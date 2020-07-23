Forestar : Q3 FY 2020 Investor Presentation 0 07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N Q 3 2 0 2 0 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of C‐19 on the economy and our business; the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our vendors and customers; demand for new housing, which can be affected by a number of factors including the availability of mortgage credit, job growth and fluctuations in interest rates; competitive actions by other companies; accuracy of estimates and other assumptions related to investment in and development of real estate, the expected timing and pricing of land and lot sales and related cost of real estate sales; our ability to comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; our ability to obtain future entitlement and development approvals; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; the levels of resale housing inventory in our projects and the regions in which they are located; fluctuations in costs and expenses, including impacts from shortages in materials or labor; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to us and that we may pursue; the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches; and the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10‐K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10‐Q, all of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2 COVID-19 During the latter part of March, the impacts of the COVID ‐ 19 pandemic (C ‐ 19) and the related widespread reductions in economic activity began to temporarily affect the Company's business operations and demand for its residential lots

19 pandemic (C 19) and the related widespread reductions in economic activity began to temporarily affect the Company's business operations and demand for its residential lots Residential construction is designated as an essential business as part of critical infrastructure in almost all municipalities across the U.S. where Forestar operates

The Company implemented operational protocols to comply with social distancing and other health and safety standards

The Company's lot sales pace declined in late March and April as homebuilders slowed their purchases of lots to adjust to lower expected levels of home sales as a result of the pandemic; however, as housing market conditions began to improve in May and June, the Company's lot sales pace has increased

Even with the improvement in demand in May and June, the Company remains cautious as to the impact C ‐ 19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future

19 may have on its operations and on the overall economy in the future The extent to which C ‐ 19 impacts Forestar's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of COVID ‐ 19, and the impact on the Company's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted

19 impacts Forestar's operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including the duration and spread of COVID 19, and the impact on the Company's customers, trade partners and employees, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted The Company believes it is well positioned to effectively operate during changing economic conditions because of its low net leverage and strong liquidity position, its low overhead model and its relationship with D.R. Horton 3 FORESTAR OVERVIEW Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, national residential lot developer

Develop and sell lots for single ‐ family homes to D.R. Horton and other local, regional and national homebuilders Focused on phased development of short duration, fully ‐ entitled lot development projects High turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy with intense focus on returns

Majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder

subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton" or "DHI"), the nation's largest builder 75% of common shares acquired by DHI in 2017; 65% owned today by DHI One of only two investment grade rated public homebuilders in the U.S. Highly strategic relationship supports and de ‐ risks Forestar's significant growth ramp

Effectively navigating current market conditions while positioned to take advantage of long-term opportunity

long-term opportunity Diversified national footprint with a solid lot position Strong liquidity profile

Operations in 51 markets across 22 states(1) / Current FOR markets / states Current Snapshot(1) Owned and Controlled Lot Position 50,700 Owned Lots Under Contract or 29,600 Subject to Right of First Offer to DHI Revenues ~$820M Liquidity (2) ~$700M Equity Market Cap (3) ~$800M (1) As of or for the TTM ended 6/30/20 unless otherwise noted (2) Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base4 (3) As of 7/22/2020 THE FORESTAR VALUE PROPOSITION DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS MODEL DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A MARKET NEED Returns focused residential lot development business model

Higher turnover, lower risk lot manufacturing strategy focused on returns

Under ‐ served lot development market with lack of well ‐ capitalized and/or national participants LONG-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITY Opportunity for increased scale within existing markets and entrance into new markets

Portfolio and platform expansion designed to increase returns and margins

Roadmap for market share gains through housing and economic cycles INTENSE FOCUS ON RISK MITIGATION Short duration, fully ‐ entitled projects

entitled projects Phased development and largely discretionary cash spend

Geographic diversification

Maintain strong liquidity and conservative leverage with balance between debt and equity HIGHLY STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH D.R. HORTON ENHANCES BUSINESS MODEL, GROWTH AND RISK PROFILE Strategic alignment with and access to DHI network of markets, experienced team and business relationships

Instills culture of manufacturing ‐ like approach and conservative operating strategy

like approach and conservative operating strategy Built ‐ in demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns

in demand for lots - D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential downturns Supports existing operating platform

Enhanced access to capital markets 5 FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Unique Returns‐ Focused Lot Strategic Relationship Long‐Term Market Geographic Manufacturing With D.R. Horton Share Gains Diversification Business Model Homebuilders' Proven / Seasoned Primary Focus on Management Team Strong Balance Increasing Preference Attractive Entry‐ With Decades of Sheet and Liquidity for Lots Developed by Level Segment Real Estate Position 3rd Parties Experience 6 UNIQUE LOT MANUFACTURER BUSINESS MODEL FOR's unique lot manufacturing model is highly differentiated from that of a typical land developer Business model designed to achieve scale and consistency, while minimizing risk

