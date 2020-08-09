Log in
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/09/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Forescout suffered from a severe decline in financial performance. This decline would have a material negative impact on the Company’s planned acquisition by Advent International Corp. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Forescout, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 321 M - -
Net income 2020 -100 M - -
Net cash 2020 37,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 440 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forescout Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,20 $
Last Close Price 28,98 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. DeCesare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresia G. Ranzetta Co-Executive Chairman
Greg Clark Co-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Darrin Harms Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.66%1 440
ACCENTURE9.97%147 318
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.18%114 806
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.77%111 287
VMWARE, INC.-6.25%59 635
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.93%59 331
