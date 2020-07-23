Forestar : Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of C‐19 on the economy and our business; the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our vendors and customers; demand for new housing, which can be affected by a number of factors including the availability of mortgage credit, job growth and fluctuations in interest rates; competitive actions by other companies; accuracy of estimates and other assumptions related to investment in and development of real estate, the expected timing and pricing of land and lot sales and related cost of real estate sales; our ability to comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; our ability to obtain future entitlement and development approvals; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; the levels of resale housing inventory in our projects and the regions in which they are located; fluctuations in costs and expenses, including impacts from shortages in materials or labor; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to us and that we may pursue; the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches; and the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10‐K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10‐Q, all of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
COVID-19
During the latter part of March, the impacts of the COVID‐19 pandemic (C‐19) and the related widespread reductions in economic activity began to temporarily affect the Company's business operations and demand for its residential lots
Residential construction is designated as an essential business as part of critical infrastructure in almost all municipalities across the U.S. where Forestar operates
The Company implemented operational protocols to comply with social distancing and other health and safety standards
The Company's lot sales pace declined in late March and April as homebuilders slowed their purchases of lots to adjust to lower expected levels of home sales as a result of the pandemic; however, as housing market conditions began to improve in May and June, the Company's lot sales pace has increased
Even with the improvement in demand in May and June, the Company remains cautious as to the impact C‐19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future
The extent to which C‐19 impacts Forestar's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of COVID‐19, and the impact on the Company's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted
The Company believes it is well positioned to effectively operate during changing economic conditions because of its low net leverage and strong liquidity position, its low overhead model and its relationship with D.R. Horton
FORESTAR OVERVIEW
Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, national residential lot developer
Develop and sell lots for single‐family homes to D.R. Horton and other local, regional and national homebuilders
Focused on phased development of short duration, fully‐ entitled lot development projects
High turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy with intense focus on returns
Majority-ownedsubsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder
75% of common shares acquired by DHI in 2017; 65% owned today by DHI
One of only two investment grade rated public homebuilders in the U.S.
Highly strategic relationship supports and de‐risks Forestar's significant growth ramp
Effectively navigating current market conditions while positioned to take advantage of long-term opportunity
Diversified national footprint with a solid lot position
Strong liquidity profile
Operations in 51 markets across 22 states(1)
Current FOR markets / states
Current Snapshot(1)
Owned and Controlled Lot Position
50,700
Owned Lots Under Contract or
29,600
Subject to Right of First Offer to DHI
Revenues
~$820M
Liquidity (2)
~$700M
Equity Market Cap (3)
~$800M
(1) As of or for the TTM ended 6/30/20 unless otherwise noted
(2) Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base4
(3) As of 7/22/2020
THE FORESTAR VALUE PROPOSITION
DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A MARKET NEED
Returns focused residential lot development business model
Higher turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy focused on returns
Under‐served lot development market with lack of well‐capitalized and/or national participants
LONG-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITY
Opportunity for increased scale within existing markets and entrance into new markets
Portfolio and platform expansion designed to increase returns and margins
Roadmap for market share gains through housing and economic cycles
INTENSE FOCUS ON RISK MITIGATION
Short duration, fully‐entitled projects
Phased development and largely discretionary cash spend
Geographic diversification
Maintain strong liquidity and conservative leverage with balance between debt and equity
HIGHLY STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH D.R. HORTON ENHANCES BUSINESS MODEL,
GROWTH AND RISK PROFILE
Strategic alignment with and access to DHI network of markets, experienced team and business relationships
Instills culture of manufacturing‐like approach and conservative operating strategy
Built‐in demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns
Supports existing operating platform
Enhanced access to capital markets
FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Unique Returns‐
Focused Lot
Strategic Relationship
Long‐Term Market
Geographic
Manufacturing
With D.R. Horton
Share Gains
Diversification
Business Model
Homebuilders'
Proven / Seasoned
Primary Focus on
Management Team
Strong Balance
Increasing Preference
Attractive Entry‐
With Decades of
Sheet and Liquidity
for Lots Developed by
Level Segment
Real Estate
Position
3rd Parties
Experience
UNIQUE LOT MANUFACTURER BUSINESS MODEL
FOR's unique lot manufacturing model is highly differentiated from that of a typical land developer
Business model designed to achieve scale and consistency, while minimizing risk
At scale, FOR's high turnover, lower risk "lot manufacturing" strategy is expected to generate returns similar to an efficient, production‐oriented homebuilder
FORESTAR
Short duration, fully‐entitled lot development projects
Large scale with national footprint and in‐market depth
Returns-focused,lower risk inventory model
Consistent operatingresults at scale and currently profitable
Understandable, growth-orientedbusiness model
Strong liquidity and accessto debt and equity capital
Phased, discretionary land developmentwith known buyer
TYPICAL LAND DEVELOPER
Long‐term, often complex or unentitled, real estate projects
Lack of geographic diversification and depth in markets
Lower return, unpredictable inventory model
Lack of consistent profitability
Limited visibility into future growth
Limited access to and high cost of capital
Speculative land with undefined buyer
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Forestar Capital Deployment and Cash Generation
Source land
Place land under
Close acquisition
Lot development
acquisition
contract and complete
of entitled land
(~70% finished lot cost)
opportunities
due diligence
(~30% finished lot cost)
• Forestar, D.R.
