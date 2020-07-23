Log in
Forestar : Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

Q 3 2 0 2 0

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include "forwardlooking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forwardlooking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of C19 on the economy and our business; the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our vendors and customers; demand for new housing, which can be affected by a number of factors including the availability of mortgage credit, job growth and fluctuations in interest rates; competitive actions by other companies; accuracy of estimates and other assumptions related to investment in and development of real estate, the expected timing and pricing of land and lot sales and related cost of real estate sales; our ability to comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; our ability to obtain future entitlement and development approvals; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; the levels of resale housing inventory in our projects and the regions in which they are located; fluctuations in costs and expenses, including impacts from shortages in materials or labor; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to us and that we may pursue; the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches; and the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10Q, all of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

2

COVID-19

  • During the latter part of March, the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic (C19) and the related widespread reductions in economic activity began to temporarily affect the Company's business operations and demand for its residential lots
  • Residential construction is designated as an essential business as part of critical infrastructure in almost all municipalities across the U.S. where Forestar operates
  • The Company implemented operational protocols to comply with social distancing and other health and safety standards
  • The Company's lot sales pace declined in late March and April as homebuilders slowed their purchases of lots to adjust to lower expected levels of home sales as a result of the pandemic; however, as housing market conditions began to improve in May and June, the Company's lot sales pace has increased
  • Even with the improvement in demand in May and June, the Company remains cautious as to the impact C19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future
  • The extent to which C19 impacts Forestar's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of COVID19, and the impact on the Company's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted
  • The Company believes it is well positioned to effectively operate during changing economic conditions because of its low net leverage and strong liquidity position, its low overhead model and its relationship with D.R. Horton

3

FORESTAR OVERVIEW

  • Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, national residential lot developer
    • Develop and sell lots for singlefamily homes to D.R. Horton and other local, regional and national homebuilders
    • Focused on phased development of short duration, fully entitled lot development projects
    • High turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy with intense focus on returns
  • Majority-ownedsubsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder
    • 75% of common shares acquired by DHI in 2017; 65% owned today by DHI
    • One of only two investment grade rated public homebuilders in the U.S.
    • Highly strategic relationship supports and derisks Forestar's significant growth ramp
  • Effectively navigating current market conditions while positioned to take advantage of long-term opportunity
    • Diversified national footprint with a solid lot position
    • Strong liquidity profile

Operations in 51 markets across 22 states(1)

/

Current FOR markets / states

Current Snapshot(1)

Owned and Controlled Lot Position

50,700

Owned Lots Under Contract or

29,600

Subject to Right of First Offer to DHI

Revenues

~$820M

Liquidity (2)

~$700M

Equity Market Cap (3)

~$800M

(1) As of or for the TTM ended 6/30/20 unless otherwise noted

(2) Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base4

(3) As of 7/22/2020

THE FORESTAR VALUE PROPOSITION

DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A MARKET NEED

  • Returns focused residential lot development business model
  • Higher turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy focused on returns
  • Underserved lot development market with lack of wellcapitalized and/or national participants

LONG-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

  • Opportunity for increased scale within existing markets and entrance into new markets
  • Portfolio and platform expansion designed to increase returns and margins
  • Roadmap for market share gains through housing and economic cycles

INTENSE FOCUS ON RISK MITIGATION

  • Short duration, fullyentitled projects
  • Phased development and largely discretionary cash spend
  • Geographic diversification
  • Maintain strong liquidity and conservative leverage with balance between debt and equity

HIGHLY STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH D.R. HORTON ENHANCES BUSINESS MODEL,

GROWTH AND RISK PROFILE

  • Strategic alignment with and access to DHI network of markets, experienced team and business relationships
  • Instills culture of manufacturinglike approach and conservative operating strategy
  • Builtin demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns
  • Supports existing operating platform
  • Enhanced access to capital markets

5

FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Unique Returns

Focused Lot

Strategic Relationship

LongTerm Market

Geographic

Manufacturing

With D.R. Horton

Share Gains

Diversification

Business Model

Homebuilders'

Proven / Seasoned

Primary Focus on

Management Team

Strong Balance

Increasing Preference

Attractive Entry

With Decades of

Sheet and Liquidity

for Lots Developed by

Level Segment

Real Estate

Position

3rd Parties

Experience

6

UNIQUE LOT MANUFACTURER BUSINESS MODEL

FOR's unique lot manufacturing model is highly differentiated from that of a typical land developer

