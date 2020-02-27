INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE IN 4 DAYS: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Against Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Log in
02/27/2020

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 7, 2019, and October 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Forescout securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Forescout Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in EMEA; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

On October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary 3Q19 financial results. That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million. In explaining these results, Defendants cited “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

If you purchased Forescout securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/forescouttechnologiesinc-fsct-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-237/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 384 M
EBIT 2020 -25,1 M
Net income 2020 -63,0 M
Finance 2020 70,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -30,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
EV / Sales2021 3,29x
Capitalization 1 579 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,33  $
Last Close Price 32,49  $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. DeCesare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresia G. Ranzetta Chairman
Christopher Darrin Harms Chief Financial Officer
Oded Comay Chief Research Officer
Julie Anne Cullivan Co-Chief Technology Officer & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.03%1 579
ACCENTURE-7.08%124 250
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.26%124 155
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%111 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.95%71 814
VMWARE, INC.-4.95%59 138
