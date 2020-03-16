ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (16 March 2020)

16 March 2020 - 07:01

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 87,502 shares in the period from 9 March 2020 through 13 March 2020.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.12 per share, for a total amount of €448,389. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 3,863,462 shares, for a total amount of €24,022,747.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.