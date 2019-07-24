Log in
Foresight Energy LP : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

0
07/24/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Foresight Energy LP (“Foresight”) (NYSE: FELP), a Delaware limited partnership, will report its second quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A conference call to discuss financial results will take place on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Participating on the call will be Robert D. Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy J. Harrison, Chief Accounting Officer.

Participants may access the call using the following phone number:

Teleconference Dial in: (800) 230-1059

Participant Passcode: 470318

Investors may also listen to the call via webcast on Foresight’s website at http://investor.foresight.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website for approximately one week.

About Foresight Energy LP

Foresight is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight currently operates three longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems (Williamson (one longwall mining system), Sugar Camp (two longwall mining systems), and Hillsboro (continuous miner operations now developing a new longwall panel)), one continuous mining operation (Macoupin) and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. Foresight has recently resumed continuous miner production at its Hillsboro complex and continues to evaluate potential future mining options. Foresight’s operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 929 M
EBIT 2019 47,0 M
Net income 2019 -68,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 83,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dean Moore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy J. Harrison Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
G. Nicholas Casey Independent Director
Daniel S. Hermann Independent Director
Paul H. Vining Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORESIGHT ENERGY LP-83.56%84
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.57%52 465
GLENCORE-5.42%46 280
COAL INDIA-9.43%19 625
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD21.64%13 156
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.86%7 859
