ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (17 February 2020)

17 February 2020 - 06:58

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 68,453 shares in the period from 10 February 2020 through 14 February 2020.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €6.11 per share, for a total amount of €418,554. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 3,547,182 shares, for a total amount of €22,245,252.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.