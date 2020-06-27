Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSCT LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Forescout Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important August 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FSCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 6, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 10, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Forescout investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Forescout class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1875.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout’s planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1875.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
11:31aFSCT LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Forescout Technologies, Inc...
BU
06/23Forescout Selected by U.S. Department of Energy to Participate in Firmware Pr..
GL
06/22FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Reminds Forescout Techn..
BU
06/18FORESCOUT CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Remi..
AQ
06/17FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Belden Expands Forescout Partnership to Protect Industr..
PU
06/16FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED AND TRUSTED FIRM, Announces Filing ..
PR
06/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Forescou..
BU
06/15FSCT SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Forescout ..
PR
06/15SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/12FORESCOUT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 313 M - -
Net income 2020 -115 M - -
Net cash 2020 63,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 076 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forescout Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,33 $
Last Close Price 21,84 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. DeCesare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresia G. Ranzetta Chairman
Christopher Darrin Harms Chief Financial Officer
Ori Naishtein Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Julie Anne Cullivan Co-Chief Technology Officer & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.41%1 076
ACCENTURE0.90%135 349
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.98%105 126
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.20%104 052
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.52%62 197
VMWARE, INC.-3.49%61 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group