ForFarmers : annual report nominated for the FD Henri Sijthoff prize

On Friday, October 28, it was announced that ForFarmers has been nominated for the FD Henri Sijthoff prize, the Financieele Dagblad's prize for the best report.

The jury has been critical about the lack of improvement, particularly within the large listed companies, for many years. But this year the four members of the jury can clearly see things have improved on a broad front. 'There is now much more detailed information about the company's own strengths and weaknesses, the so-called SWOT analysis, in the annual reports and other official statements. Companies have also become much more open about results from satisfaction surveys conducted among customers and their own employees. In addition, they are also taking a detailed look at dilemmas surrounding sustainability and diversity.'

All nominees

The jury nominated three companies from the AEX for the prize this year: ABN, DSM and KPN. There are four contenders in the medium sized and small funds category: ASR, ForFarmers, PostNL and TKH. In the category for non-listed companies the GVB, Schiphol and Tennet are the nominees.

The winners will be announced on 30th October.