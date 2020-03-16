ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (16 March 2020)

Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (16 March 2020)
16 March 2020 - 07:01
ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 87,502 shares in the period from 9 March 2020 through 13 March 2020.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.12 per share, for a total amount of €448,389. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.
The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 3,863,462 shares, for a total amount of €24,022,747.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Disclaimer
ForFarmers NV published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:16:06 UTC