• Environmental, market,
• Initial Forestar capital
•
Phased development
Horton and other
entitlement, planning,
commitment
•
Grading, roads, utilities
national, regional
engineering and
and landscape /
and local 3rd party
permitting review
amenities
homebuilders
ILLUSTRATIVE FORESTAR PROJECT
Phase I development
Phase II development
Complete lot development
12
24
36
42
months
months
months
months
Close on
Achieve first
Recovery of Initial
Complete
acquisition of
lot sales
Cash Investment (2)
lot sales
entitled land
(Phase I)
Deliver finished lots to builders
D.R. Horton as well as other national, regional and local 3rd party builders
Underwriting
Criteria
>15% Return on Inventory(1)
<36 month return of initial investment
(1)
Return on inventory is calculated as pre‐tax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project
(2)
Includes land purchase price and development costs for first phase of lots
BENEFITS OF HIGHLY STRATEGIC FOR AND DHI ALIGNMENT
BENEFITS TO FOR
Enhanced, experienced leadership team
•
Supports Forestar's national platform
STRONG AND
•
Significant built‐in demand for lots
SYMBIOTIC STRATEGIC
•
Improved access to capital markets
RELATIONSHIP
Shared Services from DHI
BENEFITS TO DHI
Long‐term consistent supplier of finished lots across DHI's national footprint (88 markets in 29 states)
Integral component of DHI's operational strategy
Participate in value creation of FOR
Alignment with DHI, the nation's largest builder since 2002, provides support and stability in uncertain economic times
D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential market downturns
During the worst years of the last significant housing downturn, D.R. Horton still closed ~17,000 to 20,000 homes annually, the majority of which were built on finished lots purchased from 3rd parties
DHI is committed to owning no more than a 2 to 3‐year supply of lots and to increasing its mix of optioned lots in inventory
Most land developers lack the scale and access to capital to be consistent suppliers of lots to DHI across its national footprint
Master Supply, Stockholder and Shared Services Agreements formalize the business relationship and protect FOR's interests(1)
DHI plans to maintain a significant ownership position in FOR over the long‐term
Relationship with DHI further strengthens FOR's competitive advantages and DHI's interests are
fully-aligned with shareholders to ensure the profitable expansion of FOR's platform
(1) MSA, Stockholder's Agreement and Shared Services Agreement summaries included in Appendix
DHI GROWTH, CONSOLIDATION AND MARKET SHARE GAINS PROVIDE ROADMAP FOR FORESTAR
The Forestar team delivered strong FTYD 6/30/20 growth, with lot deliveries and lot sales revenue increasing 188% and 213%, respectively, from the same period in the prior year
Lot Deliveries
Lot Sales Revenue
6,396
$538
4,132
$352
2,224
$172
1,279
$95
FY 2018(1)
FY 2019
FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20
FY 2018(1)
FY 2019
FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20
$ in millions
(1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal year‐end from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18
and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures
SIGNIFICANT GROWTH RAMP
Based on today's market conditions, the Company now expects to deliver between 8,700 and 9,000 lots for the full year of fiscal 2020 and to grow its lot deliveries to a range of 10,500 to 11,500 lots in fiscal 2021
Lot Deliveries
10,500 - 11,500
8,700 - 9,000
4,132
1,279
FY 2018(1)
FY 2019
FY 2020e
FY 2021e
$ in millions
(1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal year‐end from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18
and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures
LAND AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS
Although Forestar temporarily restricted its land purchase activity early in the quarter due to COVID-19, the Company returned to more normalized levels of land and development investments as housing market conditions improved in May and June
Quarter Ended
$260
$271
$236
$227
$83
$171
$110
$114
$125
$88
$177
$161
$122
$83
$102
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
Quarter Ended 6/30/20 by Month
$119
$50
$52$56
$40$35$69
$12$21
April 2020
May 2020
June 2020
Land Acquisition
Land Development
Land Acquisition
Land Development
$ in millions
LOT POSITION
Forestar is well-positioned to respond to demand for residential lots
52,300
50,700
44,500
16,500
12,400
37,400
38,300
12,300
8,600
8,600
20,100
1,900
32,200
35,800
38,300
28,800
29,700
18,200
9/30/18
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
Owned Controlled
Includes lots that DHI has under contract or the right of first offer to purchase of 29,600, 28,600, 25,600, 23,400, 24,100 and 13,600 at 6/30/20,
3/31/20, 12/31/19, 9/30/19, 6/30/19 and 9/30/18, respectively.
