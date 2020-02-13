Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
Forescout Unveils Envision Partner Program

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today launched its enhanced Envision Partner Program to maximize opportunities for partner growth and deal acceleration based on their commitment to and investment in Forescout solutions. The program will initially focus on providing value added resellers and solution providers with a focused engagement plan and Forescout resources and will later expand to include alliance and global system integrators in 2020.

Envision includes new incentive plans and discounts focused on solving customer business issues as well as a revised training and development curriculum to address specific customer use cases. Partners will be able to build their knowledge in emerging markets like operational technologies and network segmentation, and benefit from new teaming programs to enhance customer engagement and outcomes.

“Our partners have their own business metrics to achieve, but together, we are on a mission to give our customers complete visibility and control of all network connected devices to protect against sophisticated cybersecurity threats,” said Jonathan Corini, VP of worldwide channels. “We are continuing to add additional resources and incentives to our programs, making it easier for partners to grow their business and bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to market.”

Forescout will provide a variety of enriched content and a new training framework to enable a deeper knowledge of its product portfolio. Resellers will also receive additional benefits with increased incentives on deal registration when driving non-named accounts from opportunity origination through to deal closure.

“Through 2020, Forescout will announce a series of new partner initiatives and programs under its new partner ecosystem ‘Envision’ unifying Forescout’s global partner landscape, inclusive of reseller, global system integrators and alliance partners. We want to maximise the value of our breadth and depth of partnerships and deliver better services to our customers,” continued Corini.

The Forescout reseller partner landscape spans 90+ countries and over 1,000 resellers with an eye on growth through strategic partnerships. Learn more about our partner ecosystem at https://forescoutdev.wpengine.com/partners/.

About Forescout
Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2020 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Katie Beck
Forescout Technologies, Inc.
katie.beck@forescout.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michelle Spolver
Forescout Technologies, Inc.
michelle.spolver@forescout.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
