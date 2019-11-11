ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (11 November 2019)

11 November 2019 - 06:58
ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 115,295 shares in the period from 4 November 2019 through 8 November 2019.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.76 per share, for a total amount of €664,263. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.
The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 2,211,682 shares, for a total amount of €14,342,433.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