  • Business model designed to achieve scale and consistency, while minimizing risk
  • At scale, FOR's high turnover, lower risk "lot manufacturing" strategy is expected to generate returns similar to an efficient, productionoriented homebuilder

FORESTAR

  • Short duration, fullyentitled lot development projects
  • Large scale with national footprint and inmarket depth
  • Returns-focused,lower risk inventory model
  • Consistent operating results at scale and currently profitable
  • Understandable, growth-orientedbusiness model
  • Strong liquidity and access to debt and equity capital
  • Phased, discretionary land development with known buyer

TYPICAL LAND DEVELOPER

  • Longterm, often complex or unentitled, real estate projects
  • Lack of geographic diversification and depth in markets
  • Lower return, unpredictable inventory model
  • Lack of consistent profitability
  • Limited visibility into future growth
  • Limited access to and high cost of capital
  • Speculative land with undefined buyer

7

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Forestar Capital Deployment and Cash Generation

Source land

Place land under

Close acquisition

Lot development

acquisition

contract and complete

of entitled land

(~70% finished lot cost)

opportunities

due diligence

(~30% finished lot cost)

• Forestar, D.R.

• Environmental, market,

• Initial Forestar capital

Phased development

Horton and other

entitlement, planning,

commitment

Grading, roads, utilities

national, regional

engineering and

and landscape /

and local 3rd party

permitting review

amenities

homebuilders

ILLUSTRATIVE FORESTAR PROJECT

Phase I development

Phase II development

Complete lot development

12

24

36

42

months

months

months

months

Close on

Achieve first

Recovery of Initial

Complete

acquisition of

lot sales

Cash Investment (2)

lot sales

entitled land

(Phase I)

Deliver finished lots to builders

  • D.R. Horton as well as other national, regional and local 3rd party builders

Underwriting

Criteria

  • >15% Return on Inventory (1)
  • <36 month return of initial investment

(1)

Return on inventory is calculated as pretax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project

8

(2)

Includes land purchase price and development costs for first phase of lots

BENEFITS OF HIGHLY STRATEGIC FOR AND DHI ALIGNMENT

BENEFITS TO FOR

  • Enhanced, experienced leadership team

Supports Forestar's national platform

STRONG AND

Significant builtin demand for lots

SYMBIOTIC STRATEGIC

Improved access to capital markets

RELATIONSHIP

  • Shared Services from DHI

BENEFITS TO DHI

  • Longterm consistent supplier of finished lots across DHI's national footprint (88 markets in 29 states)
  • Integral component of DHI's operational strategy
  • Participate in value creation of FOR

Alignment with DHI, the nation's largest builder since 2002, provides support and stability in uncertain economic times

  • D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential market downturns
    • During the worst years of the last significant housing downturn, D.R. Horton still closed ~17,000 to 20,000 homes annually, the majority of which were built on finished lots purchased from 3rd parties
  • DHI is committed to owning no more than a 2 to 3year supply of lots and to increasing its mix of optioned lots in inventory
  • Most land developers lack the scale and access to capital to be consistent suppliers of lots to DHI across its national footprint
  • Master Supply, Stockholder and Shared Services Agreements formalize the business relationship and protect FOR's interests(1)
  • DHI plans to maintain a significant ownership position in FOR over the longterm

Relationship with DHI further strengthens FOR's competitive advantages and DHI's interests are

fully-aligned with shareholders to ensure the profitable expansion of FOR's platform

(1) MSA, Stockholder's Agreement and Shared Services Agreement summaries included in Appendix

9

DHI GROWTH, CONSOLIDATION AND MARKET SHARE GAINS PROVIDE ROADMAP FOR FORESTAR

Total U.S. SingleFamily New Home Sales ('000s)

DHI Homes Closed as a Percentage of

1,400

U.S. SingleFamily New Home Sales

10%

9%

1,200

8%

1,000

7%

800

6%

5%

600

4%

400

3%

2%

200

1%

0

0%

1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Source: Company filings, Census

10

Note: Periods represent full calendar year

LOT DELIVERIES & REVENUE

The Forestar team delivered strong FTYD 6/30/20 growth, with lot deliveries and lot sales revenue increasing 188% and 213%, respectively, from the same period in the prior year

Lot Deliveries

Lot Sales Revenue

6,396

$538

4,132

$352

2,224

$172

1,279

$95

FY 2018(1)

FY 2019

FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20

FY 2018(1)

FY 2019

FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20

$ in millions

(1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal yearend from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18

11

and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH RAMP

Based on today's market conditions, the Company now expects to deliver between 8,700 and 9,000 lots for the full year of fiscal 2020 and to grow its lot deliveries to a range of 10,500 to 11,500 lots in fiscal 2021