DIVERSIFIED FOOTPRINT
Own and control 50,700 lots at 6/30/2020
77% of owned lots are under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to DHI
Targeting a 3 to 4 year owned lot inventory
6/30/20
51 Markets
22 States
9/30/18
24 Markets
14 States
Current FOR markets / states
DHI states where FOR does not currently operate
FOR division offices open as of 7/17/20
Lot Position by State and Markets as of 6/30/20
Lot counts are approximate15 Of total lot position at 6/30/2020, 38,300 are owned and 12,400 are controlled through purchase contracts
PRIMARY FOCUS ON ATTRACTIVE ENTRY-LEVEL SEGMENT
Majority of recent Forestar investments have been focused on lots for homes at affordable / entry‐level price points
Average Forestar residential lot sale price for the TTM ended 6/30/2020 was ~$85,300(1)
Compelling demand from entry‐level buyers, but lack of inventory has been a constraint
D.R. Horton offers homes at all price points, with entry‐level / first‐time buyers representing a majority of closings
Entry‐level Express Homes brand has increased from 5% of DHI closings in fiscal 2014 to 35% of closings in fiscal 2019
Public homebuilders have shifted towards entry‐ level, with the establishment of numerous entry‐ level brands over past five years
Source: Company filings, Census, John Burns Real Estate Consulting
Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities
Based on rolling twelve month average of homes sold as of April 2020
Based on homes closed in TTM ended 6/30/20
Based on fiscal year‐end closings
$200k ‐ $300k homes average sales price (ASP) represents the largest cohort of homes sold by D.R. Horton and the broader housing market
17%
7%5%
14%
44%
22%
66%
25%
Industry(2)
D.R. Horton(3)
Homes ASP:
<$300k
$300k ‐ $400k
$400k ‐ $500k
$500k+
D.R. Horton's Express Homes brand is a top 5 homebuilder by volume today(4)
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO PROVIDE RESIDENTIAL FINISHED LOTS
Builders preference for 'land lighter' models enhances opportunity, and in times of economic uncertainty, homebuilders shift their land strategies to slow raw land purchases and focus on purchasing finished lots
Optioned Land/Lot Position as a
Number of Years of Owned Land
% of Total Owned & Controlled
Based on TTM Closings
62%
64%
4.4
48%
52%
3.8
3.5
3.5
3.4
3.0
41%
38%
37%
40%
2.8
2.5
33%
34%
2.2
2.0
DHI ‐ HB segment
Average Public HB
DHI ‐ HB segment
Average Public HB
3/31/2016
3/31/2017
3/31/2018
3/31/2019
3/31/2020
3/31/2016
3/31/2017
3/31/2018
3/31/2019
3/31/2020
Source: FactSet and respective Company SEC filings
Notes: Average Public Homebuilder (HB) data represents the land and lot positions of LEN, PHM, TOL, NVR, MTH, MDC, TMHC, TPH, LGIH and KBH
For LEN and KBH, data is as of the periods ended February 28/29
For TOL, data is as of the periods ended April 30
SEASONED LEADERS WITH DECADES OF LAND DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCE
Experienced management team that knows how to navigate through market cycles
DON TOMNITZ
DAN BARTOK
JIM ALLEN
Executive Chairman
CEO
CFO
Formerly President & CEO of DHI for
Joined FOR in December 2017;
Joined FOR in March 2020 with over 35
over a decade and joined FOR in
formerly EVP of Owned Real Estate for
years of operating and financial
October 2017
Wells Fargo, with 40 years experience
experience in multiple industries
in homebuilding & land development
including manufacturing
industry
MARK WALKER
NICOLAS APARICIO
IAN CUDE
East Region President
Florida Region President
South Central Region President
With DHI since 2012 and
