Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investigation of Forescout Technologies Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) complied with federal securities laws. On October 10, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter results and substantially lowered its rest-of-year projections for both revenue and profit. The price of Forescout stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Forescout and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
02:40pInvestigation of Forescout Technologies Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08:40aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08:31aForescout Technologies Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
GL
10/09IT-OT CONVERGENCE CONUNDRUM : 4 Unique Challenges That Increase Cyber Risk
PU
09/25Forescout's Device Visibility and Control Platform Designated as Cyber Cataly..
GL
09/16Forescout Expands Integration with Microsoft Technologies for Device Visibili..
GL
08/27Forescout Collaborates with VMware to Create Comprehensive IoT Lifecycle & Se..
GL
08/21Forescout Expands Executive Roles to Scale Business and Drive Best-in-Class C..
GL
08/20Norsk Hydro Revamps Security -- WSJ
DJ
08/08FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 368 M
EBIT 2019 -14,2 M
Net income 2019 -82,5 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -50,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
Capitalization 1 811 M
Chart FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forescout Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,27  $
Last Close Price 39,20  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. DeCesare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresia G. Ranzetta Chairman
Christopher Harms Chief Financial Officer
Oded Comay Chief Research Officer
Julie Anne Cullivan Co-Chief Technology Officer & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.50.83%1 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.87%123 730
ACCENTURE30.73%117 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%106 610
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.85%68 724
VMWARE, INC.10.92%62 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group