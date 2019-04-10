Log in
Forescout Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019

04/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 9, 2019.  Forescout will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that day. The press release with the financial results will be accessible on the Forescout investor relations website at investors.forescout.com prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing either (855) 659-9329 or (615) 247-5915 using the passcode 8167879.

A live webcast will be accessible on Forescout's investor relations website at investors.forescout.com.  A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 16, 2019. To access the replay, interested parties should dial either (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 8167879.

About Forescout
Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.Forescout.com.

©2019 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.Forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

FSCT-F

Investor Relations Contact:     
Michelle Spolver                       
408-721-5884                            
michelle.spolver@forescout.com

Media Relations Contact:
Katie Beck
650-314-8705
katie.beck@forescout.com  

Source: Forescout Technologies, Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
