Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Forest City Realty Trust Inc    FCE.A

FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC (FCE.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On November 15, 2018 - FCE-A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. ("Forest City" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCE-A) relating to the sale of the Company to Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. ("Brookfield"). As a result of the merger, Forest City shareholders are only anticipated to receive $25.35 in cash per share of Forest City common stock.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/forest-city-realty-trust-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether the Merger is fair, and all material financial information is adequately disclosed in connection with the shareholder vote scheduled for November 15, 2018.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Forest City and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-is-investigating-the-acquisition-of-forest-city-realty-trust-inc-scheduled-for-a-shareholder-vote-on-november-15-2018--fce-a-300732362.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST I
02:01aMonteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Forest City Re..
PR
10/12FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Announces Redemption of Remaining 3.625% Convertible ..
PR
09/17FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Three Forest City apartment communities earn ENERGY S..
PR
08/22FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : earns LEED, Green Lease Leader and ENERGY STAR recogn..
PR
08/09FOREST CITY REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
08/03FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Forest City Realty ..
PR
08/02FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Reports 2018 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
PR
08/01Canada's Enercare to be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure for C$4.3 billion
RE
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--2nd Update
DJ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Forest City to redeem remaining 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2020 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/135 Reasons I Tripled My Position In This 6.4%-Yielding Blue Chip 
08/13Brookfield Asset Management Letter To Shareholders Q2 2018 
08/02Forest City misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.