At scale, FOR's high turnover, lower risk "lot manufacturing" strategy is expected to generate returns similar to an efficient, production ‐ oriented homebuilder FORESTAR Short duration, fully ‐ entitled lot development projects

fully entitled lot development projects Large scale with national footprint and in ‐ market depth

with national footprint and in market depth Returns-focused, lower risk inventory model

lower risk Consistent operating results at scale and currently profitable

currently profitable Understandable, growth-oriented business model

growth-oriented Strong liquidity and access to debt and equity capital

Phased, discretionary land development with known buyer TYPICAL LAND DEVELOPER Long ‐ term, often complex or unentitled, real estate projects

term, often complex or unentitled, real estate projects Lack of geographic diversification and depth in markets Lower return, unpredictable inventory model

Lack of consistent profitability

Limited visibility into future growth

Limited access to and high cost of capital

Speculative land with undefined buyer 7 BUSINESS OVERVIEW Forestar Capital Deployment and Cash Generation Source land Place land under Close acquisition Lot development acquisition contract and complete of entitled land (~70% finished lot cost) opportunities due diligence (~30% finished lot cost) • Forestar, D.R. • Environmental, market, • Initial Forestar capital • Phased development Horton and other entitlement, planning, commitment • Grading, roads, utilities national, regional engineering and and landscape / and local 3rd party permitting review amenities homebuilders ILLUSTRATIVE FORESTAR PROJECT Phase I development Phase II development Complete lot development 12 24 36 42 months months months months Close on Achieve first Recovery of Initial Complete acquisition of lot sales Cash Investment (2) lot sales entitled land (Phase I) Deliver finished lots to builders D.R. Horton as well as other national, regional and local 3 rd party builders Underwriting Criteria >15% Return on Inventory (1)

<36 month return of initial investment (1) Return on inventory is calculated as pre‐tax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project 8 (2) Includes land purchase price and development costs for first phase of lots BENEFITS OF HIGHLY STRATEGIC FOR AND DHI ALIGNMENT BENEFITS TO FOR Enhanced, experienced leadership team • Supports Forestar's national platform STRONG AND • Significant built‐in demand for lots SYMBIOTIC STRATEGIC • Improved access to capital markets RELATIONSHIP Shared Services from DHI BENEFITS TO DHI Long ‐ term consistent supplier of finished lots across DHI's national footprint (88 markets in 29 states)

term consistent supplier of finished lots across DHI's national footprint (88 markets in 29 states) Integral component of DHI's operational strategy

Participate in value creation of FOR Alignment with DHI, the nation's largest builder since 2002, provides support and stability in uncertain economic times D.R. Horton has a strong appetite for finished lots that continues even during potential market downturns

During the worst years of the last significant housing downturn, D.R. Horton still closed ~17,000 to 20,000 homes annually, the majority of which were built on finished lots purchased from 3 rd parties

DHI is committed to owning no more than a 2 to 3 ‐ year supply of lots and to increasing its mix of optioned lots in inventory

year supply of lots and to increasing its mix of optioned lots in inventory Most land developers lack the scale and access to capital to be consistent suppliers of lots to DHI across its national footprint

Master Supply, Stockholder and Shared Services Agreements formalize the business relationship and protect FOR's interests (1)