With DHI since 2011 and
With DHI since 2012 and
joined FOR in February 2019 with
joined FOR in December 2018 with
joined FOR in November 2019 with
18 years of real estate experience
20 years of real estate experience
22 years of real estate experience
Dates with FOR include time with predecessor entities prior to 2008 when FOR became a standalone public company
FINANCIAL POSITION AND POLICY
Forestar is well-positioned with its low net leverage of 25.2% and strong liquidity position of ~$700 million
FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 3/31/20
$356M unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
$380M unsecured revolving credit facility
~$700M total liquidity(1)
$350M 8.0% senior notes due 2024
$300M 5.0% senior notes due 2028
$846M stockholders' equity
25.2% net debt to total capital(2)
DISCIPLINED FINANCIAL POLICY
Strict lot development investment underwriting:
≥ 15% return on inventory (ROI)(3)
≤ 36-month cash recovery of phase 1 investment
Net debt to capital(2) of ≤ 40%
Maintain strong liquidity
Balanced financing plan including both debt and equity
(1)
Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash balance plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base
(2)
Net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity
(3)
ROI is calculated as pre‐tax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project
Q3 FY 2020 AND FYTD 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Operating highlights
Residential lots sold increased 75% to 2,023 lots compared to 1,158 lots in the same quarter of fiscal 2019
50,700 lots at 6/30/20, of which 38,300 were owned and 12,400 were controlled through purchase contracts
29,600, or 77%, of owned lots were under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to D.R. Horton
Financial highlights
Three months ended 6/30/20
Nine months ended 6/30/20
$178M
102%
$584M
204%
Revenues
YoY Revenue Growth
Revenues
YoY Revenue Growth
$11M
6%
$33M
6%
SG&A Expense
SG&A Margin
SG&A Expense
SG&A Margin
$10M
6%
$46M
8%
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Margin
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Margin
$10M
$0.21
$37M
$0.76
Net Income
Net Income per Share
Net Income
Net Income per Share
FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Unique Returns‐
Focused Lot
Strategic Relationship
Long Term Market
Geographic
Manufacturing
With D.R. Horton
Share Gains
Diversification
Business Model
Homebuilders'
Proven / Seasoned
Primary Focus on
Management Team
Strong Balance
Increasing Preference
Attractive Entry‐
With Decades of
Sheet and Liquidity
for Lots Developed by
Level Segment
Real Estate
Position
3rd Parties
Experience
APPENDIX
INCOME STATEMENT
3 MONTHS ENDED
9 MONTHS ENDED
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Residential lots sold:
2,023
1,158
6,396
2,224
Development projects
1,556
723
4,234
1,597
Lot banking projects
467
435
2,162
627
Average sales price per lot(1)
$
79,900
$
77,400
$
83,800
$
78,800
Revenues(2)
$
177.9
$
88.2
$
584.3
$
192.0
Gross profit
20.8
12.9
74.0
42.4
Selling, general and administrative expense
11.2
7.9
32.8
19.8
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
‐
(1.5)
(0.1)
(2.4)
Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated ventures
0.1
‐
(0.6)
(0.5)
Interest and other income
(0.8)
(1.9)
(4.2)
(4.1)
Income before income taxes
10.3
8.4
46.1
29.6
Income tax expense
0.2
1.5
8.9
6.0
Net income
10.1
6.9
37.2
23.6
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
‐
‐
0.7
3.3
Net income attributable to Forestar Group Inc.
