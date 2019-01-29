Forestar : Quarterly Report

Table of Contents

FORESTAR GROUP INC.

10700 Pecan Park Blvd., Suite 150, Austin, Texas 78750

(512) 433-5200

FORESTAR GROUP INC. TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3

Consolidated Balance Sheets 3

Consolidated Statements of Operations 4

Consolidated Statements of Total Equity 5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 29

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 29

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 30

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 30

Item 6. Exhibits 30

SIGNATURE 31

2

Item 1. Financial Statements

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash

ASSETS

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATIONFORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except share data)

$

170.3 335.0

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

154.2 $ 318.8

16.116.2

Real estate

Investment in unconsolidated ventures Income taxes receivable

Property and equipment, net Deferred tax asset, net Other assets TOTAL ASSETS

Accounts payable

Earnest money deposits on sales contracts Accrued expenses and other liabilities Debt, net

TOTAL LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)

EQUITY

Forestar Group Inc. shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, 200,000,000 authorized shares, 41,959,866 issued at December 31, 2018 and 41,939,403 issued at September 30, 2018

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Total Forestar Group Inc. shareholders' equity

Noncontrolling interests

TOTAL EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

693.2 498.0

7.411.7

4.5 4.4

1.81.7

25.5 26.9

16.015.4

$

918.7

$

893.1

$

7.4 $ 7.9

68.249.4

52.2 49.6

112.9111.7

240.7 218.6

42.0 41.9

506.3506.3

128.4 125.1

676.7673.3

1.3 1.2

678.0674.5

$

918.7

$

893.1

Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

Revenues Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expense Equity in earnings of unconsolidated ventures Gain on sale of assets

Interest expense

Interest and other income

FORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

Income tax expense

NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO FORESTAR GROUP INC. WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

Diluted

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER BASIC SHARE

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER BASIC SHARE NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended December 31,2018

2017

(In millions, except per share amounts)

$

38.5$ 30.9

30.7 22.6

5.724.1

(0.6) (7.0)

(0.9)-

(1.3)

4.9

1.0

3.9 -

3.9

0.6

$

3.3

-

2.1

(0.6)

(10.3)

12.5

(22.8)

7.2

(15.6)

2.0

$

(17.6)

42.0 42.0

42.042.0

$ $ $

0.08$ (0.59)

-

0.08$

$ $ $

0.08$

-

0.08$

$ 0.17

(0.42)

$

(0.59) 0.17

(0.42)Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

Common Stock

(In millions, except share data)

Balances at September 30, 2018 (41,939,403 shares) $

Net income

Stock issued under employee incentive plans

(20,463 shares)

Stock-based compensation expense Distributions to noncontrolling interests

Balances at December 31, 2018 (41,959,866 shares) $

FORESTAR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Total Equity

(Unaudited)

Additional Paid-in CapitalRetained EarningsTreasury Stock

41.9$ -

506.3$ -

Non-controlling

Interests

Total Equity

125.1$ 3.3

0.1- -

(0.1)0.1 -

-$

-

-- -

1.2$ 0.6

-

-

-

674.5

3.9

-- (0.5)

-0.1 (0.5)

42.0

$

506.3

$

128.4

$

-

$

1.3

$

678.0

Additional Paid-in CapitalCommon StockRetained EarningsTreasury Stock

Balances at September 30, 2017 (44,803,603 shares) $

Net income (loss)

Settlement of equity awards

Retirement of treasury shares (2,864,667 shares) Stock-based compensation expense Distributions to noncontrolling interestsBalances at December 31, 2017 (41,938,936 shares)

44.8$ - -(2.9) --

(In millions, except share data)

549.4$ - (12.8)(35.1)

4.5---4.5

-

80.4$ (17.6)

---(12.8)

(6.5)

-

$

41.9$

506.0$

56.3$

Please read the notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

Non-controlling

Interests

Total Equity

(44.5)$ -

1.2$ 631.3

2.0 (15.6)

44.5

-

-

-

(1.8) (1.8)

-$

1.4$ 605.6