DHI plans to maintain a significant ownership position in FOR over the long ‐ term Relationship with DHI further strengthens FOR's competitive advantages and DHI's interests are fully-aligned with shareholders to ensure the profitable expansion of FOR's platform (1) MSA, Stockholder's Agreement and Shared Services Agreement summaries included in Appendix 9 DHI GROWTH, CONSOLIDATION AND MARKET SHARE GAINS PROVIDE ROADMAP FOR FORESTAR Total U.S. Single‐Family New Home Sales ('000s) DHI Homes Closed as a Percentage of 1,400 U.S. Single‐Family New Home Sales 10% 9% 1,200 8% 1,000 7% 800 6% 5% 600 4% 400 3% 2% 200 1% 0 0% 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company filings, Census 10 Note: Periods represent full calendar year LOT DELIVERIES & REVENUE The Forestar team delivered strong FTYD 6/30/20 growth, with lot deliveries and lot sales revenue increasing 188% and 213%, respectively, from the same period in the prior year Lot Deliveries Lot Sales Revenue 6,396 $538 4,132 $352 2,224 $172 1,279 $95 FY 2018(1) FY 2019 FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20 FY 2018(1) FY 2019 FYTD 6/30/19 FYTD 6/30/20 $ in millions (1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal year‐end from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18 11 and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures SIGNIFICANT GROWTH RAMP Based on today's market conditions, the Company now expects to deliver between 8,700 and 9,000 lots for the full year of fiscal 2020 and to grow its lot deliveries to a range of 10,500 to 11,500 lots in fiscal 2021 Lot Deliveries 10,500 - 11,500 8,700 - 9,000 4,132 1,279 FY 2018(1) FY 2019 FY 2020e FY 2021e $ in millions (1) Effective 1/1/18, FOR changed its fiscal year‐end from 12/31 to 9/30; as presented, FY 2018 reflects the trailing twelve months ended 9/30/18 12 and excludes lots sold to unconsolidated ventures LAND AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS Although Forestar temporarily restricted its land purchase activity early in the quarter due to COVID-19, the Company returned to more normalized levels of land and development investments as housing market conditions improved in May and June Quarter Ended $260 $271 $236 $227 $83 $171 $110 $114 $125 $88 $177 $161 $122 $83 $102 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Quarter Ended 6/30/20 by Month $119 $50 $52$56 $40$35$69 $12$21 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 Land Acquisition Land Development Land Acquisition Land Development $ in millions 13 LOT POSITION Forestar is well-positioned to respond to demand for residential lots 52,300 50,700 44,500 16,500 12,400 37,400 38,300 12,300 8,600 8,600 20,100 1,900 32,200 35,800 38,300 28,800 29,700 18,200 9/30/18 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Owned Controlled Includes lots that DHI has under contract or the right of first offer to purchase of 29,600, 28,600, 25,600, 23,400, 24,100 and 13,600 at 6/30/20, 14 3/31/20, 12/31/19, 9/30/19, 6/30/19 and 9/30/18, respectively. DIVERSIFIED FOOTPRINT Own and control 50,700 lots at 6/30/2020 77% of owned lots are under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to DHI Targeting a 3 to 4 year owned lot inventory 6/30/20 51 Markets 22 States 9/30/18 24 Markets 14 States Current FOR markets / states

DHI states where FOR does not currently operate

FOR division offices open as of 7/17/20 Lot Position by State and Markets as of 6/30/20 Lot counts are approximate15 Of total lot position at 6/30/2020, 38,300 are owned and 12,400 are controlled through purchase contracts PRIMARY FOCUS ON ATTRACTIVE ENTRY-LEVEL SEGMENT Majority of recent Forestar investments have been focused on lots for homes at affordable / entry ‐ level price points

level price points Average Forestar residential lot sale price for the TTM ended 6/30/2020 was ~$85,300 (1)

Compelling demand from entry ‐ level buyers, but lack of inventory has been a constraint

level buyers, but lack of inventory has been a constraint D.R. Horton offers homes at all price points, with entry ‐ level / first ‐ time buyers representing a majority of closings

level / first time buyers representing a majority of closings Entry ‐ level Express Homes brand has increased from 5% of DHI closings in fiscal 2014 to 35% of closings in fiscal 2019 Public homebuilders have shifted towards entry ‐ level, with the establishment of numerous entry ‐ level brands over past five years