$
10.1
$
6.9
$
36.5
$
20.3
Net income per diluted share
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.76
$
0.48
in millions except per share data Unaudited
(1)
Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities or deferred revenue
(2)
Revenues include $13.5 million and $0.6 million in tract sales and other revenue for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and
$46.4 million and $20.4 million in tract sales and other revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
BALANCE SHEET
Cash and cash equivalents(1)
6/30/2020
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
$
355.6
$
382.8
$
223.2
Real estate
1,287.1
1,028.9
1,049.5
Investment in unconsolidated ventures
5.5
7.3
7.3
Other assets
37.2
19.3
24.2
Deferred income taxes, net
0.0
17.4
21.0
Total assets
$
1,685.4
$
1,455.7
$
1,325.2
Debt
$
640.6
$
460.5
$
458.9
Earnest money on sales contracts
98.9
89.9
84.8
Other liabilities
99.0
96.4
86.2
Shareholders' equity
846.3
808.3
694.7
Noncontrolling interests
0.6
0.6
0.6
Total equity
846.9
808.9
695.3
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,685.4
$
1,455.7
$
1,325.2
Net debt to total capital(2)
25.2%
8.8%
25.3%
Debt to total capital(2)
43.1%
36.3%
39.8%
$ in millions except per share data
Unaudited
(1) Cash and cash equivalents presented above includes $0, $0, and $0.2 million of restricted cash for the periods ended 6/30/20, 9/30/19 and 6/30/19,
respectively.
(2) Debt to capital is calculated as debt divided by stockholders' equity plus debt; net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided
by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity
FOR & DHI RELATIONSHIP OVERVIEW
Stockholder's
Agreement
Capital Markets
Supports growth by providing
public debt and equity
LAND SOURCING AND LOT SALES STRUCTURE PER THE MSA(1)
Project sourced by
DHI Right of First Offer (ROFO) Structure
• ROFO on 100% of lots
• ROFO on 50% of lots in 1st phase
• ROFO on 50% of lots in any subsequent phase, in which
DHI purchased 25%+ of lots in previous phase
3rd Party Homebuilder
• No DHI ROFO on lots
Shared Services
Agreement
DHI holds majority stake of ~65% in FOR
as of 6/30/2020
Master Supply
Agreement ("MSA")
(1) Lots are sold to DHI and other builders at market pricing
MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT (MSA)
Establishes business relationship between DHI and FOR as both companies identify residential real estate opportunities
Provides DHI the right of first offer (ROFO) to purchase up to 100% of the lots from DHI sourced projects at market prices
Provides DHI the ROFO to purchase up to 50% of the lots in the first phase of a Forestar sourced project and 50% of the lots in any subsequent phase in which DHI purchases at least 25% of the lots in the previous phase
DHI has no ROFO rights on third‐party builder sourced development opportunities provided to FOR
Continues until the earlier of (i) the date which DHI owns less than 15% of voting shares of FOR or (ii) June 29, 2037; however, FOR may terminate the MSA at any time when DHI owns less than 25% of the voting stock of Forestar
STOCKHOLDER'S AGREEMENT
DHI has the right to nominate FOR's board members commensurate with DHI's equity ownership
DHI nominated four of FOR's five board members
FOR Board of Directors must include at least three independent directors (currently has four)
Established an investment committee to approve new lot development and banking projects
As long as DHI owns at least 35% of FOR's outstanding voting shares, FOR must obtain DHI consent in order to:
Issue equity
Incur, assume, refinance or guarantee debt that would increase FOR's gross leverage to greater than 40%
Select, terminate, remove or change compensation arrangements for the Executive Chairman, CEO, CFO and other key senior management
Make an acquisition or investment greater than $20 million
As long as DHI owns at least 20% of FOR's outstanding equity:
DHI has the right to designate individuals to FOR's Board based on DHI's ownership percentage
DHI has the right to designate the Executive Chairman of FOR
SHARED SERVICES AGREEMENT
Shared Services Agreement between FOR and DHI defines the terms under which DHI may provide administrative, compliance, operational and procurement services to FOR
Scope and cost of services provided to FOR are mutually agreed upon by FOR and DHI management teams and are adjusted periodically as necessary
Services provided currently include:
Accounting, Finance and Treasury
Tax
Human Resources, Payroll and Benefits
Legal: Securities, Corporate Governance, Litigation and Risk Management
Internal Audit
Information Technology
Investor and Public Relations
FOR also contracts with DHI for lot development services in projects owned by FOR in geographic markets where FOR has not yet established development teams and capabilities
FOR pays DHI a fixed fee for each lot developed, which is mutually agreed upon for each project