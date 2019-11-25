Log in
ForFarmers

FORFARMERS

(FFARM)
ForFarmers nominates Roeland Tjebbes as Executive Board member

11/25/2019 | 03:18pm EST

Lochem, 25 November 2019

ForFarmers nominates Roeland Tjebbes as Executive Board member

The supervisory board of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) nominates Roeland Tjebbes as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the annual general shareholders meeting (‘AGM’) on 24 April 2020. Upon his appointment, Mr Tjebbes will hold the position of Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’). The appointment is for a period of four years, ending at the end of the annual AGM of 2024.

The proposed appointment of Roeland Tjebbes relates to the fact that Arnout Traas, current CFO of ForFarmers, has decided not to be eligible for reappointment at the end of the AGM of 2020, as was announced earlier. Roeland Tjebbes will already join ForFarmers on 1 March 2020 and become part of the Executive Committee. 


Since October 2015, Roeland Tjebbes (50) has been CFO at Hoogwegt Group (international trade of dairy products). In addition, as of May 2018 he has been a member of the supervisory board of Royal Koopmans. 

Mr Tjebbes has a degree in business economics from the University of Maastricht and also attained a postgraduate degree as chartered accountant from Tilburg University.

Roeland Tjebbes started his career as accountant at BDO Accountants. After a few years he left the accountancy and started on a career in various companies in financial management positions. He attained broad experience in the food and the feed sector at companies including Perfetti Van Melle, Nutreco and Vion.

The supervisory board is nominating Roeland Tjebbes because of his vast knowledge of and experience in (corporate) finance, risk management and financial reporting processes. Specifically his background at Nutreco and his experience with respect to managing the sourcing of raw materials is of great value. The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that he fits very well in both the Executive Board team and the Executive Committee team. The key elements of the contract of Mr Tjebbes will be made available on ForFarmers’ corporate website prior to the notice calling the AGM of 2020.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor / For additional information:
Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications
T +31 (0)573 288 194 • M +31 (0)6 10 94 91 61 • E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The organisation is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2018, ForFarmers has approximately 2,700 employees. In 2018, the turnover amounted to over € 2.4 billion.
ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, NL-7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that can also relate to ForFarmers’ legally required capital and liquidity positions in certain specific scenarios. Forward-looking statements can include but are not limited to statements that include words such as, “intended”, “expected”, “based on”, “focused on”, “plans”, “estimate” and words with similar meanings. These statements relate to or can have an effect on circumstances that will occur in the future, such as ForFarmers’ future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxes, laws and regulations, fluctuations in share prices, legal procedures, investigations by regulators, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document only concern statements from the date of this document, ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility whatsoever to update forward-looking statements contained in this message, irrespective of whether they reflect new information, future events or otherwise, subject to ForFarmers’ legal obligation to do so.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 559 M
EBIT 2019 47,8 M
Net income 2019 34,1 M
Debt 2019 76,0 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 551 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,75  €
Last Close Price 5,61  €
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Fousert Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS-30.31%612
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%7 842
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 009
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 978
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 586
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.5.33%1 796
