Forescout Transforms Enterprise-Wide Network Segmentation with Release of Cloud-Based eyeSegment

Forescout eyeSegment ties together fragmented segmentation point solutions in a scalable approach across campus, data center, cloud and OT

Enables a Zero Trust approach to implementing granular security controls and reducing operational complexity of network segmentation projects

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced that it is transforming enterprise-wide network segmentation with the launch of a new cloud-based offering. Forescout eyeSegment will help organizations accelerate network segmentation projects, driven by the need to secure critical applications, mitigate increased exposure due to IoT devices, and limit the lateral movement and blast radius of threats across flat networks.

“The demands on today’s security organizations are greater than ever before. Attackers are proving again and again their ability to take advantage of the dissolving network perimeter and move unrestricted across company networks,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Forescout Technologies. “EyeSegment puts the security teams back in control. Understanding what is on the network is in our DNA, and we are now using that visibility-first approach to give our customers the edge against attackers with true, enterprise-wide network segmentation.”

Forescout eyeSegment allows organizations to define and implement holistic network segmentation to secure the increasingly complex and interconnected enterprise network across campus, data center, cloud and OT. Available now, eyeSegment provides the following capabilities:

Translate every IP-connected entity into context and groups: eyeSegment builds on Forescout eyeSight’s ability to automatically translate every IP-connected entity into a logical taxonomy of users, devices, applications and services. Additional context from third-party systems, such as vulnerability and compliance information, can be integrated to this taxonomy to enable a customer to define policy in business terms and drive device segmentation decisions across the entire enterprise. This capability closes the gap between infrastructure controls and business segmentation policy.

Visualize device communication and behavior: eyeSegment then marries traffic flows to how these entities are communicating across all networks from campus, data center, cloud and OT in business terms. Frequent baseline communication can be used to create a segmentation policy. This accelerates segmentation design planning based on in-depth understanding of traffic flow baselines and anomalies.

Design and visualize policies and gauge impact: Customers can proactively design, fine-tune and simulate policies before enforcing segmentation controls. This allows organizations to determine how specific policies would impact the rest of their network from a single policy layer before implementing the controls to understand overall business efficacy.

Monitor and automatically respond to policy violations: eyeSegment allows customers to centrally monitor traffic flows between segmentation zones, validate Zero Trust controls, and automatically react to policy violations with restrictive controls, alerting and/or logging. This approach allows customers to implement enterprise-wide segmentation policies quickly and only target violations which eliminates disruption.

Orchestrate heterogenous enforcement solutions: Combined with eyeControl and eyeExtend, eyeSegment can orchestrate policy-based control actions across multiple segmentation enforcement points, such as next-generation firewalls, wired and wireless network infrastructure, software defined networking and cloud infrastructure, as well as agent-based segmentation technologies. This allows customers to choose best of breed options across their enterprise to carry out restrictive enforcement.

Supporting Quotes:

“Arista is leveraging our cloud networking principles to bring resiliency and automation to campus networks. The growth of IoT devices and proliferation of malware fundamentally impacts network operations, visibility and security in enterprise networks. The combination of Arista EOS® and CloudVision® for cognitive campus infrastructure and Forescout's device visibility and policy control will enable joint customers to implement enterprise-wide segmentation and fine-grained device control.” – Anshul Sadana, chief operating officer, Arista Networks

“VMware NSX micro-segmentation policies lock down critical applications to achieve Zero Trust level security in private and public cloud environments. We are excited about Forescout eyeSegment’s ability to dynamically group heterogeneous devices by business context and accelerate segmentation policy creation based on in-depth visibility of traffic flows between device groups regardless of connection point. Together, VMware and Forescout deliver comprehensive segmentation to achieve Zero Trust security for the entire corporate estate: from campus, including IoT and Operational Technology, to data center and cloud environments.” – Nikhil Kelshikar, vice president of NSX product management, VMware

“PwC helps customers architect, design and deploy networks with a business-centric, top-down approach to prevent the sprawl of inconsistent policies and solutions. In addition to Forescout’s enterprise scale device visibility, eyeSegment’s business context view of network communication patterns, and ability to simulate and refine segmentation policies before enforcement, are key capabilities that can help accelerate segmentation projects and further reduce risk for our clients.” – Don O’Neil, director of cybersecurity and privacy consulting, PwC

“Segmentation is the buzzword of the day, but how does one implement segmentation given the realities of IoT? Forescout is addressing the need with eyeSegment, which is an ‘easy button’ to start designing and planning enterprise-wide network segmentation. It allows organizations to create a baseline of what is communicating with what and helps make sense of the network chaos associated with the volume and diversity of connected devices.” – Frank Dickson, program vice president of security and trust, IDC

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action.

© 2019 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks . Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

