provision of investment services in the PRC. During March 2006 to August 2011, Mr. Yu was employed as the president assistant of Great China International Group (China) Limited* (大中華國際集團 （中國）有限公司) which is principally engaged in property, hotel, commercial and infrastructure investment and development. Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam ("Dr. Loke") (independent non-executive Director) Dr. Loke Yu has over 40 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management. He holds an MBA Degree from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and a Doctor of Business Administration Degree from the University of South Australia. Dr. Loke is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He serves as an independent non-executive director of V1 Group Limited, Matrix Holdings Limited, TradeGo Fin Tech Limited, CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited, Zhong An Real Estate Limited, Chiho-Tiande Group Limited, Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited, Lamtex Holdings Limited, Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited, Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited, TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited and Zhenro Properties Group Limited, all of which are companies listed on Stock Exchange. - II-5 - APPENDIX II DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHY Mr. Ernst Rudolf Zimmermann ("Mr. Zimmermann) (independent non-executive Director) Mr. Ernst Rudolf Zimmermann has more than 40 years of business experience in the international hospitality industry, especially in the Greater China region. Mr. Zimmermann is currently the president and chief executive director of AVA Hospitality, a hotel management services company providing specialized China-related hospitality management and consultancy services and giving independent professional advice on design brief on hotel component to hotel investors and operators. Mr. Zimmermann now serves as the senior vice president of Swiss-Belhotel International, an international hotel management company offering unique fusion of Swiss hospitality management in all aspects of the hotel, serviced apartments and club. He is also an associate of Global Strategic Associates, LLC, an independent, privately-owned international advisory firm in New York, the United States of America. Mr. Zimmermann started his hospitality career first in Stadl - Paura, Austria in 1962 and accepted hospitality training in Gmunden, the Republic of Austria. Before relocating to Hong Kong as a restaurant manager in Furama Hotel in 1974, he worked in a number of food and beverage positions across various Western Europe countries, including England, Switzerland, Italy, Bermuda and so on. Mr. Zimmermann continued his hotel business in a Holiday Inn Group (now known as InterContinental Hotels Group) for subsequent years in senior managerial and executive positions for the development of the hotel chain throughout the Asia Pacific region, including, Hong Kong, the Kingdom of Thailand and the PRC; and later on, with extensive years of experience in the hospitality field, Mr. Zimmermann established his own hotel management business, namely, Zenith Hotels International Limited, providing hotel management services and technical assistance to hotel owners, developing more than 20 hotel properties throughout the PRC and South-East Asia. More recently, Mr. Zimmermann served as the vice president within the ACCOR Hotel Group China to re-position new Sofitel Luxury Hotel in the PRC; and being the senior vice president in the New World Hotels Group to help promote its new hotel brand in the PRC. In previous years, Mr. Zimmermann also held consultative positions in certain companies in the PRC and Hong Kong. - II-6 - APPENDIX III GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This Offer Document includes particulars given in compliance with the Takeovers Code for the purpose of giving information to the Shareholders with regard to the Joint Offerors and the Offers. The sole director of Great Match accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Offer Document (other than the information relating to Rich Vision and parties acting in concert with it) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this Offer Document (other than those expressed by the sole director of Rich Vision) have been arrived at upon due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this Offer Document, the omission of which would make any statement in this Offer Document misleading. The sole director of Rich Vision accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Offer Document (other than information relating to Great Match and parties acting in concert with it) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this Offer Document (other than those expressed by the sole director of Great Match) have been arrived at upon due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this Offer Document, the omission of which would make any statement in this Offer Document misleading. The information relating to the Group in this Offer Document has been extracted from or based on the published information relating to the Group, including but not limited to the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Result Announcement. The only responsibility accepted by the respective sole director of the Joint Offerors in respect of such information is for the correctness and fairness of its reproduction or presentation. 2. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS Interests of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them in the Company As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them owned or controlled an aggregate of 438,422,315 Shares, representing approximately 60.175% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. Save for the above, the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them did not have any other interest in any Shares, Share Options, warrants, derivatives or securities carrying conversion of subscription rights into Shares. - III-1 - APPENDIX III GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, details of interests in the Shares, underlying Shares, debentures or other relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company held or controlled by the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them were as follows: Approximate percentage of the Company's issued The Joint Offerors and share capital parties acting in concert Capacity and nature Number of Shares as at the Latest with any of them of interests held/interested Practicable Date % Great Match (Note 1) Beneficial owner 219,211,158(L) 30.088% Rich Vision (Note 2) Beneficial owner 219,211,157(L) 30.087% Mr. Choi (Note 1) Interest in controlled 219,211,158(L) 30.088% corporation Mr. Cheng (Note 2) Interest in controlled 219,211,157(L) 30.087% corporation Ms. Yeung (Note 3) Interest of spouse 219,211,157(L) 30.087% Notes: Great Match is wholly-owned by Mr. Choi and Mr. Choi is the sole director of Great Match. Rich Vision is wholly-owned by Mr. Cheng and Mr. Cheng is the sole director of Rich Vision. As disclosed in the Appendix II to this Offer Document, Ms. Yeung is the spouse of Mr. Cheng. The letter "L" denotes long position in the Shares. Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them had any interest in the relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company. 3. ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS AND DEALINGS OF THE JOINT OFFERORS IN THE COMPANY As at the Latest Practicable Date, save for the Sale Shares held by the Joint Offerors, none of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them holds, owns or has control or direction over any voting rights or rights over any Shares, convertible securities, warranties or options of the Company or any derivatives in respect of such securities; there is no outstanding derivative in respect of securities in the Company which is owned, controlled or directed by, or has been entered into by the Joint Offerors, their ultimate beneficial owners and/or any person acting in concert with any of them; - III-2 - APPENDIX III GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS save for the purchase of the Sale Shares pursuant to the Deed of Share Purchase, none of the Joint Offerors, nor any person acting in concert with any of them has dealt for value in any Shares, convertible securities, warrants or options of the Company or any derivatives in respect of such securities in the six months prior and up to the date of this announcement; none of the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them has borrowed or lent any relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company; save for the Deed of Share Purchase, there is no arrangement (whether by way of option, indemnity or otherwise) of any kind referred to in Note 8 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code in relation to the shares of the Joint Offerors or the Shares which might be material to the Offers; there is no agreement or arrangement to which the Joint Offerors, their respective ultimate beneficial owner or parties acting in concert with any of them is a party which relates to circumstances in which they may or may not invoke or seek to invoke a pre-condition or a condition to the Offers; none of the Joint Offerors and/or parties acting in concert with any of them has received any irrevocable commitment(s) to accept or reject the Offers; there is no outstanding derivative in respect of the securities in the Company entered into by the Joint Offerors, nor any person acting in concert with any of them; there was no agreement, arrangement or understanding that any securities acquired in pursuance of the Offers would be transferred, charged or pledged to any other persons; there is no agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any compensation arrangement) between the Joint Offerors or any person acting in concert with any of them and any of the Directors, recent directors, Shareholders or recent shareholders of the Company having any connection with or dependence upon the Offers; there is no agreement or arrangement which constitutes a special deal under Rule 25 of the Takeovers Code between the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them on one hand and the Receivers, Ultra Harvest, Magic Blazes, Sincere King and Middle Spring and parties acting in concert with any of them or any other Shareholders on the other hand; save for the total consideration for the Sale Shares, no other consideration, compensation or benefit in whatever form is paid or to be paid by the Joint Offerors or any parties acting in concert with any of them to any of the Receivers, Ultra Harvest, Magic Blazes, Sincere King and Middle Spring in connection with the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares or any parties acting in concert with any of them; - III-3 - APPENDIX III GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS there is no any understanding, arrangement or agreement or special deal between any Shareholder and the Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with any of them; and the Joint Offerors are not aware of any understanding, arrangement or agreement or special deal between any Shareholder and the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies. 4. QUALIFICATION AND CONSENT OF EXPERT The following are the qualifications of the expert who has given its opinion and advice which are contained in this Offer Document: Name Qualification Red Sun Capital A corporation licensed to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being the financial adviser to the Joint Offerors in relation to the Offers The above expert has given and have not withdrawn its written consent to the issue of this Offer Document with the inclusion of the text of its letter, advice and/or references to its name, in the form and context in which it appears herein. 5. MARKET PRICES The table below shows the closing prices of the Shares quoted on the Stock Exchange on (a) the last day on which trading took place in each of the calendar months during the Relevant Period; (b) the Last Trading Day; and (c) the Latest Practicable Date. Closing price per Date Share (HK$) 29 March 2019 0.300 30 April 2019 0.265 31 May 2019 0.285 28 June 2019 0.280 31 July 2019 0.240 30 August 2019 0.275 3 September 2019 (Last Trading Day) 0.300 30 September 2019 0.330 4 October 2019 (Latest Practicable Date) 0.330 - III-4 - APPENDIX III GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS During the Relevant Period, the highest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.425 on 20 June 2019; and the lowest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.220 on 15 August 2019. MISCELLANEOUS The correspondence address of the Joint Offerors is situated at Unit 2412-13, 24/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. The principal member of the Joint Offerors' concert parties are Mr. Choi and Mr. Cheng. The main business address of Red Sun Capital is situated at Room 3303, 33/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents are available for inspection on the SFC's website at http://www. sfc.hk, the website of the Company at http://www.forebase.com.hk and the office of Michael Li & Co, the legal advisers of the Joint Offers, at 19/F., Prosperity Tower No. 39 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong from the date of this Offer Document for as long as the Offers remains open for acceptance: the memorandum and articles of association of Great Match; the memorandum and articles of association of Rich Vision; the letter from Red Sun Capital, the text of which is set out on pages 5 to 14 of this Offer Document; and the written consent from Red Sun Capital as referred to in the section headed "4. Qualification and Consent of Expert" in this Appendix. - III-5 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Forebase International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:36:05 UTC 0 Latest news on FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOL 06:57p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement despatch of the offer document relating to.. PU 06:52p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Pink form of option offer acceptance and cancellation o.. PU 06:47p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : White form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary share.. PU 06:37p FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Offer document mandatory unconditional cash offers by r.. PU 04/11 FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Int'l to buy Malaysia property at HK$21.07m AQ 2018 FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : issues 123.65m shares to Chariman Shen Yong AQ 2017 FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Poll Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held o.. PU 2017 FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary Gen.. PU Chart FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Managers Name Title Lin Gan Chief Executive Officer Yong Shen Chairman Tak Chee Leung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary Ernst Rudolf Zimmermann Independent Non-Executive Director Lei Yu Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.25% 31 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 11.33% 40 962 CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -16.55% 29 663 HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 30.01% 26 709 ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 5.64% 22 702 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 14.20% 11 279