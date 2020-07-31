Log in
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
Entwistle & Cappucci LLP : Announces Update Regarding Securities Class Action Filed on Behalf of Persons or Entities That Traded Securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc.

07/31/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP (“Entwistle & Cappucci”) and Susman Godfrey L.L.P. (“Susman Godfrey”) today announced that, pursuant to an Order entered on July 22, 2020 by Judge Illston of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the action captioned The Arbitrage Fund, et al. v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:20-cv-03819, has been consolidated with Christopher L. Sayce v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., Case No. 3:20-cv-00076-SI.

The consolidated action will proceed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Forescout Technologies Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) from February 7, 2019 through May 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class”). The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Pursuant to the Court’s order, the previously pending lead plaintiff deadline has been vacated. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this matter, you must file a motion with the Court no later September 28, 2020. Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff in this matter through counsel of their choice, or they may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the Class.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Andrew J. Entwistle, Esq. or Robert N. Cappucci, Esq. of Entwistle & Cappucci at (212) 894-7200 or via e-mail at aentwistle@entwistle-law.com or rcappucci@entwistle-law.com.

About Entwistle & Cappucci

Entwistle & Cappucci is a national law firm providing exceptional legal representation to clients globally in the most complex and challenging legal matters. Our practice encompasses all areas of litigation, including securities, antitrust, corporate transactions, general corporate and commercial, creditor’s rights and bankruptcy, corporate governance and fiduciary duty, government affairs, insurance, investigations and white collar defense. Our clients include public and private corporations, major hedge funds, public pension funds, governmental entities, leading institutional investors, domestic and foreign financial services companies, emerging business enterprises and individual entrepreneurs.

About Susman Godfrey

For 40 years, Susman Godfrey has focused its nationally recognized practice on just one thing: high-stakes commercial litigation. It is one of the nation’s leading law firms, with offices in Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit www.susmangodfrey.com.


© Business Wire 2020