Lot Deliveries

10,500 - 11,500

8,700 - 9,000

4,132

1,279

FY 2018(1)

FY 2019

FY 2020e

FY 2021e

$ in millions

(1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal yearend from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18

12

and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures

LAND AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS

Although Forestar temporarily restricted its land purchase activity early in the quarter due to COVID-19, the Company returned to more normalized levels of land and development investments as housing market conditions improved in May and June

Quarter Ended

$260

$271

$236

$227

$83

$171

$110

$114

$125

$88

$177

$161

$122

$83

$102

6/30/19

9/30/19

12/31/19

3/31/20

6/30/20

Quarter Ended 6/30/20 by Month

$119

$50

$52$56

$40$35$69

$12$21

April 2020

May 2020

June 2020

Land Acquisition

Land Development

Land Acquisition

Land Development

$ in millions

13

LOT POSITION

Forestar is well-positioned to respond to demand for residential lots

52,300

50,700

44,500

16,500

12,400

37,400

38,300

12,300

8,600

8,600

20,100

1,900

32,200

35,800

38,300

28,800

29,700

18,200

9/30/18

6/30/19

9/30/19

12/31/19

3/31/20

6/30/20

Owned Controlled

Includes lots that DHI has under contract or the right of first offer to purchase of 29,600, 28,600, 25,600, 23,400, 24,100 and 13,600 at 6/30/20,

14

3/31/20, 12/31/19, 9/30/19, 6/30/19 and 9/30/18, respectively.

DIVERSIFIED FOOTPRINT

Own and control 50,700 lots at 6/30/2020

77% of owned lots are under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to DHI

Targeting a 3 to 4 year owned lot inventory

6/30/20

51 Markets

22 States

9/30/18

24 Markets

14 States

  • Current FOR markets / states
    DHI states where FOR does not currently operate
    FOR division offices open as of 7/17/20

Lot Position by State and Markets as of 6/30/20

Lot counts are approximate15 Of total lot position at 6/30/2020, 38,300 are owned and 12,400 are controlled through purchase contracts

PRIMARY FOCUS ON ATTRACTIVE ENTRY-LEVEL SEGMENT

  • Majority of recent Forestar investments have been focused on lots for homes at affordable / entrylevel price points
  • Average Forestar residential lot sale price for the TTM ended 6/30/2020 was ~$85,300(1)
  • Compelling demand from entrylevel buyers, but lack of inventory has been a constraint
  • D.R. Horton offers homes at all price points, with entrylevel / firsttime buyers representing a majority of closings
    • Entrylevel Express Homes brand has increased from 5% of DHI closings in fiscal 2014 to 35% of closings in fiscal 2019
    • Public homebuilders have shifted towards entry level, with the establishment of numerous entry level brands over past five years

Source: Company filings, Census, John Burns Real Estate Consulting

  1. Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities
  2. Based on rolling twelve month average of homes sold as of April 2020
  3. Based on homes closed in TTM ended 6/30/20
  4. Based on fiscal yearend closings

$200k $300k homes average sales price (ASP) represents the largest cohort of homes sold by D.R. Horton and the broader housing market

17%

7%5%

14%

44%

22%

66%

25%

Industry(2)

D.R. Horton(3)

Homes ASP:

<$300k

$300k $400k

$400k $500k

$500k+

D.R. Horton's Express Homes brand is a top 5 homebuilder by volume today(4)

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

16

UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO PROVIDE RESIDENTIAL FINISHED LOTS

Builders preference for 'land lighter' models enhances opportunity, and in times of economic uncertainty, homebuilders shift their land strategies to slow raw land purchases and focus on purchasing finished lots

Optioned Land/Lot Position as a

Number of Years of Owned Land

% of Total Owned & Controlled

Based on TTM Closings

62%

64%

4.4

48%

52%

3.8

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.0

41%

38%

37%

40%

2.8

2.5

33%

34%

2.2

2.0

DHI HB segment

Average Public HB

DHI HB segment

Average Public HB

3/31/2016

3/31/2017

3/31/2018

3/31/2019

3/31/2020

3/31/2016

3/31/2017

3/31/2018

3/31/2019

3/31/2020

Source: FactSet and respective Company SEC filings

Notes: Average Public Homebuilder (HB) data represents the land and lot positions of LEN, PHM, TOL, NVR, MTH, MDC, TMHC, TPH, LGIH and KBH

