Entwistle & Cappucci LLP : Announces Update Regarding Securities Class Action Filed on Behalf of Persons or Entities That Traded Securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP (“Entwistle & Cappucci”) and Susman Godfrey L.L.P. (“Susman Godfrey”) today announced that, pursuant to an Order entered on July 22, 2020 by Judge Illston of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the action captioned The Arbitrage Fund, et al. v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:20-cv-03819, has been consolidated with Christopher L. Sayce v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., Case No. 3:20-cv-00076-SI.

The consolidated action will proceed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Forescout Technologies Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) from February 7, 2019 through May 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class”). The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Pursuant to the Court’s order, the previously pending lead plaintiff deadline has been vacated. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this matter, you must file a motion with the Court no later September 28, 2020. Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff in this matter through counsel of their choice, or they may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the Class.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Andrew J. Entwistle, Esq. or Robert N. Cappucci, Esq. of Entwistle & Cappucci at (212) 894-7200 or via e-mail at aentwistle@entwistle-law.com or rcappucci@entwistle-law.com.

