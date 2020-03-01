FSCT ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Forescout Technoligies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 1, 2020 Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout" or the Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT). Investors who purchased Forescout securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsct.

The investigation concerns whether Forescout and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 10, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced its 3Q2019 results including a decrease revenue guidance from between $98.8M - $101.8M down to $90.6M - $91.6M, citing "extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter," which "was most pronounced in [Europe, the Middle East, and Africa]."

Following this news, the price of Forescout's shares plummeted over 37%.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Forescout shares, you can assist this investigation.

