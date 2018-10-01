Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ForFarmers    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS (FFARM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ForFarmers : annual report nominated for the FD Henri Sijthoff prize

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

On Friday, October 28, it was announced that ForFarmers has been nominated for the FD Henri Sijthoff prize, the Financieele Dagblad's prize for the best report.

The jury has been critical about the lack of improvement, particularly within the large listed companies, for many years. But this year the four members of the jury can clearly see things have improved on a broad front. 'There is now much more detailed information about the company's own strengths and weaknesses, the so-called SWOT analysis, in the annual reports and other official statements. Companies have also become much more open about results from satisfaction surveys conducted among customers and their own employees. In addition, they are also taking a detailed look at dilemmas surrounding sustainability and diversity.'

All nominees
The jury nominated three companies from the AEX for the prize this year: ABN, DSM and KPN. There are four contenders in the medium sized and small funds category: ASR, ForFarmers, PostNL and TKH. In the category for non-listed companies the GVB, Schiphol and Tennet are the nominees.

The winners will be announced on 30th October.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORFARMERS
05:07pFORFARMERS : annual report nominated for the FD Henri Sijthoff prize
PU
08/16FORFARMERS : posts first half-year 2018 results
PU
08/16FORFARMERS : N.V. posts first half-year 2018 results
GL
07/03FORFARMERS : operational in Poland with Tasomix
PU
07/02FORFARMERS : strengthens its position mainly in poultry sector through acquisiti..
PU
06/12FORFARMERS : strengthens position in Belgium by acquiring Voeders Algoet
PU
06/12FORFARMERS N.V. : ForFarmers strengthens position in Belgium by acquiring Voeder..
GL
05/28FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on, and end of, share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
05/21FORFARMERS : update on share buy-back programme (May 21)
PU
05/21FORFARMERS N.V. : update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 293 M
EBIT 2018 85,1 M
Net income 2018 64,0 M
Finance 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 15,08
P/E ratio 2019 14,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 1 036 M
Chart FORFARMERS
Duration : Period :
ForFarmers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Adrie van der Ven Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS-6.61%1 220
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 730
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%5 576
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO31.55%5 194
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%5 006
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 274
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.