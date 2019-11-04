Log in
ForFarmers

FORFARMERS

(FFARM)
  Report  
News 
News

ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (4 November 2019)

0
11/04/2019 | 01:38am EST

4 November 2019 - 06:58

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 101,960 shares in the period from 28 October 2019 through 1 November 2019.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.52 per share, for a total amount of €562,891. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 2,096,387 shares, for a total amount of €13,678,170.

More information about the purchase programme is available on this ForFarmers website.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:32:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 559 M
EBIT 2019 47,8 M
Net income 2019 34,1 M
Debt 2019 76,0 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 546 M
Chart FORFARMERS
Duration : Period :
ForFarmers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,75  €
Last Close Price 5,52  €
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Fousert Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS-31.43%610
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 017
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 597
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 673
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 906
LIAONING WELLHOPE AGRI-TECH JOINT STOCK CO., LTD.75.87%1 758
