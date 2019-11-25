ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (25 November 2019)

25 November 2019 - 06:59
ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 73,996 shares in the period from 18 November 2019 through 22 November 2019.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.68 per share, for a total amount of €420,166. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.
The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 2,413,185 shares, for a total amount of €15,499,531.
More information about the purchase programme is available on this ForFarmers website.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Disclaimer
ForFarmers NV published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:04 UTC