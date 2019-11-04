ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (4 November 2019)

4 November 2019 - 06:58

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 101,960 shares in the period from 28 October 2019 through 1 November 2019.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.52 per share, for a total amount of €562,891. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 2,096,387 shares, for a total amount of €13,678,170.

More information about the purchase programme is available on this ForFarmers website.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.