Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ForFarmers    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS

(FFARM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForFarmers : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (7 October 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

7 October 2019 - 06:59

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 72,716 shares in the period from 30 September 2019 through 4 October 2019.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.67 per share, for a total amount of €412,357. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 1,678,650 shares, for a total amount of €11,363,370.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORFARMERS
02:32aFORFARMERS : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (7 October 2019)
PU
12:57aFORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
10/04DUTCH FOOD WEEK 2019 : What are we eating?
PU
10/01FORFARMERS : DSM takes next step towards implementation of its methane inhibitor..
AQ
09/23FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
09/09FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
08/26FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
08/15ForFarmers N.V.posts 2019 first half-year results
GL
08/12FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
07/29FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 561 M
EBIT 2019 53,7 M
Net income 2019 36,6 M
Debt 2019 40,3 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart FORFARMERS
Duration : Period :
ForFarmers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00  €
Last Close Price 5,65  €
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Fousert Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS-29.81%625
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 021
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 922
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%6 187
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 713
SCHOUW & CO A/S-6.80%1 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group