Global Manufacturer Reduces Cybersecurity Risk During M&As with Forescout

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced it is securing more than 14,000 network-connected devices across Haworth’s entire global enterprise network, including its acquired companies as well as remote production environments. Haworth , a furniture design and manufacturing company, protects its network with Forescout to automatically identify, classify and segment IP-connected devices throughout 20 factories and 75 offices worldwide.



Since deployment of Forescout’s visibility and control platform, Haworth discovered security gaps and removed over 500 devices that could pose a threat to their IT infrastructure. This was critical with several recent M&As and the newly acquired businesses operating as autonomous IT infrastructures that connect to the company’s corporate network. Understanding the vulnerabilities this can allow in its IT and operational technology (OT) environments, Haworth needed an automated security solution that could control network access, only permit authorized and compliant devices on the network, and protect sensitive systems and data during the mergers as well as daily business operations.

“As a company that continues to innovate and grow, our small security team was struggling with time-consuming manual tasks to keep us secure and compliant,” said Joe Cardamone, privacy officer, Haworth. “The Forescout platform is an automated, information powerhouse. It’s quick to deploy, easy to use and saves us roughly 20 hours a week. We saw 60 percent more devices on our network, illuminated 97 percent of our IT environment in just a few hours, and set up device profiles and policies in a few minutes. From a single pane of glass, I can see and control all of the devices, including high-risk IoT and OT devices, across our entire environment – it’s by far the best tool I’ve ever used.”

Haworth deployed Forescout Extended Module for Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) on its corporate network to continuously monitor the network connected devices and to identify workspaces at remote showroom locations. This integrated solution prevents risk with a fully automated security task system that enables on-the-fly network segmentation to rapidly secure new network segments and confirm affiliate devices are compliant based on accurate, real-time, contextual information provided by the Forescout solution.

“All organizations with Internet-connected devices are at risk and a successful breach only needs access to one vulnerable device to compromise an entire network,” said Pedro Abreu, SVP, chief product and strategy officer, Forescout. “With numerous devices from multiple remote locations connecting to its corporate network, Haworth made a great investment by implementing an effective orchestrated solution that will benefit its bottom line, significantly minimize risk and free up its security team to do more through automation.”

The Forescout Extended Module for Palo Alto Networks NGFW offers customers, like Haworth, an integrated solution that closes security gaps through collaborative workflows, automated information sharing and policy-driven responses. The joint technology dynamically segments and identifies network-connected devices in order to respond to threats across the extended enterprise.

