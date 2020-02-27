INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE IN 4 DAYS: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Against Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 7, 2019, and October 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in EMEA; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

On October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary 3Q19 financial results. That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million. In explaining these results, Defendants cited “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

