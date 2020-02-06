Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

(FSCT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Forescout Technologies, Inc.; Is $33 a Fair Price?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:42am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Forescout Technologies, Inc.  (NASDAQ: FSCT) ("Forescout") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Advent International ("Advent").

On February 6, 2020, Forescout announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Advent. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Forescout shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash per share.

The investigation concerns whether the Forescout board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Forescout shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $50.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Forescout was $46.43

If you are a shareholder of Forescout and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fsct-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-forescout-technologies-inc-is-33-a-fair-price-301000358.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
09:42a(FSCT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Forescout Technologi..
PR
08:33aFORESCOUT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:06aForescout Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Re..
GL
08:01aForescout to be Acquired by Advent International in $1.9 Billion Transaction
GL
02/03FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Forescout Technol..
BU
01/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/24FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Forescout Technologi..
PR
01/23FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Forescout Technol..
BU
01/22FORESCOUT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
BU
01/21FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Secur..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group