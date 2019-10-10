Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders and Encourages Forescout Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) on behalf of Forescout stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Forescout has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Over the past several quarters, Forescout has advertised its "solid" results that supposedly demonstrated "the pervasive need for device visibility and control."

On October 10, 2019, the company announced disappointing Q3 2019 financial results, citing several deals that were allegedly pushed out of the third quarter.

Analysts and investors, however, were doubtful of the company's explanation. Motley Fool reported "[t]he market isn't buying that these delayed deals are a one-off issue."

On this news, the price of Forescout shares declined by $14.63, or over 37%, on October 10, 2019.

