FORESCOUT 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. - FSCT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 10, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: FSCT), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 6, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Forescout and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2020, the Company disclosed that Advent International Corporation “would not be proceeding to consummate the acquisition of Forescout” per the February 6, 2020 merger agreement, despite the Company’s prior representations regarding the transaction and its positive financial performance.

On this news, the price of Forescout’s shares plummeted 23.5%, wiping out approximately $300 million in market capitalization.

The case is The Arbitrage Fund, et al. v. Forescout Technologies, Inc. et al., 3:20-cv-03819.