For LEN and KBH, data is as of the periods ended February 28/29

17

For TOL, data is as of the periods ended April 30

SEASONED LEADERS WITH DECADES OF LAND DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCE

Experienced management team that knows how to navigate through market cycles

DON TOMNITZ

DAN BARTOK

JIM ALLEN

Executive Chairman

CEO

CFO

Formerly President & CEO of DHI for

Joined FOR in December 2017;

Joined FOR in March 2020 with over 35

over a decade and joined FOR in

formerly EVP of Owned Real Estate for

years of operating and financial

October 2017

Wells Fargo, with 40 years experience

experience in multiple industries

in homebuilding & land development

including manufacturing

industry

MARK WALKER

NICOLAS APARICIO

IAN CUDE

East Region President

Florida Region President

South Central Region President

With DHI since 2012 and

With DHI since 2011 and

With DHI since 2012 and

joined FOR in February 2019 with

joined FOR in December 2018 with

joined FOR in November 2019 with

18 years of real estate experience

20 years of real estate experience

22 years of real estate experience

Dates with FOR include time with predecessor entities prior to 2008 when FOR became a standalone public company

18

FINANCIAL POSITION AND POLICY

Forestar is well-positioned with its low net leverage of 25.2% and strong liquidity position of ~$700 million

FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 3/31/20

  • $356M unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
  • $380M unsecured revolving credit facility
  • ~$700M total liquidity(1)
  • $350M 8.0% senior notes due 2024
  • $300M 5.0% senior notes due 2028
  • $846M stockholders' equity
  • 25.2% net debt to total capital(2)

DISCIPLINED FINANCIAL POLICY

  • Strict lot development investment underwriting:
    • ≥ 15% return on inventory (ROI)(3)
    • 36-month cash recovery of phase 1 investment
  • Net debt to capital(2) of ≤ 40%
  • Maintain strong liquidity
  • Balanced financing plan including both debt and equity

(1)

Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash balance plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base

(2)

Net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity

19

(3)

ROI is calculated as pretax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project

Q3 FY 2020 AND FYTD 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating highlights
    • Residential lots sold increased 75% to 2,023 lots compared to 1,158 lots in the same quarter of fiscal 2019
    • 50,700 lots at 6/30/20, of which 38,300 were owned and 12,400 were controlled through purchase contracts
      • 29,600, or 77%, of owned lots were under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to D.R. Horton

Financial highlights

Three months ended 6/30/20

Nine months ended 6/30/20

$178M

102%

$584M

204%

Revenues

YoY Revenue Growth

Revenues

YoY Revenue Growth

$11M

6%

$33M

6%

SG&A Expense

SG&A Margin

SG&A Expense

SG&A Margin

$10M

6%

$46M

8%

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Margin

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Margin

$10M

$0.21

$37M

$0.76

Net Income

Net Income per Share

Net Income

Net Income per Share

20

FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Unique Returns

Focused Lot

Strategic Relationship

Long Term Market

Geographic

Manufacturing

With D.R. Horton

Share Gains

Diversification

Business Model

Homebuilders'

Proven / Seasoned

Primary Focus on

Management Team

Strong Balance

Increasing Preference

Attractive Entry

With Decades of

Sheet and Liquidity

for Lots Developed by

Level Segment

Real Estate

Position

3rd Parties

Experience

21

APPENDIX

22

INCOME STATEMENT

3 MONTHS ENDED

9 MONTHS ENDED

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Residential lots sold:

2,023

1,158

6,396

2,224

Development projects

1,556

723

4,234

1,597

Lot banking projects

467

435

2,162

627

Average sales price per lot(1)

$

79,900

$

77,400

$

83,800

$

78,800

Revenues(2)

$

177.9

$

88.2

$

584.3

$

192.0

Gross profit

20.8

12.9

74.0

42.4

Selling, general and administrative expense

11.2

7.9

32.8

19.8

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(1.5)

(0.1)

(2.4)

Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated ventures

0.1

(0.6)

(0.5)

Interest and other income

(0.8)

(1.9)

(4.2)

(4.1)

Income before income taxes

10.3

8.4

46.1

29.6

Income tax expense

0.2

1.5

8.9

6.0

Net income

10.1

6.9

37.2

23.6

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.7

3.3

Net income attributable to Forestar Group Inc.

