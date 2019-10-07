Forebase International : WHITE FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FOREBASE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
0
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this WHITE Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this WHITE Form of Acceptance.
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this WHITE Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the offer document dated 8 October 2019 (the "Offer Document") issued by Rich Vision Developments Limited and Great Match International Limited (the "Joint Offerors").
Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands
Great Match International Limited
Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands
Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Share Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater than your registered holding of Share(s) or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Share Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Share Offer.
THIS WHITE FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this WHITE Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this WHITE Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Offer Document to the purchaser(s) or transferees or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferees.
The making of the Share Offer to Overseas Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Share Offer in the relevant jurisdictions with a view to observing any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Share Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or regulatory or legal requirements. You will also be fully responsible for the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by you in respect of all relevant jurisdictions. The Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with them, Red Sun Capital, the Registrar, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, professional advisers, agents and associates and any other person involved in the Share Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Any acceptance of the Share Offer by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Joint Offerors that the local laws and requirements have been complied with.
This WHITE Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Offer Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS WHITE FORM OF ACCEPTANCE
Shareholders are advised to read carefully the Offer Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Share Offer. To accept the Share Offer made by Red Sun Capital on behalf of the Joint Offerors, you should complete and sign this WHITE Form of Acceptance and forward this WHITE Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/ or other document(s) of title and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof for the number of Share(s) in respect of which you wish to accept the Share Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "Forebase International Holdings Limited - Share Offer", to the Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code). The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Offer Document are incorporated into and form part of this WHITE Form of Acceptance.
WHITE FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE SHARE OFFER
To: The Joint Offerors and Red Sun Capital
My/Our execution of thisWHITE Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) will be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and will constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Share Offer made by Red Sun Capital on behalf of the Joint Offerors, as contained in the Offer Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in thisWHITE Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to 2 decimal points) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Share Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within 7 Business Days after the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Share Offer complete and valid:
(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by Section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on thisWHITE Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital, the Registrar or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute theWHITE Form of Acceptance or any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the Share Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Joint Offerors, or such person or persons as it may direct the Shares in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the Share Offer;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer to the Joint Offerors or such person or persons as it may direct free from all third party rights, liens, claims, charges, equities and encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Offer Document;
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar together with thisWHITE Form of Acceptance.
I/We understand that acceptance of the Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Joint Offerors and Red Sun Capital that (i) the number of Share(s) specified in thisWHITE Form of Acceptance will be sold free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Offer Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Share Offer or his/her acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws.
In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with thisWHITE Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company.
Note: Where you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Joint Offerors and/or Red Sun Capital or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar on your behalf, you will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form(s) of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/ or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We warrant and represent to you that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in thisWHITE Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Joint Offerors by way of acceptance of the Share Offer.
I/We warrant to the Joint Offerors and Red Sun Capital that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities or legal requirements.
I/We warrant to the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Share Offer Document and thisWHITE Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional.
I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Joint Offerors by way of the Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Joint Offerors or its nominee.
PERSONAL DATA
Personal Information Collection Statements
3. Transfer of personal data
This personal information collection statement informs you of the
The personal data provided in this WHITE Form of Share Offer
policies and practices of the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital, the
Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Joint Offerors and/
Company and the Registrar and in relation to personal data and the
or Red Sun Capital and/or the Company and/or the Registrar
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of
may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or
Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they
may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong
To accept the Share Offer for your Share(s), you must provide
Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the
the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data
following persons and entities:
may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected
• the Joint Offerors, Red Sun Capital, the Company and/or any
or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the
of their agents, officers, advisers and/or the Registrar;
consideration to which you are entitled under the Share Offer.
• any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who
