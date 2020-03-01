Log in
FSCT ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Forescout Technoligies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

03/01/2020 | 01:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 1, 2020 Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout"  or the Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT). Investors who purchased Forescout securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site:  www.bgandg.com/fsct.    

The investigation concerns whether Forescout and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 10, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced its 3Q2019 results including a decrease revenue guidance from between $98.8M - $101.8M down to $90.6M - $91.6M, citing "extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter," which "was most pronounced in [Europe, the Middle East, and Africa]."

Following this news, the price of Forescout's shares plummeted over 37%.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Forescout shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsct. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fsct-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-forescout-technoligies-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301014027.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
