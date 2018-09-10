Foresight 3 VCT : Solar Fund Limited PDMR Notification - 10.09.18

10 September 2018

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the 'Company') PDMR Notification

The Company announces that Christopher Ambler, a Non Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ('PDMR'), on 30 May 2018, acquired 136 ordinary shares at a price of 107.5 pence per share and, on 29 August 2018, acquired 139 ordinary shares at a price of 111.0 pence per share.

In total Christopher Ambler will be interested in 17,521 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.00354 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')

Name

Christopher John Ambler

2. Reason for the Notification

Position/status

PDMR

Non Executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name

Foresight Solar Fund Limited

LEI

213800VO4O83JVSSOX33

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code

JE00BD3QJR55

Nature of the Transaction

Acquisition of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

107.5 pence

Volume(s)

136

Aggregated information

136 ordinary shares in aggregate

Aggregated volume Price

£146.27

Date of the transaction

30 May 2018

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')

Name

Christopher John Ambler

2. Reason for the Notification

Position/status

PDMR

Non Executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name

Foresight Solar Fund Limited

LEI

213800VO4O83JVSSOX33

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code

JE00BD3QJR55

Nature of the Transaction

Acquisition of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

111 pence

Volume(s)

139

Aggregated information

139 ordinary shares in aggregate

Aggregated volume Price

£154.28

Date of the transaction

29 August 2018

Place of Transaction

London Stock Exchange

