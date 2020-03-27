ForFarmers : Adaptation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 due to COVID-19; postponement of announcement strategy 2025

27 March 2020

ForFarmers has adapted the way in which the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) shall be held on 24 April. These changes are related to the measures imposed by the Dutch government to reduce the evolving outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in view of the health of all directly involved in the meeting.



In order to limit the number of participants at the earlier announced location of the AGM to a minimum, it has been decided that only a very few members of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board can be present at the location, besides the notary and the independent proxy holder for the shareholders.



Shareholders who have registered for the AFM cannot attend the AGM in person but can follow the meeting through a live audio webcast and can ask questions by a specifically dedicated telephone line. In addition, shareholders can submit their proxy or voting instruction to an (independent) proxy holder, as indicated in the convocation of the AGM on 12 March last.

ForFarmers reiterates its dividend distribution proposal to the General Meeting of shareholders.

ForFarmers is monitoring the developments with respect to COVID-19 measures closely and shall take additional measures when necessary. All information regarding the AGM can be found on the home page of the corporate website (www.forfarmersgroup.eu) under the heading Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.