Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foresight Energy LP    FELP

FORESIGHT ENERGY LP

(FELP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Foresight Energy LP : Receives a Continued Listing Standard Letter from the NYSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

Foresight Energy LP (“Foresight”) (NYSE: FELP), a Delaware limited partnership, is announcing today that it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that its common units did not satisfy one of the NYSE’s standards for continued listing. The NYSE requires that the average closing price per unit of a listed partnership be in excess of $1.00 for a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

Under the NYSE’s rules, Foresight has a period of six months, subject to possible extension, to bring its average common unit price back over $1.00. Foresight’s common units will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during this period. Foresight plans to notify the NYSE that it anticipates that this deficiency will be cured and that it will return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard. The NYSE notification does not affect Foresight’s Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

About Foresight Energy LP

Foresight is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight currently operates two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems (Williamson (one longwall mining system) and Sugar Camp (two longwall mining systems)), one continuous mining operation (Macoupin) and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. Additionally, Foresight has recently resumed continuous miner production at its Hillsboro complex and continues to evaluate potential future mining options. Foresight’s operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORESIGHT ENERGY LP
04:47pFORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
04:46pFORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Receives a Continued Listing Standard Letter from the NYSE
BU
05/08FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/08FORESIGHT ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/08FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/23FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
04/01FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/27FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Announces Appointment of a New Board Member
AQ
03/25FORESIGHT ENERGY LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 937 M
EBIT 2019 54,6 M
Net income 2019 -3,70 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 120 M
Chart FORESIGHT ENERGY LP
Duration : Period :
Foresight Energy LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT ENERGY LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 264%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dean Moore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy J. Harrison Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
G. Nicholas Casey Independent Director
Daniel S. Hermann Independent Director
Paul H. Vining Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESIGHT ENERGY LP-76.83%128
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.63%51 302
GLENCORE-6.30%44 506
COAL INDIA6.17%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.15%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY2.58%7 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About