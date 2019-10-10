Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders and Encourages Forescout Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) on behalf of Forescout stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Forescout has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Over the past several quarters, Forescout has advertised its "solid" results that supposedly demonstrated "the pervasive need for device visibility and control."

On October 10, 2019, the company announced disappointing Q3 2019 financial results, citing several deals that were allegedly pushed out of the third quarter.

Analysts and investors, however, were doubtful of the company's explanation. Motley Fool reported "[t]he market isn't buying that these delayed deals are a one-off issue."

On this news, the price of Forescout shares declined by $14.63, or over 37%, on October 10, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Forescout shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Forescout please go to http://www.bespc.com/FSCT. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
09:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders..
BU
08:04pFSCT Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Forescout Technologies (FSCT) of an ..
PR
04:35pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: F..
PR
02:40pInvestigation of Forescout Technologies Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08:40aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08:31aForescout Technologies Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
GL
10/09IT-OT CONVERGENCE CONUNDRUM : 4 Unique Challenges That Increase Cyber Risk
PU
09/25Forescout's Device Visibility and Control Platform Designated as Cyber Cataly..
GL
09/16Forescout Expands Integration with Microsoft Technologies for Device Visibili..
GL
08/27Forescout Collaborates with VMware to Create Comprehensive IoT Lifecycle & Se..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 368 M
EBIT 2019 -14,2 M
Net income 2019 -82,5 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -31,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,78x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Chart FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forescout Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,27  $
Last Close Price 24,57  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. DeCesare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresia G. Ranzetta Chairman
Christopher Harms Chief Financial Officer
Oded Comay Chief Research Officer
Julie Anne Cullivan Co-Chief Technology Officer & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.48%1 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.87%123 730
ACCENTURE30.73%117 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%106 610
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.85%68 724
VMWARE, INC.10.92%62 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group