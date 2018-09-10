Log in
Foresight 3 VCT : Solar Fund Limited PDMR Notification - 10.09.18

09/10/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

10 September 2018

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the 'Company') PDMR Notification

The Company announces that Christopher Ambler, a Non Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ('PDMR'), on 30 May 2018, acquired 136 ordinary shares at a price of 107.5 pence per share and, on 29 August 2018, acquired 139 ordinary shares at a price of 111.0 pence per share.

In total Christopher Ambler will be interested in 17,521 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.00354 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')
Name
Christopher John Ambler

2. Reason for the Notification
Position/status
PDMR
Non Executive Director

Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name
Foresight Solar Fund Limited

LEI
213800VO4O83JVSSOX33

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code
JE00BD3QJR55

Nature of the Transaction
Acquisition of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
107.5 pence
Volume(s)
136

Aggregated information
136 ordinary shares in aggregate
Aggregated volume Price
£146.27
Date of the transaction
30 May 2018
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')
Name
Christopher John Ambler

2. Reason for the Notification
Position/status
PDMR
Non Executive Director

Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name
Foresight Solar Fund Limited

LEI
213800VO4O83JVSSOX33

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code
JE00BD3QJR55

Nature of the Transaction
Acquisition of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
111 pence
Volume(s)
139

Aggregated information
139 ordinary shares in aggregate

Aggregated volume Price
£154.28

Date of the transaction
29 August 2018

Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Joanna Andrews

+44 (0)20 3763 6951

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7660

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux

Disclaimer

Foresight 3 VCT plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC
