Forestar : Q1 (opens in new window)

Table of Contents
-
x QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended December 31, 2018
FORESTAR GROUP INC.
|
Delaware
|
26-1336998
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
Incorporation or Organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
10700 Pecan Park Blvd., Suite 150, Austin, Texas 78750
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, Including Zip Code)
|
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
(512) 433-5200
Title of Each Class
Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share
Number of Shares Outstanding as of January 23, 2019 41,959,866
FORESTAR GROUP INC. TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3
Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3
Consolidated Balance Sheets 3
Consolidated Statements of Operations 4
Consolidated Statements of Total Equity 5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 29
Item 4. Controls and Procedures 29
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 30
Item 1. Legal Proceedings 30
Item 6. Exhibits 30
SIGNATURE 31
Item 1. Financial Statements
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
ASSETS
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATIONFORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except share data)
$
170.3 335.0
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
154.2 $ 318.8
16.116.2
Real estate
Investment in unconsolidated ventures Income taxes receivable
Property and equipment, net Deferred tax asset, net Other assets TOTAL ASSETS
Accounts payable
Earnest money deposits on sales contracts Accrued expenses and other liabilities Debt, net
TOTAL LIABILITIES
LIABILITIES
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)
EQUITY
Forestar Group Inc. shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, 200,000,000 authorized shares, 41,959,866 issued at December 31, 2018 and 41,939,403 issued at September 30, 2018
Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Total Forestar Group Inc. shareholders' equity
Noncontrolling interests
TOTAL EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
693.2 498.0
7.411.7
4.5 4.4
1.81.7
25.5 26.9
16.015.4
$
918.7
$
893.1
$
7.4 $ 7.9
68.249.4
52.2 49.6
112.9111.7
240.7 218.6
42.0 41.9
506.3506.3
128.4 125.1
676.7673.3
1.3 1.2
678.0674.5
$
918.7
$
893.1
Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.
Revenues Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative expense Equity in earnings of unconsolidated ventures Gain on sale of assets
Interest expense
Interest and other income
FORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
Income tax expense
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO FORESTAR GROUP INC. WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
Diluted
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER BASIC SHARE
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER BASIC SHARE NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended December 31,2018
2017
(In millions, except per share amounts)
$
38.5$ 30.9
30.7 22.6
5.724.1
(0.6) (7.0)
(0.9)-
(1.3)
4.9
1.0
3.9 -
3.9
0.6
$
3.3
-
2.1
(0.6)
(10.3)
12.5
(22.8)
7.2
(15.6)
2.0
$
(17.6)
42.0 42.0
42.042.0
$ $ $
-
0.08$
$ $ $
0.08$
-
0.08$
$ 0.17
(0.42)
$
(0.59) 0.17
(0.42)
Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.
Common Stock
Balances at September 30, 2018 (41,939,403 shares) $
Net income
Stock issued under employee incentive plans
(20,463 shares)
Stock-based compensation expense Distributions to noncontrolling interests
Balances at December 31, 2018 (41,959,866 shares) $
FORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Total Equity
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Additional Paid-in CapitalRetained EarningsTreasury Stock
41.9$ -
(In millions, except share data)
506.3$ -
Non-controlling
Interests
Total Equity
125.1$ 3.3
0.1- -
(0.1)0.1 -
-
-- -
1.2$ 0.6
-
-
-
674.5
3.9
-- (0.5)
-0.1 (0.5)
42.0
$
506.3
$
128.4
$
-
$
1.3
$
678.0
Additional Paid-in CapitalCommon StockRetained EarningsTreasury Stock
Balances at September 30, 2017 (44,803,603 shares) $
Net income (loss)
Settlement of equity awards
Retirement of treasury shares (2,864,667 shares) Stock-based compensation expense Distributions to noncontrolling interestsBalances at December 31, 2017 (41,938,936 shares)
44.8$ - -(2.9) --
(In millions, except share data)
549.4$ - (12.8)(35.1)
---(12.8)
(6.5)
4.5---4.5
-
-
$
41.9$
506.0$
56.3$
Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.
Non-controlling
Interests
Total Equity
(44.5)$ -
1.2$ 631.3
2.0 (15.6)
44.5
-
-
-
(1.8) (1.8)
-$
1.4$ 605.6