Source: Company filings, Census, John Burns Real Estate Consulting Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities Based on rolling twelve month average of homes sold as of April 2020 Based on homes closed in TTM ended 6/30/20 Based on fiscal year ‐ end closings $200k ‐ $300k homes average sales price (ASP) represents the largest cohort of homes sold by D.R. Horton and the broader housing market 17% 7%5% 14% 44% 22% 66% 25% Industry(2) D.R. Horton(3) Homes ASP: <$300k $300k ‐ $400k $400k ‐ $500k $500k+ D.R. Horton's Express Homes brand is a top 5 homebuilder by volume today(4) 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 16 UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO PROVIDE RESIDENTIAL FINISHED LOTS Builders preference for 'land lighter' models enhances opportunity, and in times of economic uncertainty, homebuilders shift their land strategies to slow raw land purchases and focus on purchasing finished lots Optioned Land/Lot Position as a Number of Years of Owned Land % of Total Owned & Controlled Based on TTM Closings 62% 64% 4.4 48% 52% 3.8 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.0 41% 38% 37% 40% 2.8 2.5 33% 34% 2.2 2.0 DHI ‐ HB segment Average Public HB DHI ‐ HB segment Average Public HB 3/31/2016 3/31/2017 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 3/31/2016 3/31/2017 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 Source: FactSet and respective Company SEC filings Notes: Average Public Homebuilder (HB) data represents the land and lot positions of LEN, PHM, TOL, NVR, MTH, MDC, TMHC, TPH, LGIH and KBH For LEN and KBH, data is as of the periods ended February 28/29 17 For TOL, data is as of the periods ended April 30 SEASONED LEADERS WITH DECADES OF LAND DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCE Experienced management team that knows how to navigate through market cycles DON TOMNITZ DAN BARTOK JIM ALLEN Executive Chairman CEO CFO Formerly President & CEO of DHI for Joined FOR in December 2017; Joined FOR in March 2020 with over 35 over a decade and joined FOR in formerly EVP of Owned Real Estate for years of operating and financial October 2017 Wells Fargo, with 40 years experience experience in multiple industries in homebuilding & land development including manufacturing industry MARK WALKER NICOLAS APARICIO IAN CUDE East Region President Florida Region President South Central Region President With DHI since 2012 and With DHI since 2011 and With DHI since 2012 and joined FOR in February 2019 with joined FOR in December 2018 with joined FOR in November 2019 with 18 years of real estate experience 20 years of real estate experience 22 years of real estate experience Dates with FOR include time with predecessor entities prior to 2008 when FOR became a standalone public company 18 FINANCIAL POSITION AND POLICY Forestar is well-positioned with its low net leverage of 25.2% and strong liquidity position of ~$700 million FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 3/31/20 $356M unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$380M unsecured revolving credit facility

~$700M total liquidity (1)

$350M 8.0% senior notes due 2024

$300M 5.0% senior notes due 2028

$846M stockholders' equity

25.2% net debt to total capital (2) DISCIPLINED FINANCIAL POLICY Strict lot development investment underwriting:

≥ 15% return on inventory (ROI) (3) ≤ 36-month cash recovery of phase 1 investment

Net debt to capital (2) of ≤ 40%

of ≤ 40% Maintain strong liquidity

Balanced financing plan including both debt and equity (1) Liquidity defined as unrestricted cash balance plus revolving credit facility availability as governed by the borrowing base (2) Net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity 19 (3) ROI is calculated as pre‐tax income divided by average inventory over the life of a project Q3 FY 2020 AND FYTD 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Operating highlights

Residential lots sold increased 75% to 2,023 lots compared to 1,158 lots in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 50,700 lots at 6/30/20 , of which 38,300 were owned and 12,400 were controlled through purchase contracts 29,600, or 77%, of owned lots were under contract to sell or subject to a right of first offer to D.R. Horton

