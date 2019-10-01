Forestar : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐

Item 1. Security and Issuer

This Amendment No. 1 amends Items 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Schedule 13D (the "Original Schedule 13D") originally filed by D.R. Horton, Inc., a Delaware Corporation ("D.R. Horton") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 12, 2017. This statement on Schedule 13D (the "Schedule 13D") relates to the shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Forestar Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The Issuer has its principal executive offices at 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Suite 790; Arlington, Texas 76006.

Item 2. Identity and Background

This Schedule 13D is being filed by D.R. Horton. The business address of D.R. Horton is 1341 Horton Circle, Arlington, Texas 76011. The principal business of D.R. Horton is to construct and sell homes.

(d)-(e) During the last five years, D.R. Horton has not (i) been convicted of a criminal proceeding or (ii) been a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of which was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violations with respect to such laws.

(f) Citizenship: Delaware

In accordance with the provisions of General Instruction C to Schedule 13D, information concerning the executive officers, board of directors and each person controlling D.R. Horton (collectively, the "Listed Persons"), required by Item 2 of Schedule 13D is provided on Schedule 1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein. Except as set forth on Schedule I hereto, none of the Listed Persons have any beneficial interest in any Common Stock. To D.R. Horton's knowledge, none of the Listed Persons has been, during the last five years, (i) convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors), or (ii) a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of which was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

The information previously provided in response to Item 4 is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following:

On September 30, 2019, the Issuer completed its underwritten public offering (the "Public Offering") of 6,037,500 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $17.50 per share. The shares were sold pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated September 25, 2019 (the "Underwriting Agreement") among the Issuer and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named in Schedule 1 thereto (the "Underwriters"). As a result of the Public Offering, the percentage of outstanding shares of Common Stock that D.R. Horton beneficially owns was reduced by more than one percent.

The information set forth in Item 6 of this Schedule 13D is hereby incorporated by reference.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer

(a)-(b) The information contained in the cover pages to this Schedule 13D and the information provided in response to Items 2, 4 and 6 hereof is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 5. D.R. Horton beneficially owns 31,451,063 shares of Common Stock, which represents approximately 65.5% of the shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately following the closing of the Public Offering on September 30, 2019.