ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (17 February 2020)

FORFARMERS

(FFARM)
Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (17 February 2020)

02/17/2020
Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (17 February 2020)
17 February 2020 - 06:58

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 68,453 shares in the period from 10 February 2020 through 14 February 2020.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €6.11 per share, for a total amount of €418,554. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 3,547,182 shares, for a total amount of €22,245,252.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:36:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 576 M
EBIT 2019 46,0 M
Net income 2019 34,5 M
Debt 2019 62,3 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 605 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,88  €
Last Close Price 6,20  €
Spread / Highest target 8,87%
Spread / Average Target -5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Fousert Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS8.01%656
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 777
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%7 743
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 540
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%4 528
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.3.39%2 023