 Financial highlights Three months ended 6/30/20 Nine months ended 6/30/20 $178M 102% $584M 204% Revenues YoY Revenue Growth Revenues YoY Revenue Growth $11M 6% $33M 6% SG&A Expense SG&A Margin SG&A Expense SG&A Margin $10M 6% $46M 8% Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Margin Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Margin $10M $0.21 $37M $0.76 Net Income Net Income per Share Net Income Net Income per Share 20 FORESTAR INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Unique Returns‐ Focused Lot Strategic Relationship Long Term Market Geographic Manufacturing With D.R. Horton Share Gains Diversification Business Model Homebuilders' Proven / Seasoned Primary Focus on Management Team Strong Balance Increasing Preference Attractive Entry‐ With Decades of Sheet and Liquidity for Lots Developed by Level Segment Real Estate Position 3rd Parties Experience 21 APPENDIX 22 INCOME STATEMENT 3 MONTHS ENDED 9 MONTHS ENDED 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Residential lots sold: 2,023 1,158 6,396 2,224 Development projects 1,556 723 4,234 1,597 Lot banking projects 467 435 2,162 627 Average sales price per lot(1) $ 79,900 $ 77,400 $ 83,800 $ 78,800 Revenues(2) $ 177.9 $ 88.2 $ 584.3 $ 192.0 Gross profit 20.8 12.9 74.0 42.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 11.2 7.9 32.8 19.8 Loss (gain) on sale of assets ‐ (1.5) (0.1) (2.4) Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated ventures 0.1 ‐ (0.6) (0.5) Interest and other income (0.8) (1.9) (4.2) (4.1) Income before income taxes 10.3 8.4 46.1 29.6 Income tax expense 0.2 1.5 8.9 6.0 Net income 10.1 6.9 37.2 23.6 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ‐ ‐ 0.7 3.3 Net income attributable to Forestar Group Inc. $ 10.1 $ 6.9 $ 36.5 $ 20.3 Net income per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.76 $ 0.48 in millions except per share data Unaudited (1) Excludes any impact from change in contract liabilities or deferred revenue 23 (2) Revenues include $13.5 million and $0.6 million in tract sales and other revenue for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $46.4 million and $20.4 million in tract sales and other revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. BALANCE SHEET Cash and cash equivalents(1) 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 $ 355.6 $ 382.8 $ 223.2 Real estate 1,287.1 1,028.9 1,049.5 Investment in unconsolidated ventures 5.5 7.3 7.3 Other assets 37.2 19.3 24.2 Deferred income taxes, net 0.0 17.4 21.0 Total assets $ 1,685.4 $ 1,455.7 $ 1,325.2 Debt $ 640.6 $ 460.5 $ 458.9 Earnest money on sales contracts 98.9 89.9 84.8 Other liabilities 99.0 96.4 86.2 Shareholders' equity 846.3 808.3 694.7 Noncontrolling interests 0.6 0.6 0.6 Total equity 846.9 808.9 695.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,685.4 $ 1,455.7 $ 1,325.2 Net debt to total capital(2) 25.2% 8.8% 25.3% Debt to total capital(2) 43.1% 36.3% 39.8% $ in millions except per share data Unaudited (1) Cash and cash equivalents presented above includes $0, $0, and $0.2 million of restricted cash for the periods ended 6/30/20, 9/30/19 and 6/30/19, respectively. (2) Debt to capital is calculated as debt divided by stockholders' equity plus debt; net debt to capital is calculated as debt net of unrestricted cash divided 24 by debt net of unrestricted cash plus stockholders' equity FOR & DHI RELATIONSHIP OVERVIEW Stockholder's Agreement Capital Markets Supports growth by providing public debt and equity LAND SOURCING AND LOT SALES STRUCTURE PER THE MSA(1) Project sourced by DHI Right of First Offer (ROFO) Structure • ROFO on 100% of lots • ROFO on 50% of lots in 1st phase • ROFO on 50% of lots in any subsequent phase, in which DHI purchased 25%+ of lots in previous phase 3rd Party Homebuilder • No DHI ROFO on lots Shared Services Agreement DHI holds majority stake of ~65% in FOR as of 6/30/2020 Master Supply Agreement ("MSA") (1) Lots are sold to DHI and other builders at market pricing 25 MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT (MSA) Establishes business relationship between DHI and FOR as both companies identify residential real estate opportunities

Provides DHI the right of first offer (ROFO) to purchase up to 100% of the lots from DHI sourced projects at market prices

Provides DHI the ROFO to purchase up to 50% of the lots in the first phase of a Forestar sourced project and 50% of the lots in any subsequent phase in which DHI purchases at least 25% of the lots in the previous phase

DHI has no ROFO rights on third ‐ party builder sourced development opportunities provided to FOR

party builder sourced development opportunities provided to FOR Continues until the earlier of (i) the date which DHI owns less than 15% of voting shares of FOR or (ii) June 29, 2037; however, FOR may terminate the MSA at any time when DHI owns less than 25% of the voting stock of Forestar 26 STOCKHOLDER'S AGREEMENT DHI has the right to nominate FOR's board members commensurate with DHI's equity ownership

DHI nominated four of FOR's five board members FOR Board of Directors must include at least three independent directors (currently has four)

Established an investment committee to approve new lot development and banking projects

As long as DHI owns at least 35% of FOR's outstanding voting shares, FOR must obtain DHI consent in order to:

Issue equity Incur, assume, refinance or guarantee debt that would increase FOR's gross leverage to greater than 40% Select, terminate, remove or change compensation arrangements for the Executive Chairman, CEO, CFO and other key senior management Make an acquisition or investment greater than $20 million

As long as DHI owns at least 20% of FOR's outstanding equity:

DHI has the right to designate individuals to FOR's Board based on DHI's ownership percentage DHI has the right to designate the Executive Chairman of FOR

27 SHARED SERVICES AGREEMENT Shared Services Agreement between FOR and DHI defines the terms under which DHI may provide administrative, compliance, operational and procurement services to FOR

Scope and cost of services provided to FOR are mutually agreed upon by FOR and DHI management teams and are adjusted periodically as necessary

Services provided currently include:

Accounting, Finance and Treasury Tax Human Resources, Payroll and Benefits Legal: Securities, Corporate Governance, Litigation and Risk Management Internal Audit Information Technology Investor and Public Relations

FOR also contracts with DHI for lot development services in projects owned by FOR in geographic markets where FOR has not yet established development teams and capabilities

FOR pays DHI a fixed fee for each lot developed, which is mutually agreed upon for each project