$

10.1

$

6.9

$

36.5

$

20.3

Net income per diluted share

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.76

$

0.48

  • in millions except per share data Unaudited

(1)

Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities or deferred revenue

23

(2)

Revenues include $13.5 million and $0.6 million in tract sales and other revenue for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and

$46.4 million and $20.4 million in tract sales and other revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents(1)

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

$

355.6

$

382.8

$

223.2

Real estate

1,287.1

1,028.9

1,049.5

Investment in unconsolidated ventures

5.5

7.3

7.3

Other assets

37.2

19.3

24.2

Deferred income taxes, net

0.0

17.4

21.0

Total assets

$

1,685.4

$

1,455.7

$

1,325.2

Debt

$

640.6

$

460.5

$

458.9

Earnest money on sales contracts

98.9

89.9

84.8

Other liabilities

99.0

96.4

86.2

Shareholders' equity

846.3

808.3

694.7

Noncontrolling interests

0.6

0.6

0.6

Total equity

846.9

808.9

695.3

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,685.4

$

1,455.7

$

1,325.2

Net debt to total capital(2)

25.2%

8.8%

25.3%

Debt to total capital(2)

43.1%

36.3%

39.8%

$ in millions except per share data

Unaudited

(1) Cash and cash equivalents presented above includes $0, $0, and $0.2 million of restricted cash for the periods ended 6/30/20, 9/30/19 and 6/30/19,

respectively.

(2) Debt to capital is calculated as debt divided by stockholders' equity plus debt; net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided

24

by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity

FOR & DHI RELATIONSHIP OVERVIEW

Stockholder's

Agreement

Capital Markets

Supports growth by providing

public debt and equity

LAND SOURCING AND LOT SALES STRUCTURE PER THE MSA(1)

Project sourced by

DHI Right of First Offer (ROFO) Structure

ROFO on 100% of lots

ROFO on 50% of lots in 1st phase

ROFO on 50% of lots in any subsequent phase, in which

DHI purchased 25%+ of lots in previous phase

3rd Party Homebuilder

No DHI ROFO on lots

Shared Services

Agreement

DHI holds majority stake of ~65% in FOR

as of 6/30/2020

Master Supply

Agreement ("MSA")

(1) Lots are sold to DHI and other builders at market pricing

25

MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT (MSA)

  • Establishes business relationship between DHI and FOR as both companies identify residential real estate opportunities
  • Provides DHI the right of first offer (ROFO) to purchase up to 100% of the lots from DHI sourced projects at market prices
  • Provides DHI the ROFO to purchase up to 50% of the lots in the first phase of a Forestar sourced project and 50% of the lots in any subsequent phase in which DHI purchases at least 25% of the lots in the previous phase
  • DHI has no ROFO rights on thirdparty builder sourced development opportunities provided to FOR
  • Continues until the earlier of (i) the date which DHI owns less than 15% of voting shares of FOR or (ii) June 29, 2037; however, FOR may terminate the MSA at any time when DHI owns less than 25% of the voting stock of Forestar

26

STOCKHOLDER'S AGREEMENT

  • DHI has the right to nominate FOR's board members commensurate with DHI's equity ownership
    • DHI nominated four of FOR's five board members
    • FOR Board of Directors must include at least three independent directors (currently has four)
  • Established an investment committee to approve new lot development and banking projects
  • As long as DHI owns at least 35% of FOR's outstanding voting shares, FOR must obtain DHI consent in order to:
    • Issue equity
    • Incur, assume, refinance or guarantee debt that would increase FOR's gross leverage to greater than 40%
    • Select, terminate, remove or change compensation arrangements for the Executive Chairman, CEO, CFO and other key senior management
    • Make an acquisition or investment greater than $20 million
  • As long as DHI owns at least 20% of FOR's outstanding equity:
    • DHI has the right to designate individuals to FOR's Board based on DHI's ownership percentage
    • DHI has the right to designate the Executive Chairman of FOR

27

SHARED SERVICES AGREEMENT

  • Shared Services Agreement between FOR and DHI defines the terms under which DHI may provide administrative, compliance, operational and procurement services to FOR
  • Scope and cost of services provided to FOR are mutually agreed upon by FOR and DHI management teams and are adjusted periodically as necessary
  • Services provided currently include:
    • Accounting, Finance and Treasury
    • Tax
    • Human Resources, Payroll and Benefits
    • Legal: Securities, Corporate Governance, Litigation and Risk Management
    • Internal Audit
    • Information Technology
    • Investor and Public Relations
  • FOR also contracts with DHI for lot development services in projects owned by FOR in geographic markets where FOR has not yet established development teams and capabilities
    • FOR pays DHI a fixed fee for each lot developed, which is mutually agreed upon for each project

28

Disclaimer

Forestar Group Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC
