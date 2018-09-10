Foresight 3 VCT : Solar Fund Limited PDMR Notification - 10.09.18

10 September 2018
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the 'Company') PDMR Notification
The Company announces that Christopher Ambler, a Non Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ('PDMR'), on 30 May 2018, acquired 136 ordinary shares at a price of 107.5 pence per share and, on 29 August 2018, acquired 139 ordinary shares at a price of 111.0 pence per share.
In total Christopher Ambler will be interested in 17,521 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.00354 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.
PDMR Notification Form:
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')
Name
Christopher John Ambler
2. Reason for the Notification
Position/status
PDMR
Non Executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Foresight Solar Fund Limited
LEI
213800VO4O83JVSSOX33
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each
Identification code
JE00BD3QJR55
Nature of the Transaction
Acquisition of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
107.5 pence
Volume(s)
136
Aggregated information
136 ordinary shares in aggregate
Aggregated volume Price
£146.27
Date of the transaction
30 May 2018
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
PDMR Notification Form:
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')
Name
Christopher John Ambler
2. Reason for the Notification
Position/status
PDMR
Non Executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Foresight Solar Fund Limited
LEI
213800VO4O83JVSSOX33
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each
Identification code
JE00BD3QJR55
Nature of the Transaction
Acquisition of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
111 pence
Volume(s)
139
Aggregated information
139 ordinary shares in aggregate
Aggregated volume Price
£154.28
Date of the transaction
29 August 2018
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange
