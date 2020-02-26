Log in
Forescout Technologies : March 2, 2020 FSCT DEADLINE - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/26/2020 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Forescout securities between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsct.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company's pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fsct or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Forescout you have until March 2, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-2-2020-fsct-deadline---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-forescout-technologies-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301011618.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
